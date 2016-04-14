« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1590634 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23000 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:29:47 PM
So then

Its the spurs for the league bus ride Again

What month does this bus stop at?

I mean Ill be honest, at the moment it does look like it could make it back to the depot
Kane and Son will get their usual injuries you would think and although they have Bale to fill in, his injury record is poor too.
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,059
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23001 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:36:22 PM
Pretty unanimous in their hatred of us!  :D

Now there is a one-sided rivalry if ever I've seen one!! I met a Spurs fan on holiday once who was pretty sound. Otherwise I've never met any of them. I generally like the way they have gone about their business the last decade or so. Didn't think there was any aggro at the Madrid final. Don't really have many strong opinions on them one way or another. Prefer them to any of the other Top 6 except maybe Arsenal.

 :wave

Its so cute

I nothing Spurs. I nothing Chelsea

But they both never stop about us

And in about 10 years when the owners of City get bored of their chew toy I will nothing them aswell
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23002 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 PM »
Carra has literally just shown a compilation of dives from Kane, the whole purpose of which to praise how 'street wise' he is. What the fuck?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23003 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:29:47 PM
So then

Its the spurs for the league bus ride Again

What month does this bus stop at?

I mean Ill be honest, at the moment it does look like it could make it back to the depot
January as Mourinho will keep it in third gear in the league. He will prioritise the Europa League without question as its both a trophy and an instant  pass go entry to the CL.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,059
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23004 on: Yesterday at 10:35:26 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:32:25 PM
Kane and Son will get their usual injuries you would think and although they have Bale to fill in, his injury record is poor too.

Handicap isnt bad though

He must be playing from Scratch now surely
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23005 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 PM »
Watching Carra blowing smoke up Kane's arse is quite sickening, clever how he looks for fouls and then it was brilliant when he lost the ball and pulled the defender down in a headlock.

Anyone else it would be cynical, should be booked, he dived yada yada yada
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,059
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23006 on: Yesterday at 10:38:15 PM »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 10:34:08 PM
Carra has literally just shown a compilation of dives from Kane, the whole purpose of which to praise how 'street wise' he is. What the fuck?

Oh you mean English captain ?

Then of course theres the equally English Jack most fouled player in the league Grealish

Do they even look at some of those fouls

Mané and salah are kicked to pieces but are filthy foreign cheats
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23007 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:35:28 PM
Watching Carra blowing smoke up Kane's arse is quite sickening, clever how he looks for fouls and then it was brilliant when he lost the ball and pulled the defender down in a headlock.

Anyone else it would be cynical, should be booked, he dived yada yada yada
Is this MNF on Sky youre referring to? What else do you expect?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23008 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:38:26 PM
Is this MNF on Sky youre referring to? What else do you expect?
yes, don't normally watch it but bored so thought I'd take a look
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,059
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23009 on: Yesterday at 10:40:26 PM »
Carra was getting bad as a sky man before yozzing on people

Now hes gone through the stratosphere. Bloke is embarrasing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23010 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:40:15 PM
yes, don't normally watch it but bored so thought I'd take a look
Lesson learned then ;)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,101
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23011 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 PM »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 10:34:08 PM
Carra has literally just shown a compilation of dives from Kane, the whole purpose of which to praise how 'street wise' he is. What the fuck?

It would have been a different tone had they been talking about Mo or Sadio though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,059
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23012 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:58:19 PM
It would have been a different tone had they been talking about Mo or Sadio though.

Bloke is a disgrace
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23013 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:18:36 PM
Put it this way: at the top of the table currently are the team with the biggest set of injuries and the team with the least injuries, in the season so far. Think it's clear which one has done better to be there, and which has had a more charmed start.

It's a long old season, as they say

Couldn't agree more with that. They've had a very gentle start too.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23014 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM
Couldn't agree more with that. They've had a very gentle start too.

Chelsea, Arsenal, us, Leicester, Wolves and 3 Europa League matches all within the next month.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,951
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23015 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:26:58 PM
But wed still be comfortably in third behind Arsenal and Chelsea if it werent for the disclaimer. I wonder how much of the apparent latent hatred has been triggered by Madrid? Quite a lot Id say. We trampled on their dreams, just like Mourinho will do eventually.

I have no ill will towards them in return, just think they have delusions of grandeur.

tbf I get it.  You go all that way, have two incredible results of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat; a real party atmosphere all day, and fans at home watching the match in their brand new stadium - and it's all snuffed out in the first 20 seconds by a stupid handball.

Then 86 minutes of agony watching your players huff and puff as you hope to see them claw their way back into the game - before Divock Time.

If the shoe had been on the other foot, I'd be gutted too.  After 17 months though, would it still rankle?  Probably.  I'm still pissed at Ramos.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23016 on: Today at 12:00:45 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:54:36 PM

If the shoe had been on the other foot, I'd be gutted too.  After 17 months though, would it still rankle?  Probably.  I'm still pissed at Ramos.
I know what you mean, but at least Ramos's was an illegal move, an assult -well, two assaults. Worth being pissed off about for evermore.

For Spurs fans to be this chippy about us just because they lost a game fair and square, seems odd. Even if they thought the penalty was harsh, it was the ref who gave it, not us.

I think they're just jealous. We're everything they want to be but won't ever be and they know it.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23017 on: Today at 12:04:37 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:00:45 AM
I know what you mean, but at least Ramos's was an illegal move, an assult -well, two assaults. Worth being pissed off about for evermore.

For Spurs fans to be this chippy about us just because they lost a game fair and square, seems odd. Even if they thought the penalty was harsh, it was the ref who gave it, not us.

I think they're just jealous. We're everything they want to be but won't ever be and they know it.

That kind of statement probably irks them a bit as well, to be fair.  ;)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23018 on: Today at 12:05:22 AM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:04:37 AM
That kind of statement probably irks them a bit as well, to be fair.  ;)
Well I know a lot of them lurk, so...  :-*
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,059
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23019 on: Today at 12:06:27 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:54:36 PM
  I'm still pissed at Ramos.

I am but pickford has taken over him

At least ramos did it to win himself something.

Pickford is indoctrinated into a church of hate for Liverpool fc. A real cult of it, embedded into generations, from taxi drivers lying to opposing fans to spread the word to the mayor

what people are going on about when they say he didnt mean it I have no idea

Watch it again if you can bring yourself to.  Hes certifiable, I genuinely wish him ill will. He deserves all the karma possible for that
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Thats So Dimitar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23020 on: Today at 12:07:00 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:26:58 PM
But wed still be comfortably in third behind Arsenal and Chelsea if it werent for the disclaimer. I wonder how much of the apparent latent hatred has been triggered by Madrid? Quite a lot Id say. We trampled on their dreams, just like Mourinho will do eventually.

I have no ill will towards them in return, just think they have delusions of grandeur.

Personally I'd say it's almost all based on the online presence of the Liverpool fan base, as you seem to have by far the largest and are therefore a lot more visible to each set of fans. You see a lot of it on the reddit football forums where your subreddit is the largest of any football club so anti-Liverpool comments will be arbitrarily downvoted and you have a greater pool of people available for the few loons to make their presence known.

All a bit silly really as I'm sure most people on here will have meet a few crazies from each fanbase and other than that most football fans they know are just regular people.
Logged
We beat Real Madrid

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23021 on: Today at 12:32:16 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:06:27 AM
I am but pickford has taken over him

At least ramos did it to win himself something.

Pickford is indoctrinated into a church of hate for Liverpool fc. A real cult of it, embedded into generations, from taxi drivers lying to opposing fans to spread the word to the mayor

what people are going on about when they say he didnt mean it I have no idea

Watch it again if you can bring yourself to.  Hes certifiable, I genuinely wish him ill will. He deserves all the karma possible for that


Be careful mate,he has bodyguards don't ya know.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,592
  • BAGs
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23022 on: Today at 01:18:03 AM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:37:08 AM
https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/english-team-outside-of-london-most-gets-on-your-tits.38266/

Another win for the reds!! :lmao
That's immensely flattering. 😁

I genuinely love it that we are hated like this. The only time I would worry is if so-called rivals were completely indifferent towards us. Facts are, we are in everyone's heads. People hate what they fear. The fact we instil such fear in other fans is absolutely beautiful.

In football, you are only liked if you are no threat, and the level of fear other clubs' fans have of us is evidenced by their levels of hatred towards us. Look at Everton. A club and fanbase totally consumed by their fear of all things red and LFC, thus also consumed by hatred too. No one really hates Everton though, because no one sees them as any kind of threat, so they are seen as irrelevant.

In football, you know you are brilliant when you are hated. The biggest insult opposition can offer is complete indifference, because that says you are irrelevant and don't matter.

As far as Spurs fans go, I haven't knowingly met one at home or abroad in all my 58 years. All I know about them is that Arsenal terrify them as much as we terrify Everton.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:16 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23023 on: Today at 08:41:04 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:58:19 PM
It would have been a different tone had they been talking about Mo or Sadio though.

He desperately wants Mourinho to like him.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23024 on: Today at 08:49:49 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:06:27 AM
I am but pickford has taken over him

At least ramos did it to win himself something.

Pickford is indoctrinated into a church of hate for Liverpool fc. A real cult of it, embedded into generations, from taxi drivers lying to opposing fans to spread the word to the mayor

what people are going on about when they say he didnt mean it I have no idea

Watch it again if you can bring yourself to.  Hes certifiable, I genuinely wish him ill will. He deserves all the karma possible for that

I think you give Pickford too much credit. He is just a crackpot.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23025 on: Today at 11:29:21 AM »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 10:34:08 PM
Carra has literally just shown a compilation of dives from Kane, the whole purpose of which to praise how 'street wise' he is. What the fuck?

Is he being clever? Positive reinforcement that Sir Harold is a diving fucknugget without stating that Sir Harold is a diving fucknugget?  How else can he state it without coming across as a biased scouser?

Didn't watch his montage so no idea how it was presented - did they show his sideways salmon leap into the area from the other week (same week Son was at it)?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23026 on: Today at 02:32:30 PM »
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Today at 12:07:00 AM
Personally I'd say it's almost all based on the online presence of the Liverpool fan base, as you seem to have by far the largest and are therefore a lot more visible to each set of fans. You see a lot of it on the reddit football forums where your subreddit is the largest of any football club so anti-Liverpool comments will be arbitrarily downvoted and you have a greater pool of people available for the few loons to make their presence known.

All a bit silly really as I'm sure most people on here will have meet a few crazies from each fanbase and other than that most football fans they know are just regular people.

That's just complete bollocks, trying to rationalise the hatred and fear as being somehow the fault of the target of those feelings and as far as negative comments on a sub-reddit, I challenge you to find any club-specific sub where that wouldn't happen too, not to mention the obvious point that the main soccer sub-reddit loving to downvote pro-liverpool comments whenever possible too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Up
« previous next »
 