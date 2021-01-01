They've asked how I'd like my complaint resolving, what do I say?



Depends on how aggrieved you feel and what your experience is of their level of service. Check if you received what their policy states that you should. If it doesn't, you're in compo territory. If it does, then you fall back on the manner in which you were dealt and you might want to ask for a reduced rate for next renewal (if you even want to stay). The other tactic is to say we'll you you're the customer service experts, what do you think you should be doing to settle my grievance?In negotiating, usually it's best to get the company to state its intentions. That way, if their offer is laughable, you get to up the stakes..