What are you all talking about, Mourinho's doing a marvellous job. Keep it up "Special One".
Mourinho absolutely stealing a living, sacked from Chelsea twice, Real Madrid and Man Utd, pocketed £50m in payoffs from those clubs all the while serving dire defence football.
Quote from: Iska on July  9, 2020, 08:25:31 PM

Its like Barcelona-Inter in 2010 all over again, who said his best days were behind him?

That was the volcano"s best day.
Setup a team to contain pressure and counter with no legs Kane against Bournemouth, probably the worst defensive team in the league.  Wow.  Mourinho masterclass indeed.
Absolute shite!
He's done.  I'm sure if a team like PSG hire him he'd win but he's not taking a 3rd-6th type team and winning anything major with them again.  Seeing united fans bag him out now when they fought for him and his attitude/style at their club is hilarious. 

I know he's still got the hunger for management but i hope he takes up a gig in commentary again.  It's weird to say cause i've always hated his style of play but i enjoyed his analysis. 
Will Spuds survive with their debt, and no income from the stadium?
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 07:14:20 AM
Will Spuds survive with their debt, and no income from the stadium?

Of course! NFL something, something, cheese room
Won't be long until fans will be allowed back (GOOD NEWS for everyone).
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 08:40:09 AM
Won't be long until fans will be allowed back (GOOD NEWS for everyone).

Says who??

Can't see that happeneing until at least after Christmas.
Spurs need a massive rebuild but they have the worst manager you could possibly have for that task. They can't afford to sack Mourinho though as they only recently sacked Pochettino, they are paying for their new Stadium so it looks like they are stuck with Jose  ;D
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2020, 08:27:29 PM
Reckon a retired Crouchy would be more mobile than Kane looks these days.

 :D He'd probably link up better with Son and Bergwijn too! They are in a pickle, now poor Ndombele has become Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta, Gerrard, Messi, Ronaldinho, Neuer, Van Dijk and Lahm all in one and will solve everything despite being shit every time he's played under 2 different managers.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:34:46 AM
:D He'd probably link up better with Son and Bergwijn too! They are in a pickle, now poor Ndombele has become Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta, Gerrard, Messi, Ronaldinho, Neuer, Van Dijk and Lahm all in one and will solve everything despite being shit every time he's played under 2 different managers.

Yeah true that, its amazing how that happens!

Ndombele is strange one - cos I have nothing to go on regards the player before he came to this league, other that what I read, as I had barely seen him play before signing.  But all the talk was what an amazing signing he is, how brilliantly theyd done to get him, and quite a few envious glances at Spurs.

Now, he may turn out fine, but my biggest concern right now would be how sodding unfit and disinterested he seems!
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:42:15 AM
Of course! NFL something, something, cheese room

Did the cheese room actually get built? I thought it was just a rumour.
It's going to be an absolute shit show on Sunday.

These are screwed. Maureen is a busted flush and their squad is in need of a complete overhaul.

They *could* cash in on Captain Kane the superhero this summer to some idiots like United for £100m+ but that still is nowhere near enough to get in what they need. In fact, that might only cover Jose's severance pay.
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 12:10:24 PM
Did the cheese room actually get built? I thought it was just a rumour.

Turned out there were a lot of holes in the design...
Quote from: mkingdon on Yesterday at 12:49:32 PM
These are screwed. Maureen is a busted flush and their squad is in need of a complete overhaul.

They *could* cash in on Captain Kane the superhero this summer to some idiots like United for £100m+ but that still is nowhere near enough to get in what they need. In fact, that might only cover Jose's severance pay.
United arent going to be interested now, theyre in a honeymoon period with their new lad.  I cant think of anyone whod take Kane right now and could afford him, unless Anzhi Makhachkala are still going.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 03:11:38 PM
United arent going to be interested now, theyre in a honeymoon period with their new lad.  I cant think of anyone whod take Kane right now and could afford him, unless Anzhi Makhachkala are still going.
Newcastle if the takeover happens they will chuck silly money at him and probably pay him insane wages as well, plus Pochettino has been rumoured to takeover from Bruce if the takeover goes through.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 03:11:38 PM
United arent going to be interested now, theyre in a honeymoon period with their new lad.  I cant think of anyone whod take Kane right now and could afford him, unless Anzhi Makhachkala are still going.
The Kane situation is really interesting. Around the time of the 2018 World Cup his stock couldn't have been higher. Had Spurs been willing to sell they would have received astronomical offers, from both Premier League clubs and the usual European giants.

You get the feeling that even a transfer request from Kane himself now would be met with a shrug of the shoulders by those very same clubs. It certainly looks like he's going to stay put for next season. By this time next year he'll have even more miles on the clock, with a few injuries no doubt lingering. Has the chance for a high profile transfer passed him by?
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 01:05:11 PM
Turned out there were a lot of holes in the design...

You've Goat to be kidding me. We've been through these puns too many times. I Canut believe it's happening again.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:08:07 AM
Says who??

Can't see that happeneing until at least after Christmas.

Sorry busy all day ..

It depends what happens with corona but things are looking better. I saw on twitter rumours that they might let 30-50% of stadium capacity to be filled during the start of the next season. So we'll have to see.
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 12:10:24 PM
Did the cheese room actually get built? I thought it was just a rumour.

Turned out to be bad hallouminations
I see Mourinhos throwing around Kloppos name again  ;D

"How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?" said Mourinho.

"Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

"I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."

Tottenham spent more than £100m last summer, including on record buy Tanguy Ndombele, who has made just two substitute appearances since the restart, but also endured a string of injuries to key players earlier this season.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/53370993

Hes right regards time, only the likes of Man City and Chelsea, as well he knows, can buy instant-teams.

But what hes missing of course, is something that Klopp did here - bascially changing a mind-set, getting everyone reading from the same page.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:12 PM
I see Mourinhos throwing around Kloppos name again  ;D

"How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?" said Mourinho.

"Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

"I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."

Tottenham spent more than £100m last summer, including on record buy Tanguy Ndombele, who has made just two substitute appearances since the restart, but also endured a string of injuries to key players earlier this season.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/53370993

Hes right regards time, only the likes of Man City and Chelsea, as well he knows, can buy instant-teams.

But what hes missing of course, is something that Klopp did here - bascially changing a mind-set, getting everyone reading from the same page.

Yeah in a bubble he's absolutely right. In reality, the longer it lasts the longer he's poisoning the club.
He is obsessed with us.

Maybe when he was at Chelsea and Utd it still makes sense to make a direct comparison with Klopp. Spurs is so far down the table they have absolutely no hope of ever winning anything with him at the helm.

And what does throwing the names of Alisson and VVD could do for him? Its already known that Levy wont be giving him much money to spend. Is he trying to pick a fight with his chairman?
"And so on". Which then World Class players is he reffering to then? Robbo from Hull? Mané from Soton? Gini from Newcastle? No, these were good players turned World Class under a fantastic Manager and staff. Mourinho's got it wrong. Again. No way have Liverpool bought their success as he's suggesting.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:47:31 PM
He is obsessed with us.

Maybe when he was at Chelsea and Utd it still makes sense to make a direct comparison with Klopp. Spurs is so far down the table they have absolutely no hope of ever winning anything with him at the helm.

And what does throwing the names of Alisson and VVD could do for him? Its already known that Levy wont be giving him much money to spend. Is he trying to pick a fight with his chairman?
maybe he's looking for a way out I don't think he's capable anymore of turning things around, not that he ever did without huge money, I never understood spurs hiring him.
I almost thought it is already Jose third year at Spurs.
Im almost starting to feel sorry for Mourinho. Almost. His methods are clearly now outdated and his reputation as a world class manager is probably all but over. Spurs have a more than decent set of attackers but he cant get a tune out of any of them.

Stick Kane between the goalposts and hell score goals. Why hes asking him to come deep and get involved in the build up play I dont know. Theyre toothless in the final third.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:12 PM
I see Mourinhos throwing around Kloppos name again  ;D

"How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?" said Mourinho.

"Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

"I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."

Tottenham spent more than £100m last summer, including on record buy Tanguy Ndombele, who has made just two substitute appearances since the restart, but also endured a string of injuries to key players earlier this season.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/53370993

Hes right regards time, only the likes of Man City and Chelsea, as well he knows, can buy instant-teams.

But what hes missing of course, is something that Klopp did here - bascially changing a mind-set, getting everyone reading from the same page.

Klopp took over a team that lost 6-1 to Stoke at the end of the previous season.  Mourinho took over a team that were CL finalists.
