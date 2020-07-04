I just laugh at the ex Spurs players in the media, being certain that Jose will win them a trophy, because that's what he does. Even this week, the likes of Andros Townsend the latest to be saying it.
When have Spurs, at any time, had a devine right time in a trophy. Even when they were at their peak, and most importantly rivals had dipped, they couldn't manage it, so why should they now, when they have dipped and rivals are on the ascendancy, including 2 of the best teams the Premier League has seen.
We're in a cup semi final, and the best team in the country isnt in the final 4, and its still a long shot for us to win it. I just don't get the arrogance / ignorance of them.