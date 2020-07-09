I see Mourinhos throwing around Kloppos name again"How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?" said Mourinho."Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on."I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."Tottenham spent more than £100m last summer, including on record buy Tanguy Ndombele, who has made just two substitute appearances since the restart, but also endured a string of injuries to key players earlier this season.Hes right regards time, only the likes of Man City and Chelsea, as well he knows, can buy instant-teams.But what hes missing of course, is something that Klopp did here - bascially changing a mind-set, getting everyone reading from the same page.