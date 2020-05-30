« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22160 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 AM »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:29:07 AM
Amazon have been filming behind the scenes this season, 8 part series. Fuck knows what they can over dramatise and hype up about this season.

The amazon sport documentaries are shite. Spurs till I die would be more fun.

The City one was shite, but can't wait for this to be honest. Everyone looks absolutely miserable and the club is in serious danger of going off a cliff. Of course it'll be too glossy and the club might veto some things, but I'll enjoy it. The robo-Malkovich voiceover from the Barcelona documentary would also be welcome.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22161 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 AM »
Id probably have them on a dozen fewer points right now, but otherwise hats off to the scriptwriters, theyve done a great job.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22162 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:52:29 AM
The decision to replace Pochettino with Mourinho looks even more stupid in hindsight than it did at the time and it didn't look particularly great then.
Pochettino took them as far as he could but the job he did with them looks better and better with each game that passes by with them being managed Mourinho, even in Pochettino's first season you could see signs of what he was trying to achieve at Tottenham and what he was building but watching them under Mourinho the football is completely unwatchable and there are no signs whatsoever for a positive future.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22163 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 AM »
I think that's unfair, you can see signs of what Mourinho's trying to achieve and I'm sure that compensation package from getting sacked will come sooner rather than later.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22164 on: Yesterday at 12:49:38 PM »
If there is not an in-depth episode about the cheese room or the NFL franchise - Im not sure its worth watching.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22165 on: Yesterday at 01:12:13 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Pochettino took them as far as he could
You see this view a lot but its so unfair imo.  He built a cracking side on a reasonable budget and yeah, its been in its dying embers for a while but that mean the job ahead was to see if the manager could build another good side on a budget.  Why the thought Mourinho was a better bet to do that was unfathomable to me.  All they were doing was betting the whole house of cards on making the CL again this year.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22166 on: Yesterday at 01:27:39 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 01:12:13 PM
You see this view a lot but its so unfair imo.  He built a cracking side on a reasonable budget and yeah, its been in its dying embers for a while but that mean the job ahead was to see if the manager could build another good side on a budget.  Why the thought Mourinho was a better bet to do that was unfathomable to me.  All they were doing was betting the whole house of cards on making the CL again this year.

Pochettino did a very good job at Spurs, he took on what was actually a good team - theres this assumption they where in the gutter when he took over, they wheren't. But what he did was weed out a lot of the bloat from a large squad and then in the first 2 transfer windows he had - was able to add to the excellent core that was already there, with the signings of Alderweireld, Alli, Son, Dier and Trippier. A lot of the transfers under him after where not as effective.

Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.

So basically, what I am saying is, yes a good coach, but I dont think it was a wrong choice to decide to move on from him, the timing and especially the choice of replacement though - not so good.   
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22167 on: Yesterday at 01:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:27:39 PM
Pochettino did a very good job at Spurs, he took on what was actually a good team - theres this assumption they where in the gutter when he took over, they wheren't. But what he did was weed out a lot of the bloat from a large squad and then in the first 2 transfer windows he had - was able to add to the excellent core that was already there, with the signings of Alderweireld, Alli, Son, Dier and Trippier. A lot of the transfers under him after where not as effective.

Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.

So basically, what I am saying is, yes a good coach, but I dont think it was a wrong choice to decide to move on from him, the timing and especially the choice of replacement though - not so good.

It sounds as if the Spurs players stopped playing for Pochettino or maybe weren't convinced he could get them winning trophies which I think is a bit harsh. But the likes of Kane will be thinking they're running out of time now, and you would guess that's why Levy took a chance on Mourinho as he is a trophy winner. Although, he's not as good as he once was, its smells of shot term planning to me to keep the big stars happy. That is never a good way to go about things. They had a good system at Spurs but have chosen a completely different type of manager to front that operation now. Madness really. I think its the same case with Everton too, I don't see them and Ancelotti as a natural fit. I'll be surprised if he stays long term as well.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22168 on: Yesterday at 02:19:40 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Pochettino took them as far as he could but the job he did with them looks better and better with each game that passes by with them being managed Mourinho, even in Pochettino's first season you could see signs of what he was trying to achieve at Tottenham and what he was building but watching them under Mourinho the football is completely unwatchable and there are no signs whatsoever for a positive future.

Yeah Pochettino obviously did well there and as you and Dim Glass say, he possibly took them as far as he could but replacing him with Mourinho was the bigger mistake. It felt like that at the time and even the 'Mourinho starts well before imploding at a club' theory is being tested since he took.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22169 on: Yesterday at 02:32:35 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:19:40 PM
Yeah Pochettino obviously did well there and as you and Dim Glass say, he possibly took them as far as he could but replacing him with Mourinho was the bigger mistake. It felt like that at the time and even the 'Mourinho starts well before imploding at a club' theory is being tested since he took.
Yeah Mourinho was just a horrible fit, Wilder would of been perfect for them we have seen what he can do at Sheffield United with an average squad and he deserves his chance to manage a big side now.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22170 on: Yesterday at 02:35:20 PM »
It's worth remembering that apart from their CL run Spurs were utterly shite last season as well, they lost a third of their league games!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22171 on: Yesterday at 05:43:53 PM »
One point ahead of Everton.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22172 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 PM »
Pochettino did do very well for them but it's telling for me that his start was actually shit and only turned around when Kane broke through and then didn't stop scoring for three years. Pochettino has said himself that until Kane scored a last minute goal vs Villa in his first season, he thought he might be sacked after the game.

As others have said, he built a good side with his early signings, but I'd argue Kane's goals were always papering over some cracks, and once he dried up because of injury, Spurs also began to stutter, and they barely signed a good player after 2015. They absolutely fell over the line for CL qualification both of the last two seasons, especially last year where they were in freefall in the league from January on.

In short, I think he's a good coach, but I also think he had a fair amount go his way. Once the luck ran out, there wasn't much.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22173 on: Today at 07:45:42 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:19:40 PM
Yeah Pochettino obviously did well there and as you and Dim Glass say, he possibly took them as far as he could but replacing him with Mourinho was the bigger mistake. It felt like that at the time and even the 'Mourinho starts well before imploding at a club' theory is being tested since he took.

They probably thought "we have a top stadium now, we just need a superstar manager to get recognition as a big club and, people will start to support us from all over the world".

Yeah, Levy is a bit thick in the head.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22174 on: Today at 07:55:54 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:35:20 PM
It's worth remembering that apart from their CL run Spurs were utterly shite last season as well, they lost a third of their league games!

Indeed, the CL run papered over the cracks, they only won 3 of there last 12 in the league last season & only just finished 4th
