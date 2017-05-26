« previous next »
Author Topic: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)  (Read 44303 times)

Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #480 on: May 26, 2017, 07:03:29 am »
Quote from: cptrios on May 19, 2017, 11:44:14 am
Is it bad that I think that's actually a pretty great music video?

No it's amazing ha!!
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #481 on: June 9, 2017, 12:43:24 pm »






I enjoyed that one, not that I understand it like  :P
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #482 on: June 9, 2017, 10:41:51 pm »
That was a brilliant episode.

A more gory version of the Pine Barrens episode from The Sopranos. ;D

Both episodes had a crazy Slavic in it. :D

Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #483 on: June 10, 2017, 10:45:05 am »
Wan an excellent one indeed and the beginning of it immense.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #484 on: June 11, 2017, 08:09:55 pm »
Quote from: kavah on June  9, 2017, 12:43:24 pm




I enjoyed that one, not that I understand it like  :P

It was pretty much an identical shot. Was expecting Ray Wise's character to order a sarsaparilla.

The scene where the car passing by saw what happened and were then run off the road was taken straight from the movie Fargo too.

I really enjoyed the last two episodes but the latest one particularly. Hopefully they keep up this standard to the end.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #485 on: June 15, 2017, 10:57:16 am »
Just starting this .... really liked the 1st series, 2nd not so much.

High hopes for this as I love Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #486 on: June 16, 2017, 06:10:23 am »
IMO this has grown to be as good a season as S1 and better than S2.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #487 on: June 16, 2017, 09:30:27 am »
Yes. It has become really good now. Picked up pace and a certain murder helped a lot to point the series to a certain path.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #488 on: June 24, 2017, 09:09:19 am »
Enjoyed the finale a lot and all in all this series was a good one. Just for the record
Spoiler
how did Stussy's car start after it broke down in that freeway?  :P
[close]
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #489 on: June 25, 2017, 11:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Yiannis on June 24, 2017, 09:09:19 am
Enjoyed the finale a lot and all in all this series was a good one. Just for the record
Spoiler
how did Stussy's car start after it broke down in that freeway?  :P
[close]

Spoiler
This is a show that has aliens in it. Thought it was some weird kind of deus ex machina. Also who put the moustache and stamp on him? Gloria does say "sometimes the world doesnt make a lot of sense" Still trying to mull it all over, but thought it was a fantastic season.
[close]
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #490 on: June 26, 2017, 03:15:22 am »
Just finished season 2 , thought it was brilliant
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #491 on: June 26, 2017, 05:04:45 pm »
Spoiler
Who was the guy who handed the kitten to Swango at the bowling range supposed to be? God?
[close]
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #492 on: June 26, 2017, 11:11:28 pm »
The last scene of the season was absolutely brilliant, I thought. Encapsulates the spirit of the show perfectly. If there isn't a season 4, and it doesn't look like there will be, it's a great note to end on.

3 seasons is probably the right number to finish on. It's increasingly difficult for Hawley to come up with stories with the same themes and tropes while keeping it fresh and interesting.

I didn't think there would ever be a Fargo TV series, and then when we had one I didn't think I would like it. Three superb seasons later I'm thankful for having had it.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #493 on: June 27, 2017, 03:09:26 am »
Ah, I didn't realise it could be the final season.

Agree about the last scene. It was probably the highlight of the season for me. Encapsulated the main themes of season 3 - good vs evil and the blurry line between truth and lies.

By the end, Thewlis probably edged it over Winstead as the star of the show.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #494 on: August 3, 2018, 06:25:04 pm »
New season going into production next year, will star Chris Rock and is set in 1950. Here's the synopsis:

"In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations  that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago  and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities  you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy  that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who  in order to prosper  has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his sons enemy as his own. Its an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. Its a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo."

http://www.vulture.com/2018/08/chris-rock-to-star-in-fargos-fourth-season.html?utm_source=tw&utm_campaign=vulture&utm_medium=s1
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #495 on: August 3, 2018, 06:34:00 pm »
Excellent news!
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #496 on: August 4, 2018, 06:24:28 am »
I just read the first line and decided, without even verifying the story, that it will be total genius.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #497 on: August 4, 2020, 04:08:43 pm »
Season 4 trailer is out  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4ISTHi45_s

Edit - It was supposed to air in April but for obvious reasons it's been postponed indefinitely. Probably be next year at the earliest  :no
« Last Edit: August 4, 2020, 04:13:51 pm by Henry Gale »
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #498 on: August 4, 2020, 04:27:01 pm »
Olyphants an instant watch for me.

Never mind it being Fargo too.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #499 on: August 4, 2020, 07:29:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  4, 2020, 04:27:01 pm
Olyphants an instant watch for me.

Never mind it being Fargo too.

He's fantastic the handsome bastard.  It'll be interesting to see Chris Rock in the lead role too.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #500 on: September 28, 2020, 02:27:21 am »
Two episodes tonight, my soft English pals.

Primewire.ag if you don't get it over there yet.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #501 on: September 28, 2020, 03:16:29 am »
Middling reviews, which I'm not overly concerned about because TV reviewers tend to only get the first couple of episodes of a season. The trailer looks spectacular, although given who we know to be the protagonists in later seasons, I suspect we already know the outcome of this season.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #502 on: September 28, 2020, 01:00:27 pm »
Do we know the UK release date yet? Channel 4 haven't confirmed it's airing it yet I don't think, have they?
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #503 on: September 28, 2020, 01:07:33 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on September 28, 2020, 01:00:27 pm
Do we know the UK release date yet? Channel 4 haven't confirmed it's airing it yet I don't think, have they?
They haven't.  There's no confirmed date, or channel for the UK .  I hate piracy/ streaming but at times it's understandable.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #504 on: September 30, 2020, 05:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 28, 2020, 01:07:33 pm
They haven't.  There's no confirmed date, or channel for the UK .  I hate piracy/ streaming but at times it's understandable.
Urgh. Can see it appearing on Netflix at this rate then.

I prefer to wait so I can watch them all back to back.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #505 on: October 12, 2020, 09:25:21 pm »
So, anyone started watching it then? 4 episodes out I think.

Streaming it, I cannot get over how SHIT the HBO quality is. Looks like 720p. Must be the only streaming service not having the option of 4k for their "originals".
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #506 on: October 13, 2020, 08:00:50 pm »
On season three ( I know) puts a different slant on McGregor when I found out he ditched his wife for John McClaines daughter.

She is brilliant in it mind. Goes without saying that Stuhlbarg is outstanding.

Can he get more work please?
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #507 on: October 13, 2020, 09:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on October 12, 2020, 09:25:21 pm
So, anyone started watching it then? 4 episodes out I think.

Streaming it, I cannot get over how SHIT the HBO quality is. Looks like 720p. Must be the only streaming service not having the option of 4k for their "originals".

Up to episode 3 and it is starting to get interesting after somewhat confusing first two episodes, great to see how they integrate various sub plots into a story.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #508 on: October 13, 2020, 09:11:50 pm »
Only seen the opening episode so far, 20 minutes before it got to the opening credits. :D

Interesting cast this season, i'm most looking forward to seeing the actor who plays Genny in Gomorrah.

Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #509 on: May 10, 2021, 10:06:13 pm »
All episodes of the fourth series available on All 4, started last night on Channel 4 too.
« Reply #510 on: May 15, 2021, 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on October 13, 2020, 09:06:00 pm
Up to episode 3 and it is starting to get interesting after somewhat confusing first two episodes, great to see how they integrate various sub plots into a story.

Just finished episode five. It deffo gets better after the first three in my opinion. If Redcap's assumption is correct and the reviewers only got the first two episodes then I can understand the middling reviews as it takes a while to find it's flow I feel. Really enjoying it at this point though and Chris Rock is surprisingly good in it in my opinion.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #511 on: May 16, 2021, 01:39:20 am »
I tried so hard, even watched the stuff with fat Damon and Ray's brother, but god it's shite when they can't copy the Coen Brothers.
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm »
Watched the first three seasons. My feelings on it are really mixed, but I suppose that's the way it goes when every season is a different story and set of characters. I love the Coen Bros but think Fargo is one of their weaker ones (I know, I know) - still like it for that matter, good film, but just not one of their top quality ones IMO. As for the series ...

The first season with Freeman/Thornton is generally quite good. Went into it thinking they'd be together and interacting every episode, which would have great been but that's not really the case. Thornton especially is great but I struggled to care for his side plots, and as I say, I was generally left wanting more of Malvo and Lester. It's good though and I actually prefer elements of the first season to the movie.

Season three is probably the weakest but it's still decent enough. Good cast again and a couple of memorable characters. Despite mainly enjoying it, I think the general 'idea' of the season isn't strong enough to warrant being selected as an actual ten episode run. At times it just felt to me like a weaker version of the first season. Thought some of the writing felt a bit rushed and generally less nuanced. David Thewlis is outstanding in that role. Winstead was great too but I think they could have done more with the character, and as much as I like Ewan McGregor, his characters didn't really do anything for me and I that significantly weakens the whole effort.

The second season though. Fucking hell. Talk about being taken by surprise. I liked the first quite a bit but didn't really feel like getting to the second one in any rush, thinking that athey'd struggle to put out anything better, but my god they do. It's one of the most insane things I've ever seen. I've gone back through this thread to see the reaction of people who watched it as it first aired, and the feelings are really positive. It's some risk I think, but they get it massively right. So much happens, so much crazy shite, but it's ace. Cast is exceptional and it's brilliantly shot. I think I could just return to season two every once in a while without having to rewatch the others. A modern masterpiece, IMHO.

Interested to get to the fourth one ...
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #513 on: Today at 03:11:26 am »
The fourth is a big letdown after the second, I'll say that much!

Glad to see you loved the second. When you said you had mixed feelings, then gave mostly-good feedback to 1 and 3, I was worried that you were going to say "2 though, what a stinker!", which would have been... oh man

I've just finished my second run through 1-3 (won't bother repeating 4) and it affirmed 2 as the chef d'oeuvre, but I also found myself enjoying 3 a lot more this time around. Like you, I found McGregor's characters a bit bland (and to my untrained ear, his accent doesn't sound good ; there's one scene where his voice rises in panic and it goes distinctly Scottish), and I was perhaps impatient for carnage that never really happened. This time I paid more attention to the themes. I loved, LOVED the bowling alley scene, and because I was binging this time (originally watched weekly broadcast), I made the connection between Yuri, Helga and the East German interrogation in the season opener. I also started to understand Varga's bulimia and other oddities. It's definitely more allegorical and less viscerally thrilling than the first two seasons, but that also helps it overcome the superficial repetition of earlier tropes like the nice-but-determined female local police chief and the stoic hitman pair of few (or no) words.
