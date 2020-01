Whatever he says, at the level of club he's at now, if he doesn't bring a substantial coaching edge to the deal, very soon they'll slip away from the tail of the elite. It's the nature of the game on this rung of the ladder as we know all too well. We aren't up there because we are financially the strongest, we won't get repeated chances to get it right the way Utd do, we're there because, for this cycle, everything has been done near perfectly: with coaching / management topping the list.