This is certainly the hardest top 10 I can imagine - so I am going to cheat and make 2 , one for British TV, one for US; and then not rank either. I am also much, much more a comedy buff when it comes to TV.
Top British shows (no particular order):
Red Dwarf
Black Adder
The Thick of It
Fleabag
Spaced
Fawlty Towers
Monty Python
Yes Minister/Prime Minister
Life on Mars
Derry Girls
Top 10 American:
Arrested Development (S1-3 only)
Game of Thrones (when good)
Community
Good Place
SW: Clone Wars
Parks and Rec
Frasier
Futurama
Firefly
Bojack Horseman
The US one was way, way harder - missed out some great comedies like Parks and Rec (just missed out to Frasier)/Seinfeld; the marvel/star wars shows (especially Mando/Rebels from SW, and Ms Marvel/Wandavision/Loki from Marvel)