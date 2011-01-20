« previous next »
Author Topic: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!  (Read 47925 times)

Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:08:00 pm
So is it not actually possible to vote in the Lib Dems, can they not physically win 370 seats for example?

The first issue they, and any other minor party have, is in overcoming the political gravity (or maybe inertia?) that FPTP introduces into each electoral race. If the Tories have got a 5k majority over Labour and Labour are 10k over the LDs, then voting LD is perceived as 'wasting' a vote that could otherwise be used to catch up to and overhaul the Tory majority.

Obviously there are some seats where the LDs are competitive - rural voters don't tend to vote Labour so LDs often battle with the Tories there, and I assume there are some red/yellow battlegrounds, mainly in urban student areas? And you'll occasionally get a national surge from something like "Cleggmania" which might tip them over the line in a few more seats.

Secondly if you want a minor party to overcome a typical Tory or Labour majority from near-enough nothing (<10%), and something weird is going on in the seat to make it ripe for a shock upset (the Tory and Labour candidates caught robbing a bank together the day before the vote), you still need all the disenchanted voters flock the same way on election day. Protest votes going to a dozen different minor parties or independent candidates only end up helping the existing FPTP duopoly.
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:22:32 pm
Of course it's possible, but it's basic game theory. Say the Lib Dems are the party that most closely align with your views but you really, really dislike the Tories, a vote for the Lib Dems is a gamble whereby when you vote for your favourite party you risk the party that you want the least getting in. So you predict that if you instead switch your vote to Labour enough of your fellow voters will back Labour too and the Tories will be kept out. You end up not getting what you wanted but you also don't get what you really didn't want.

This video explains how FPTP essentially forces a 2 party system in the long run. Which 2 parties it is can occasionally change (see the Liberals being replaced by Labour in the early 20th century) but the result is always 2 parties which can get in and a bunch of smaller ones that can't.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s7tWHJfhiyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s7tWHJfhiyo</a>
Thanks but these links never show up for me on my phone

So its just down to that tactical element. So would a change to proportional rep or whatever the other option is make a big difference?

It still feels that most people only think Tory or Labour, its almost ingrained. I think Id just hope (naively) people vote for what they believe in and see where that leaves us.

If the tories are still getting in, clearly therell need to be a cull. Like with the badgers

Sorry didnt mean to derail the thread but it helps in understanding another reason why people dont vote green.

We just need more people to care about those things enough to vote for them, than not, which it amazingly seems is not human nature
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:37:42 pm
Sorry didnt mean to derail the thread but it helps in understanding another reason why people dont vote green.

Anything that applies to the LDs goes twice as much at least for the Greens.

------------------

This is an egregiously simplified example of the problem, but imagine a country with an electorate of just 5 voters. 2 of those are proper capitalists and the other 3 have socialist outlooks.

Election time rolls around and one of the capitalists announces they're standing for election on a broad platform. The other capitalist overlooks their differences, is happy enough be represented by the first and so doesn't stand, ready to vote for the b'stard party.

Meanwhile the 3 socialists all squabble about what's important. One socialist insists on an environmental matters being front and centre. Another doesn't care much about that but wants to stop wars and disarm the nuclear deterrent. The last socialist isn't concerned about either matter but has strong feelings about social justice.

In the end, the 3 cannot agree and stand individually, voting for themselves exclusively. The two capitalists win and none of the socialists get anything like what they want, each socialist blaming the other two for allowing the b'stards in.

Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:37:42 pm
Thanks but these links never show up for me on my phone
Links, or embedded video?

Here's a link for the video. Hopefully, this will work for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7tWHJfhiyo
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:55:43 pm
Anything that applies to the LDs goes twice as much at least for the Greens.

------------------

This is an egregiously simplified example of the problem, but imagine a country with an electorate of just 5 voters. 2 of those are proper capitalists and the other 3 have socialist outlooks.

Election time rolls around and one of the capitalists announces they're standing for election on a broad platform. The other capitalist overlooks their differences, is happy enough be represented by the first and so doesn't stand, ready to vote for the b'stard party.

Meanwhile the 3 socialists all squabble about what's important. One socialist insists on an environmental matters being front and centre. Another doesn't care much about that but wants to stop wars and disarm the nuclear deterrent. The last socialist isn't concerned about either matter but has strong feelings about social justice.

In the end, the 3 cannot agree and stand individually, voting for themselves exclusively. The two capitalists win and none of the socialists get anything like what they want, each socialist blaming the other two for allowing the b'stards in.



Applying that analogy to the current situation, we have one of the 'socialists' saying to the other four voters "Hey, I've adopted a big chunk of the capitalist policies on economics and tax, but also a little bit of environmentalism and a little bit of social justice so all of you should vote for me!"

One of the capitalists says "No way! I don't believe there should be any social justice or environmentalism"

The capitalist says "OK, I'll vote for you"

One socialist says "Hang on, you adopting the capitalist policies removes all that united us socialists in the first place, so I'm not going to vote for you"

The other socialists says "Stopping the capitalists is all that matters, so I'll vote for you and ignore that you are a capitalist in all but name"

Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
This makes more sense to be in here rather than the Labour thread.

quote author=Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag link=topic=355081.msg19182312#msg19182312 date=1701688574]

Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/
[/quote]
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 03:18:54 pm
This makes more sense to be in here rather than the Labour thread.

quote author=Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag link=topic=355081.msg19182312#msg19182312 date=1701688574]

Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/


You asked the question!! I just gave you a reply.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 03:20:02 pm

You asked the question!! I just gave you a reply.

 ;D ;D ;D

I know and thanks.

I've not commented yet as I've not researched the policies but first impressions are that it's easy to talk when there's zero chance of being elected and have to actually fulfil them.
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 03:59:21 pm
I know and thanks.

I've not commented yet as I've not researched the policies but first impressions are that it's easy to talk when there's zero chance of being elected and have to actually fulfil them.

What might be an interesting study is what the Greens have done where they've been in power. Not that this will necessarily change the discussion. I posted the SNP and Labour amendments, Tepid posted the context of the Thatcher quote, and in both cases, and in both cases people ignored the actual information in favour of continuing to discuss what they think the relevant people said rather than what they'd actually said. But actually looking at the record of the Greens in power would at least give us something to look at.
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:08:40 pm
What might be an interesting study is what the Greens have done where they've been in power. Not that this will necessarily change the discussion. I posted the SNP and Labour amendments, Tepid posted the context of the Thatcher quote, and in both cases, and in both cases people ignored the actual information in favour of continuing to discuss what they think the relevant people said rather than what they'd actually said. But actually looking at the record of the Greens in power would at least give us something to look at.

Where are the Greens in power mate?
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:28:11 pm
Where are the Greens in power mate?
I'm tempted to suggest the RoI.
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:28:11 pm
Where are the Greens in power mate?

Do they control or part control any councils? They have 1 MP.
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:32:32 pm
I'm tempted to suggest the RoI.

From what I've seen they're all coalitions rather than fully in power so they've no actual control to be able to really change things. 

Would have been interesting to see if they could implement their plans and if they genuinely make a difference.
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Do they control or part control any councils? They have 1 MP.

Mid Suffolk but only since May so not really had time to effect any real change though looking at how badly they've been effected by flooding this autumn they've a lot of work to do 🤔
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:56:18 pm
Mid Suffolk but only since May so not really had time to effect any real change though looking at how badly they've been effected by flooding this autumn they've a lot of work to do 🤔
Thats where I live. We did have some flooding but nowhere near as bad as other parts of Suffolk or the country. Too early for any real impacts but we can hope.

Unfortunately we have a Tory MP with a large majority though
Re: Nobby's Green Thread. A great party with great ideas. A great bunch of lads!
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:16:32 pm
Thats where I live. We did have some flooding but nowhere near as bad as other parts of Suffolk or the country. Too early for any real impacts but we can hope.

Unfortunately we have a Tory MP with a large majority though

It's the local policies that make a tangible impact though as they can focus on improving their communities rather than having to follow government or party policy.

