Done with season 4 ... I liked it, I think? That said, it's disappointing because it feels like the opportunity was there to do something so much better.



Probably my biggest take away on the whole season is that the gang war stuff felt somewhat pointless to me. It dominates the narrative of the whole thing but the real good stuff is lying in the other characters IMO. In the middle part of the season it felt pointless Oraetta and Ethelreda even being there, as if they just had to carry them to the end somehow. You think a cat and mouse game is going to develop among them but it just never really happens. It's still good TV on the whole but it seems to forget what made the film/series so good, which is seeing the little, unsuspecting person thrown into all the madness. You just don't get that feel when it's mainly about two big rival gangs. The Missouri setting is a bit of a throw-off too.



Casting was interesting. Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman obviously unorthodox picks for those roles. They were okay but I was never gripped by that entire storyline so it falls a bit flat. The big fella who plays Gaetano was good. Timothy Olyphant as the Marshall, love him but couldn't take the role seriously at all. It just felt like watching Raylan Givens in Justified hahaha. Enjoyed Ben Whishaw's character and his relationship with the young boy, it took me 9 episodes to realise who the character was, and I enjoyed the little nod to it at the end. Was probably obvious when Chris Rock repeats one of the best quotes from back in the 2nd season, thought that was neat. Jessie Buckley was the real star IMO, loved that character and wish she was used more.



Looking forward to season 5 now then. I'm sure it'll be full of all sorts of crazy shit. That's what I love about the series as a whole, it always promises to be pretty nuts. 2nd season remains the one to beat IMO. I think 3/4 are both generally quite strong but would have the first above those two.