Fucking hell Debs, been looking at your posts, outrageous from Green Flag, totally unacceptable. I've been brought back from Bournemouth twice by the AA in less time than you've waited to be picked up. I can't even recommend a local garage to LYmm to sort the car - should be an easy fix, just replace the wiper motor by the sound of it.
I did get GF free with my bank, thankfully they've swapped to the AA.
Just been on the phone to them making a complaint and they phoned the recovery company for an update.
It's now going to be this afternoon before they get to me, if at all.
I'm no longer a priority as I'm safe 🤷
I could have had a taxi home last night and they'd have brought the car back whenever but I told em to get fucked.
No way am I leaving it at a services until someone's free, it'll be next fucking year!!