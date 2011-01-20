So is it not actually possible to vote in the Lib Dems, can they not physically win 370 seats for example?



The first issue they, and any other minor party have, is in overcoming the political gravity (or maybe inertia?) that FPTP introduces into each electoral race. If the Tories have got a 5k majority over Labour and Labour are 10k over the LDs, then voting LD is perceived as 'wasting' a vote that could otherwise be used to catch up to and overhaul the Tory majority.Obviously there are some seats where the LDs are competitive - rural voters don't tend to vote Labour so LDs often battle with the Tories there, and I assume there are some red/yellow battlegrounds, mainly in urban student areas? And you'll occasionally get a national surge from something like "Cleggmania" which might tip them over the line in a few more seats.Secondly if you want a minor party to overcome a typical Tory or Labour majority from near-enough nothing (<10%), and something weird is going on in the seat to make it ripe for a shock upset (the Tory and Labour candidates caught robbing a bank together the day before the vote), you still need all the disenchanted voters flock the same way on election day. Protest votes going to a dozen different minor parties or independent candidates only end up helping the existing FPTP duopoly.