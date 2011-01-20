This makes more sense to be in here rather than the Labour thread.
Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs
For starters...
IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/
