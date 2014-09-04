« previous next »
Author Topic: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?  (Read 6124 times)

Offline matlfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #120 on: September 4, 2014, 01:23:22 pm »
Breaking Bad
The Sopranos
Deadwood
The X Files
The Simpsons
Only Fools & Horses
Game Of Thrones
Frasier
Lost
Firefly ( Shakes Fist at the sky )
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #121 on: September 4, 2014, 01:26:36 pm »
1)Fresh prince of Bel Air

The rest in no particular order

2)Friends
3)Prison Break
4)The OC
5)Diagnosis Murder
6)Suits
7)Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
8)The Wire
9)My Name is Earl
10)House
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,101
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #122 on: September 4, 2014, 01:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September  4, 2014, 01:26:36 pm

5)Diagnosis Murder


Or 'How to employ your entire family in one fell swoop - Nepotism 101' :D

Classic student days afternoon-killer that one, very surreal in places.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #123 on: September 4, 2014, 01:36:57 pm »
1. Dallas
2. Cheers
3. Frasier
4. Two and a half men
5. Monthy Pythons flying circus
6. Sopranos
7. Klovn (danish)
8. Happy Days
9. Black Adder
10. Home and away
Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #124 on: September 5, 2014, 02:18:37 am »
Quote from: Il Liverpool on September  3, 2014, 07:01:25 pm


Giggled just looking at that.

I forgot all about Girls, pretty good show that, at least the first season and a half. No surprises that Judd Apatow "discovered" Lena Dunham either.
Offline Ken-Obi

  • Hasn't got Wan, doesn't deserve Wan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Super Title: isn't going to get one of these either
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #125 on: September 5, 2014, 03:02:31 am »
Whose Line Is It Anyway? the Drew Carey version.
Offline Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,850
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #126 on: September 5, 2014, 09:29:21 am »
Quote from: Ken-Obi on September  5, 2014, 03:02:31 am
Whose Line Is It Anyway? the Drew Carey version.

I love Whose Line, but was never a massive fan of that version. On average it was probably funnier than the original, but for me thats because it was less risky, they stuck with the safest games, and some games were far too short.

The original was extremely hit and miss, which I preferred because it felt more genuinely improvised, of which dying on your arse is a huge part. Also Clive Anderson was extremely underrated.
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,893
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 01:39:55 pm »
wee bump, see if the last 8 years have changed peoples choices much

I don't watch much so struggled to get to 10

1   The Wire
2   Yellowstone
3   Game of Thrones
4   Peep Show
5   Ray Mears Bushcraft
6   Sons of Anarchy
7   Breaking Bad
8   Power
9   When They See Us
10   1883

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 11:34:52 am »
This is certainly the hardest top 10 I can imagine - so I am going to cheat and make 2 , one for British TV, one for US; and then not rank either.  I am also much, much more a comedy buff when it comes to TV.

Top British shows (no particular order):
Red Dwarf
Black Adder
The Thick of It
Fleabag
Spaced
Fawlty Towers
Monty Python
Yes Minister/Prime Minister
Life on Mars
Derry Girls

Top 10 American:
Arrested Development  (S1-3 only)
Game of Thrones (when good)
Community
Good Place
SW: Clone Wars
Parks and Rec
Frasier
Futurama
Firefly
Bojack Horseman

The US one was way, way harder - missed out some great comedies like Parks and Rec (just missed out to Frasier)/Seinfeld; the marvel/star wars shows (especially Mando/Rebels from SW, and Ms Marvel/Wandavision/Loki from Marvel)
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,886
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 11:41:29 am »
I'll just do all shows both drama and comedy:

1) Seinfeld
2) The Sopranos
3) The Office UK
4) Breaking Bad
5) Six Feet Under
6) Game of Thrones (other than the last season)
7) Dark (Netflix)
8) The Inbetweeners
9) Peep Show (until last few seasons)
10) Simpsons (until season 11)

Ultimately no show has ever had the overall quality that those 10 have for me.

Very close to the list are Frasier and Better Call Saul.

Curb is very unlucky not to be in there actually. I'll probably take out Peep Show for that.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
Tough one.

1) The Simpsons
2) The Sopranos
3) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
4) The Wire
5) Seinfeld
6) Mad Men
7) Curb Your Enthusiasm
8) Breaking Bad
9) Futurama
10) Cobra Kai
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
  • Believer
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
1. Better Call Saul
2. The Thick of It
3. Blackadder
4. Band of Brothers
5. I'm Alan Partridge
6. Sopranos
7. Peep Show
8. The Office (USA version - I know, controversial)
9. Game of Thrones
10. Breaking Bad
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
A lot of savages and idiots in here based off the absolute lack of Always Sunny in people's lists.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,789
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm »
1. The Sopranos
2. The Simpsons
3. Curb Your Enthusiasm
4. Breaking Bad
5. Stranger Things
6. Rick and Morty
7. South Park
8. The Office (UK version obvs)
9. The Boys
10. Peep Show
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:15:45 pm »
1 Only fools &  Horses



2 Line of Duty
3 The Office
4 Ozark
5 Spooks
6 Fawlty Towers
7 Cracker
8 Luther
9 Silent Witness
10 Inbetweeners

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,454
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:20:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:14:23 pm
1. The Sopranos
2. The Simpsons
3. Curb Your Enthusiasm
4. Breaking Bad
5. Stranger Things
6. Rick and Morty
7. South Park
8. The Office (UK version obvs)
9. The Boys
10. Peep Show

Have you seen The Wire?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,454
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
1. The Simpsons
2. The Wire
3. Friends
4. Only Fools and Horses
5. Seinfeld
6. I'm Alan Partridge
7. The Thick of It
8. Father Ted
9. Red Dwarf
10. Oz

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:28:00 pm »
I would like to replace Cobra Kai in my list with Stranger Things and Futurama with the Thick of It.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,699
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
1  Our Friends in the North
2  GBH
3  The Last Kingdom
4  The White Queen
5  Frasier
6  Merlin
7  Sherlock
8  Rise of the Continents
9  Planet Earth
10 The Tudors

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm »
1. Seinfeld
2. Auf Wiedersehen Pet
3. Dallas
4. Game Of Thrones
5. Star Trek TNG
6. The Shield
7. Wolf Hall
8. Sapphire&Steel
9. Profit
10. House

Ones that come to mind immediately.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,789
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:14 pm
Have you seen The Wire?

I haven't, for my sins.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:24:19 pm
1. The Simpsons
2. The Wire
3. Friends
4. Only Fools and Horses
5. Seinfeld
6. I'm Alan Partridge
7. The Thick of It
8. Father Ted
9. Red Dwarf
10. Oz

Have you seen literally anything other than Friends (not counting those other nine picks)?
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:37:10 pm »
No order.

Band Of Brothers.
Breaking Bad.
Seinfeld.
Game Of Thrones.
The Wire.
Frasier.
Boardwalk Empire.
Fringe.
Battlestar Galactica.
ER.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,454
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:48:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:30:16 pm
I haven't, for my sins.

Have you seen literally anything other than Friends (not counting those other nine picks)?

Quite envious that you haven't watched it, its incredible.

Friends and Simpsons I have watched the most, by far. Offended it hasn't made some of the lists.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,454
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:28:00 pm
I would like to replace Cobra Kai in my list with Stranger Things and Futurama with the Thick of It.

Shocking that Cobra Kai made it into your list.

Saying that I was deciding between Oz and Gossip Girl for my number 10 pick. Quite the contrast.
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:48:56 pm »
1 only fools and horses (a few dodgy series near the end but i'll let them off)
2 seinfeld (never had a bad season)
3 i.t. crowd (perfect cast)
4 black books (not a bad episode)
5 fraiser (nearly lost its way but pulled it back at the end)
6 spaced (not a bad episode)
7 red dwarf (had some really poor series then came back on dave and was good again)
8 dectorists (absolute dream to watch)
9 royle family (though all later 'specials' weren't special at all but shit)
10 curb your enthusiasm (the man is a genius - though i hate that term)

a lot of stuff i watched and thought was brilliant at the time hasn't stood the test of time and a lot of new stuff is just over-hyped with a tinge of mass hysteria attached to it that soon wanes once you realise that you're a victim of popularism

i guess i've missed some out too

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,454
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #145 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:48:56 pm
1 only fools and horses (a few dodgy series near the end but i'll let them off)
2 seinfeld (never had a bad season)
3 i.t. crowd (perfect cast)
4 black books (not a bad episode)
5 fraiser (nearly lost its way but pulled it back at the end)
6 spaced (not a bad episode)
7 red dwarf (had some really poor series then came back on dave and was good again)
8 dectorists (absolute dream to watch)
9 royle family (though all later 'specials' weren't special at all but shit)
10 curb your enthusiasm (the man is a genius - though i hate that term)

a lot of stuff i watched and thought was brilliant at the time hasn't stood the test of time and a lot of new stuff is just over-hyped with a tinge of mass hysteria attached to it that soon wanes once you realise that you're a victim of popularism

i guess i've missed some out too



Shit, forgot the IT Crowd. I am extending my top 10 list to 12.

11. IT Crowd
12. Gossip Girl
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:57:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:48:47 pm
Shocking that Cobra Kai made it into your list.

Saying that I was deciding between Oz and Gossip Girl for my number 10 pick. Quite the contrast.
I know it's shite but it's about as much fun as I've had watching a TV show in ages. It's a big nostalgia hit and the hamminess of the villains is just great. It's pure watchable tripe and whenever people criticise it I just can't engage on any sort of subjective level beyond: I always have loads of fun when I watch it.

That being said, Top 10 was maybe an overshoot when I'd forgotten about The Thick of It, Stranger Things and potentially the IT Crowd. Gossip Girl I enjoyed when it was on back in the day. A lot of it appears problematic now but again I loved the hammy villainy of early seasons Chuck Bass.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,454
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:57:00 pm
I know it's shite but it's about as much fun as I've had watching a TV show in ages. It's a big nostalgia hit and the hamminess of the villains is just great. It's pure watchable tripe and whenever people criticise it I just can't engage on any sort of subjective level beyond: I always have loads of fun when I watch it.

That being said, Top 10 was maybe an overshoot when I'd forgotten about The Thick of It, Stranger Things and potentially the IT Crowd. Gossip Girl I enjoyed when it was on back in the day. A lot of it appears problematic now but again I loved the hammy villainy of early seasons Chuck Bass.

Talking of problematic, I would have The Inbetweeners in at 13. Does that show get made these days? Doubt it.
Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
1. The Wire
2. Game of Thrones *S1-4
3. The Sopranos
4. Arrested Development
5. Deadwood
6. The Larry Sanders Show
7. Band of Brothers
8. Peep Show
9. Breaking Bad
10. Curb Your Enthusiasm *S1-7

Based it on what I've probably rewatched the most, struggled with the order though.
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
  • Believer
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:44:46 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:48:56 pm
1 only fools and horses (a few dodgy series near the end but i'll let them off)
2 seinfeld (never had a bad season)
3 i.t. crowd (perfect cast)
4 black books (not a bad episode)
5 fraiser (nearly lost its way but pulled it back at the end)
6 spaced (not a bad episode)
7 red dwarf (had some really poor series then came back on dave and was good again)
8 dectorists (absolute dream to watch)
9 royle family (though all later 'specials' weren't special at all but shit)
10 curb your enthusiasm (the man is a genius - though i hate that term)

a lot of stuff i watched and thought was brilliant at the time hasn't stood the test of time and a lot of new stuff is just over-hyped with a tinge of mass hysteria attached to it that soon wanes once you realise that you're a victim of popularism

i guess i've missed some out too

That's a great shout and I am annoyed with myself for not putting it in my list
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
Re: Top 10 Favourite TV Shows?
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:49:52 pm »
No love for Supernatural?
