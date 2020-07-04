« previous next »
Amazon have been filming behind the scenes this season, 8 part series. Fuck knows what they can over dramatise and hype up about this season.

The amazon sport documentaries are shite. Spurs till I die would be more fun.

The City one was shite, but can't wait for this to be honest. Everyone looks absolutely miserable and the club is in serious danger of going off a cliff. Of course it'll be too glossy and the club might veto some things, but I'll enjoy it. The robo-Malkovich voiceover from the Barcelona documentary would also be welcome.
Id probably have them on a dozen fewer points right now, but otherwise hats off to the scriptwriters, theyve done a great job.
The decision to replace Pochettino with Mourinho looks even more stupid in hindsight than it did at the time and it didn't look particularly great then.
Pochettino took them as far as he could but the job he did with them looks better and better with each game that passes by with them being managed Mourinho, even in Pochettino's first season you could see signs of what he was trying to achieve at Tottenham and what he was building but watching them under Mourinho the football is completely unwatchable and there are no signs whatsoever for a positive future.
I think that's unfair, you can see signs of what Mourinho's trying to achieve and I'm sure that compensation package from getting sacked will come sooner rather than later.
If there is not an in-depth episode about the cheese room or the NFL franchise - Im not sure its worth watching.
Pochettino took them as far as he could
You see this view a lot but its so unfair imo.  He built a cracking side on a reasonable budget and yeah, its been in its dying embers for a while but that mean the job ahead was to see if the manager could build another good side on a budget.  Why the thought Mourinho was a better bet to do that was unfathomable to me.  All they were doing was betting the whole house of cards on making the CL again this year.
You see this view a lot but its so unfair imo.  He built a cracking side on a reasonable budget and yeah, its been in its dying embers for a while but that mean the job ahead was to see if the manager could build another good side on a budget.  Why the thought Mourinho was a better bet to do that was unfathomable to me.  All they were doing was betting the whole house of cards on making the CL again this year.

Pochettino did a very good job at Spurs, he took on what was actually a good team - theres this assumption they where in the gutter when he took over, they wheren't. But what he did was weed out a lot of the bloat from a large squad and then in the first 2 transfer windows he had - was able to add to the excellent core that was already there, with the signings of Alderweireld, Alli, Son, Dier and Trippier. A lot of the transfers under him after where not as effective.

Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.

So basically, what I am saying is, yes a good coach, but I dont think it was a wrong choice to decide to move on from him, the timing and especially the choice of replacement though - not so good.   
Pochettino did a very good job at Spurs, he took on what was actually a good team - theres this assumption they where in the gutter when he took over, they wheren't. But what he did was weed out a lot of the bloat from a large squad and then in the first 2 transfer windows he had - was able to add to the excellent core that was already there, with the signings of Alderweireld, Alli, Son, Dier and Trippier. A lot of the transfers under him after where not as effective.

Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.

So basically, what I am saying is, yes a good coach, but I dont think it was a wrong choice to decide to move on from him, the timing and especially the choice of replacement though - not so good.

It sounds as if the Spurs players stopped playing for Pochettino or maybe weren't convinced he could get them winning trophies which I think is a bit harsh. But the likes of Kane will be thinking they're running out of time now, and you would guess that's why Levy took a chance on Mourinho as he is a trophy winner. Although, he's not as good as he once was, its smells of shot term planning to me to keep the big stars happy. That is never a good way to go about things. They had a good system at Spurs but have chosen a completely different type of manager to front that operation now. Madness really. I think its the same case with Everton too, I don't see them and Ancelotti as a natural fit. I'll be surprised if he stays long term as well.
Pochettino took them as far as he could but the job he did with them looks better and better with each game that passes by with them being managed Mourinho, even in Pochettino's first season you could see signs of what he was trying to achieve at Tottenham and what he was building but watching them under Mourinho the football is completely unwatchable and there are no signs whatsoever for a positive future.

Yeah Pochettino obviously did well there and as you and Dim Glass say, he possibly took them as far as he could but replacing him with Mourinho was the bigger mistake. It felt like that at the time and even the 'Mourinho starts well before imploding at a club' theory is being tested since he took.
Yeah Pochettino obviously did well there and as you and Dim Glass say, he possibly took them as far as he could but replacing him with Mourinho was the bigger mistake. It felt like that at the time and even the 'Mourinho starts well before imploding at a club' theory is being tested since he took.
Yeah Mourinho was just a horrible fit, Wilder would of been perfect for them we have seen what he can do at Sheffield United with an average squad and he deserves his chance to manage a big side now.
It's worth remembering that apart from their CL run Spurs were utterly shite last season as well, they lost a third of their league games!
One point ahead of Everton.
Pochettino did do very well for them but it's telling for me that his start was actually shit and only turned around when Kane broke through and then didn't stop scoring for three years. Pochettino has said himself that until Kane scored a last minute goal vs Villa in his first season, he thought he might be sacked after the game.

As others have said, he built a good side with his early signings, but I'd argue Kane's goals were always papering over some cracks, and once he dried up because of injury, Spurs also began to stutter, and they barely signed a good player after 2015. They absolutely fell over the line for CL qualification both of the last two seasons, especially last year where they were in freefall in the league from January on.

In short, I think he's a good coach, but I also think he had a fair amount go his way. Once the luck ran out, there wasn't much.
Yeah Pochettino obviously did well there and as you and Dim Glass say, he possibly took them as far as he could but replacing him with Mourinho was the bigger mistake. It felt like that at the time and even the 'Mourinho starts well before imploding at a club' theory is being tested since he took.

They probably thought "we have a top stadium now, we just need a superstar manager to get recognition as a big club and, people will start to support us from all over the world".

Yeah, Levy is a bit thick in the head.
It's worth remembering that apart from their CL run Spurs were utterly shite last season as well, they lost a third of their league games!

Indeed, the CL run papered over the cracks, they only won 3 of there last 12 in the league last season & only just finished 4th
Ill always be grateful for Liverpool, delivering that fatal blow.

The world would be so different had Spurs won CL final last season. It was never really in doubt, but their mad run to the final, with liverpool like come backs, kept me worried.

Still alls well that ended very well.

No one can take the Audi cup away from them though.
I just laugh at the ex Spurs players in the media, being certain that Jose will win them a trophy, because that's what he does. Even this week, the likes of Andros Townsend the latest to be saying it.

When have Spurs, at any time, had a devine right time in a trophy. Even when they were at their peak, and most importantly rivals had dipped, they couldn't manage it, so why should they now, when they have dipped and rivals are on the ascendancy, including 2 of the best teams the Premier League has seen.

We're in a cup semi final, and the best team in the country isnt in the final 4, and its still a long shot for us to win it. I just don't get the arrogance / ignorance of them.
Spurs will win fuck all in the next 5 years. Nothing meaningful anyway. The squad requires major surgery, a few of their better players might leave or stay but not fully committed. Players getting old, a few bad transfers away from simply drifting into midtable obscurity.
You can bet your bottom dollar that Levy was banking on them competing at the top in the CL to leverage any hit on the stadium cost.  The ramifications could be epic. At best the team does poor on the pitch and their stadium is only 3/4 full, which becomes a vicious circle as it transmits to the players and they don't feel like they are at a big club (which usually they all want to be). 

The Spurs wankfest in the media etc should be finished. There's nothing to wank about anymore, if there was in the 1st place.
I just laugh at the ex Spurs players in the media, being certain that Jose will win them a trophy, because that's what he does. Even this week, the likes of Andros Townsend the latest to be saying it.
Thats not even a Spurs thing, its just what people with no ideas say about Mourinho.  Not sure if the Audi Cups on this year but other than that its hard to imagine it proving true with Spurs.
I just laugh at the ex Spurs players in the media, being certain that Jose will win them a trophy, because that's what he does. Even this week, the likes of Andros Townsend the latest to be saying it.

When have Spurs, at any time, had a devine right time in a trophy. Even when they were at their peak, and most importantly rivals had dipped, they couldn't manage it, so why should they now, when they have dipped and rivals are on the ascendancy, including 2 of the best teams the Premier League has seen.

We're in a cup semi final, and the best team in the country isnt in the final 4, and its still a long shot for us to win it. I just don't get the arrogance / ignorance of them.

Your lucky. Our local "rivals" are Everton who haven't won a trophy since 1995, Spurs on the other hand have won......?

I see what you're saying. ;)
Its mental. I'm not just saying it because we are off the back of a good result and they are off the back of a poor 1. There should be a general acceptance by fans across the board that while 2 exceptional teams in Liverpool and Man City are in the league, with their managers that can somehow produce the consistency they do, that it is going to be very difficult to prise trophies away from them.

That's not to say you shouldn't try, of course each team should be striving to improve, to compete. But the arrogance to say that a manager who is on the slide, with a club who are on the slide, that have no winning mentality whatsoever, WILL win a trophy at least i just find mental.
If it's going to be difficult to prise trophies away from two teams you should only concentrate on the one I think, I suggest Manchester City - you know it makes sense!
the arrogance to say that a manager who is on the slide, with a club who are on the slide, that have no winning mentality whatsoever, WILL win a trophy at least i just find mental.
Its a hell of a brand for him to exploit isnt it.  Mourinho --> guarantees trophies.  Other managers > no guarantees.  I mean, its not even totally untrue, historically, its just ... it gets said as if theres no other factors in the equation.  As if you can take a failing, ageing team with massive structural problems and no money to spend - but add Mourinho and just watch those trophies pile up.

I dont even care about Spurs, in fact I quite like them, I just hate him forever.
Have the sports pages restarted the pleas for "Harry Kane to move to somewhere where he can finally win trophies but especially Man Utd please" yet?
Levy's been after Mourinho for ages, since he left Chelsea the very first time. Only Mourinho was too hot a property to go to Spurs at that time. Mourinho is now shit enough to join Spurs, but Levy is not smart enough (footballwise) to see that that the time to go for him as manager has passed.

He might be great at finance etc but his footballing nous is perhaps a bit lacking
If it's going to be difficult to prise trophies away from two teams you should only concentrate on the one I think, I suggest Manchester City - you know it makes sense!

It seems this might be a good strategy!   ;D
Great win today to get some breathing room over Everton for the mid table mediocrity trophy.
They are genuinely awful to watch. I wonder if Kane and Son will be looking for a new club when the window opens up. Poor career choice for Lo Celso and Bergwijn, although Lo Celso didn't realize what he was getting into last summer when he signed with them.
Living the dream.
Living the dream.

Smell the cheese...
Time for Kane to leave now.
Someone needs to save Son.  He's wasted there. 
They are genuinely awful to watch. I wonder if Kane and Son will be looking for a new club when the window opens up. Poor career choice for Lo Celso and Bergwijn, although Lo Celso didn't realize what he was getting into last summer when he signed with them.

Both Lo Celso and Bergwijn will outlast Shitcoat, that is the main culprit of their dire football. If he gets the boot and Kane goes (which he won't), I can see the others thriving.


Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 04:30:13 AM
Someone needs to save Son.  He's wasted there. 

Has anyone ever said he would fit in here?  ;D
Time for Kane to leave now.

He's going no where. he's the new Le Tissier and to be fair he didn't do too badly out of his status. He's on Sky a lot.

Time for Kane to leave now.
No one is going to buy him at a Levy price in the current climate.
No one is going to buy him at a Levy price in the current climate.


Even without covid they would never have gotten what they'd ask,it's as obvious as a boil on the tip of a snout that his injuries & the fact Kane himself has always rushed back that he has lost what little pace he used to have,the game has moved on and left him behind ino.
I got a news alert on my phone saying that Kane had been identified as the man to replace Firmino due to his scoring woes...

...by Curtis Woodhouse
I got a news alert on my phone saying that Kane had been identified as the man to replace Firmino due to his scoring woes...

...by Curtis Woodhouse

Seems legit.
I got a news alert on my phone saying that Kane had been identified as the man to replace Firmino due to his scoring woes...

...by Curtis Woodhouse

Careful. He knows where you live.
