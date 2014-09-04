This is certainly the hardest top 10 I can imagine - so I am going to cheat and make 2 , one for British TV, one for US; and then not rank either. I am also much, much more a comedy buff when it comes to TV.



Top British shows (no particular order):

Red Dwarf

Black Adder

The Thick of It

Fleabag

Spaced

Fawlty Towers

Monty Python

Yes Minister/Prime Minister

Life on Mars

Derry Girls



Top 10 American:

Arrested Development (S1-3 only)

Game of Thrones (when good)

Community

Good Place

SW: Clone Wars

Parks and Rec

Frasier

Futurama

Firefly

Bojack Horseman



The US one was way, way harder - missed out some great comedies like Parks and Rec (just missed out to Frasier)/Seinfeld; the marvel/star wars shows (especially Mando/Rebels from SW, and Ms Marvel/Wandavision/Loki from Marvel)