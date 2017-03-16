The brakes on my Honda Jazz not good, pedal going right to the floor before they slowly kick in. I put it in the garage yesterday but they've not been in touch yet (awaiting parts)
There was brake fluid in it, so not sure whether there's a leak somewhere.
What's the worst and most expensive outcome of this problem...cheers! (just so I can brace myself when the garage call me back!)
Edit...garage just called me, brake linings need replacing and something else, total cost about £140, I can live with that, thought it might be a lot more!