We're only just into December, but already we have a nomination for the most bizarre transfer story of the winter. According to Belgian publication DH Net, Marouane Fellaini could be set for a dramatic Premier League return.The site claims that conversations have already taken place between Fellaini and Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager plots a move to bring the towering former Manchester United midfielder to Spurs.The 31-year-old has been playing for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan FC since February of this year, but if DH is to be believed, the Belgium international's brief spell in Asia might be about to come to an end. They claim that a move could be completed in January,That's so Jose all over...