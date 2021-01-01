« previous next »
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #760 on: Today at 07:17:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm

Get a lawyer,that's outrageous.

The c*nts.

I've put a complaint in which I thought was to their own complaints team but it's to the Financial Ombudsman.

No idea if anything will come of that but once I'm home I'll be phoning their complaints team too.  I couldn't risk it last night as I only had limited battery on my phone.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #761 on: Today at 07:18:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:52:39 am
Wow, you've had an horrendous day and night.

I hope they get you home as soon as possible and your car gets sorted too. Take care of yourself. Hopefully the nightmare is over soon.

Thanks mate it'll be lunchtime if not later before I'm home unless they get to me early.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #762 on: Today at 07:51:40 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 07:18:25 am
Thanks mate it'll be lunchtime if not later before I'm home unless they get to me early.
That's outrageous. Also get some press to cover this story.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 07:18:25 am
Thanks mate it'll be lunchtime if not later before I'm home unless they get to me early.

Fucking hell Debs, been looking at your posts, outrageous from Green Flag, totally unacceptable. I've been brought back from Bournemouth twice by the AA in less time than you've waited to be picked up.  I can't even recommend a local garage to LYmm to sort the car - should be an easy fix, just replace the wiper motor by the sound of it.

I did get GF free with my bank, thankfully they've swapped to the AA.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:17:29 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 08:31:26 am
Fucking hell Debs, been looking at your posts, outrageous from Green Flag, totally unacceptable. I've been brought back from Bournemouth twice by the AA in less time than you've waited to be picked up.  I can't even recommend a local garage to LYmm to sort the car - should be an easy fix, just replace the wiper motor by the sound of it.

I did get GF free with my bank, thankfully they've swapped to the AA.

Just been on the phone to them making a complaint and they phoned the recovery company for an update.

It's now going to be this afternoon before they get to me, if at all. 

I'm no longer a priority as I'm safe 🤷

I could have had a taxi home last night and they'd have brought the car back whenever but I told em to get fucked. 

No way am I leaving it at a services until someone's free, it'll be next fucking year!!
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:08:43 am »
Finally on my way home!!!!
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:56:33 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 11:08:43 am
Finally on my way home!!!!
At last. What a nightmare for you.

Safe trip home, Debs.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 11:56:33 am
At last. What a nightmare for you.

Safe trip home, Debs.

Thanks mate yeah it has been 😟
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Did they fix it?
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 12:26:58 pm
Did they fix it?

No mate I've got to arrange that myself as it couldn't be done.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:31:44 pm »
They've asked how I'd like my complaint resolving, what do I say?
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:36:27 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 12:31:44 pm
They've asked how I'd like my complaint resolving, what do I say?
Depends on how aggrieved you feel and what your experience is of their level of service. Check if you received what their policy states that you should. If it doesn't, you're in compo territory. If it does, then you fall back on the manner in which you were dealt and you might want to ask for a reduced rate for next renewal (if you even want to stay). The other tactic is to say we'll you you're the customer service experts, what do you think you should be doing to settle my grievance?

In negotiating, usually it's best to get the company to state its intentions. That way, if their offer is laughable, you get to up the stakes..
