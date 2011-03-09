« previous next »
First appeared in the Oxford dictionary in 1922
Show-off   ::)
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2019/dec/05/a-fans-eye-view-at-the-football-a-photo-essay

Smashing set of photos of Spurs fans through the last couple of decades in this piece.

With Pochetino in charge, they wouldn't lose that game, I'm sure.

Appointing shitcoat, got to be the stupidest thing they have ever done. Him acting all friendly this time around, just shows he doesn't really have a character. 
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  5, 2019, 12:41:20 PM
With Pochetino in charge, they wouldn't lose that game, I'm sure.

Appointing shitcoat, got to be the stupidest thing they have ever done. Him acting all friendly this time around, just shows he doesn't really have a character.

Are you sure you are sure? 

Pochetinno and Spurs won 1 game at Old Trafford in 5 years. Lost the other 4.
Quote from: Dim Glas on December  5, 2019, 12:46:56 PM
Are you sure you are sure? 

Pochetinno and Spurs won 1 game at Old Trafford in 5 years. Lost the other 4.
Think he means if they won that game they wouldn't have lost it. I think that's what he's saying
Quote from: Dim Glas on December  5, 2019, 12:46:56 PM
Are you sure you are sure? 

Pochetinno and Spurs won 1 game at Old Trafford in 5 years. Lost the other 4.

Well, this time would have been a draw.
We are as many points ahead of Spurs as Spurs have in total :lmao
When the Mourinho project goes tits up can we finally get MaraSona please?
We're only just into December, but already we have a nomination for the most bizarre transfer story of the winter. According to Belgian publication DH Net, Marouane Fellaini could be set for a dramatic Premier League return.

The site claims that conversations have already taken place between Fellaini and Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager plots a move to bring the towering former Manchester United midfielder to Spurs.

The 31-year-old has been playing for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan FC since February of this year, but if DH is to be believed, the Belgium international's brief spell in Asia might be about to come to an end. They claim that a move could be completed in January, as Mourinho remains keen on signing a player with Fellaini's unique skillset.


That's so Jose all over...  :lmao
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  8, 2019, 01:11:58 AM
When the Mourinho project goes tits up can we finally get MaraSona please?

Assuming that Mourinho doesn't get himself sacked for 18 months, Son will be 29 and there's no way that we'd be going out and signing somebody for big money at his age.
Quote from: 4pool on December  9, 2019, 08:57:13 PM
We're only just into December, but already we have a nomination for the most bizarre transfer story of the winter. According to Belgian publication DH Net, Marouane Fellaini could be set for a dramatic Premier League return.

The site claims that conversations have already taken place between Fellaini and Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager plots a move to bring the towering former Manchester United midfielder to Spurs.

The 31-year-old has been playing for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan FC since February of this year, but if DH is to be believed, the Belgium international's brief spell in Asia might be about to come to an end. They claim that a move could be completed in January, as Mourinho remains keen on signing a player with Fellaini's unique skillset.


That's so Jose all over...  :lmao

Isnt Drogba available.
Quote from: 4pool on December  9, 2019, 08:57:13 PM
We're only just into December, but already we have a nomination for the most bizarre transfer story of the winter. According to Belgian publication DH Net, Marouane Fellaini could be set for a dramatic Premier League return.

The site claims that conversations have already taken place between Fellaini and Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager plots a move to bring the towering former Manchester United midfielder to Spurs.

The 31-year-old has been playing for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan FC since February of this year, but if DH is to be believed, the Belgium international's brief spell in Asia might be about to come to an end. They claim that a move could be completed in January, as Mourinho remains keen on signing a player with Fellaini's unique skillset.


That's so Jose all over...  :lmao

I thought this is all smiling new Jose, high fiving and hugging everyone, ready for new changes and new challenges. Him wanting Fellaini, just shows that he still prefers his negative comfortable zone.
Quote from: 4pool on December  9, 2019, 08:57:13 PM
...as Mourinho remains keen on signing a player with Fellaini's unique skillset.





Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 10, 2019, 10:32:16 AM
I thought this is all smiling new Jose, high fiving and hugging everyone, ready for new changes and new challenges. Him wanting Fellaini, just shows that he still prefers his negative comfortable zone.
He really does love a big carthorse shithouse in his midfield, he's had one at practically all of his teams.
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on December 10, 2019, 01:02:24 PM
He really does love a big carthorse shithouse in his midfield, he's had one at practically all of his teams.

Dier should be that player. But I guess he's a bit too young for Jose.
Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract.

Just bizarre really. Bizarre that no one ever came in for him when he had a really low buyout clause, bizarre that he then waited this long to a sign a new contract and bizarre that after seemingly wanting to leave, he signs a new contract when he's only a month away from being able to talk to new clubs.

He either hated Pochettino, or has been given a massive bump in wages that no other clubs were willing to match.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 20, 2019, 11:11:52 AM
Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract.

Just bizarre really. Bizarre that no one ever came in for him when he had a really low buyout clause, bizarre that he then waited this long to a sign a new contract and bizarre that after seemingly wanting to leave, he signs a new contract when he's only a month away from being able to talk to new clubs.

He either hated Pochettino, or has been given a massive bump in wages that no other clubs were willing to match.

Maybe he didn't get the interest he and his agent were expecting.
I'm not sure if he was ever particularly highly rated outside England and even in this country his star has faded a bit. Add in clubs being very unwilling to dole out hefty and lengthy contracts to players in their 30s and you've this.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 20, 2019, 11:11:52 AM
Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract.

Just bizarre really. Bizarre that no one ever came in for him when he had a really low buyout clause, bizarre that he then waited this long to a sign a new contract and bizarre that after seemingly wanting to leave, he signs a new contract when he's only a month away from being able to talk to new clubs.

He either hated Pochettino, or has been given a massive bump in wages that no other clubs were willing to match.

He's on £150k now and i imagine he got a nice signing on fee as well from spurs. As they'd only have to go and spend a big chunk of money to replace him. Also Mourinho wanted him when he was at utd.

I can see Vertonghen signing one too.

Eriksen and Rose will be off for frees mind. 

Eriksen market value is what? Somewhere around £60m-£70m. After a bit of a dip in last year.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 20, 2019, 11:11:52 AM
Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract.

Just bizarre really. Bizarre that no one ever came in for him when he had a really low buyout clause, bizarre that he then waited this long to a sign a new contract and bizarre that after seemingly wanting to leave, he signs a new contract when he's only a month away from being able to talk to new clubs.

He either hated Pochettino, or has been given a massive bump in wages that no other clubs were willing to match.

Probably both, well, not hate, but maybe he didn't believe they could go any further with Pochetinno, and actually win something.

But the main thing may be that now he may feel they actually do stand a very good chance of winning stuff with Mourinho.   
Trebled his salary to £150k/wk for 3.5 years. Not bad for a 30 year old.

Once Levy gave Mourinho that huge contract it'd be impossible to stiff players that Mourinho wants to keep. Not sure that's a great long term strategy though.
I doubt too many clubs would offer a player with his injury record and age (he turns 31 in March) that amount of money and length of contract. Benefits Spurs in the short-term
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 20, 2019, 02:37:52 PM
I doubt too many clubs would offer a player with his injury record and age (he turns 31 in March) that amount of money and length of contract. Benefits Spurs in the short-term

Most clubs don't have Mourinho in charge :P
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 20, 2019, 02:37:52 PM
I doubt too many clubs would offer a player with his injury record and age (he turns 31 in March) that amount of money and length of contract. Benefits Spurs in the short-term
When did Mourinho ever think beyond the current season?
Sad to see Martin Peters has died - some man.
Mourinho effect.

Players meltdown.

Supporters meltdown throwing objects on the pitch.
Oh well. At least they have that magnificent stadium.
Looks like we have skipped some Stages of Mourinho and went straight for the jaded, uninterested and predictable performance where once great defence melts down.
Got an opponent that are hopeless defensively yet they barely even tried to score. Get used to it Tottenham fans!
How soon before Mourinho starts throwing players under the bus. Fellaini is a certainty now surely?
Matic too, Don't forget him.  :D
the boring old siege mentality will go into full effect now
Should be called "the forgotten one" now. Yesterday's man. Lost his mojo completely.
Watching them, i don't know, I felt like they are missing something. Could that be Fellaineh?
Eriksen was a disgrace again, did anyone actually notice he was on the pitch?
