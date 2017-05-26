Watched the first three seasons. My feelings on it are really mixed, but I suppose that's the way it goes when every season is a different story and set of characters. I love the Coen Bros but think Fargo is one of their weaker ones (I know, I know) - still like it for that matter, good film, but just not one of their top quality ones IMO. As for the series ...



The first season with Freeman/Thornton is generally quite good. Went into it thinking they'd be together and interacting every episode, which would have great been but that's not really the case. Thornton especially is great but I struggled to care for his side plots, and as I say, I was generally left wanting more of Malvo and Lester. It's good though and I actually prefer elements of the first season to the movie.



Season three is probably the weakest but it's still decent enough. Good cast again and a couple of memorable characters. Despite mainly enjoying it, I think the general 'idea' of the season isn't strong enough to warrant being selected as an actual ten episode run. At times it just felt to me like a weaker version of the first season. Thought some of the writing felt a bit rushed and generally less nuanced. David Thewlis is outstanding in that role. Winstead was great too but I think they could have done more with the character, and as much as I like Ewan McGregor, his characters didn't really do anything for me and I that significantly weakens the whole effort.



The second season though. Fucking hell. Talk about being taken by surprise. I liked the first quite a bit but didn't really feel like getting to the second one in any rush, thinking that athey'd struggle to put out anything better, but my god they do. It's one of the most insane things I've ever seen. I've gone back through this thread to see the reaction of people who watched it as it first aired, and the feelings are really positive. It's some risk I think, but they get it massively right. So much happens, so much crazy shite, but it's ace. Cast is exceptional and it's brilliantly shot. I think I could just return to season two every once in a while without having to rewatch the others. A modern masterpiece, IMHO.



Interested to get to the fourth one ...