With Pochetino in charge, they wouldn't lose that game, I'm sure. Appointing shitcoat, got to be the stupidest thing they have ever done. Him acting all friendly this time around, just shows he doesn't really have a character.
Are you sure you are sure? Pochetinno and Spurs won 1 game at Old Trafford in 5 years. Lost the other 4.
When the Mourinho project goes tits up can we finally get MaraSona please?
We're only just into December, but already we have a nomination for the most bizarre transfer story of the winter. According to Belgian publication DH Net, Marouane Fellaini could be set for a dramatic Premier League return.The site claims that conversations have already taken place between Fellaini and Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager plots a move to bring the towering former Manchester United midfielder to Spurs.The 31-year-old has been playing for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan FC since February of this year, but if DH is to be believed, the Belgium international's brief spell in Asia might be about to come to an end. They claim that a move could be completed in January, as Mourinho remains keen on signing a player with Fellaini's unique skillset.That's so Jose all over...
Its all about winning shiny things.
I thought this is all smiling new Jose, high fiving and hugging everyone, ready for new changes and new challenges. Him wanting Fellaini, just shows that he still prefers his negative comfortable zone.
He really does love a big carthorse shithouse in his midfield, he's had one at practically all of his teams.
Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract. Just bizarre really. Bizarre that no one ever came in for him when he had a really low buyout clause, bizarre that he then waited this long to a sign a new contract and bizarre that after seemingly wanting to leave, he signs a new contract when he's only a month away from being able to talk to new clubs. He either hated Pochettino, or has been given a massive bump in wages that no other clubs were willing to match.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I doubt too many clubs would offer a player with his injury record and age (he turns 31 in March) that amount of money and length of contract. Benefits Spurs in the short-term
Thoroughly mediocre player.
