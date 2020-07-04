You see this view a lot but its so unfair imo. He built a cracking side on a reasonable budget and yeah, its been in its dying embers for a while but that mean the job ahead was to see if the manager could build another good side on a budget. Why the thought Mourinho was a better bet to do that was unfathomable to me. All they were doing was betting the whole house of cards on making the CL again this year.



Pochettino did a very good job at Spurs, he took on what was actually a good team - theres this assumption they where in the gutter when he took over, they wheren't. But what he did was weed out a lot of the bloat from a large squad and then in the first 2 transfer windows he had - was able to add to the excellent core that was already there, with the signings of Alderweireld, Alli, Son, Dier and Trippier. A lot of the transfers under him after where not as effective.Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.So basically, what I am saying is, yes a good coach, but I dont think it was a wrong choice to decide to move on from him, the timing and especially the choice of replacement though - not so good.