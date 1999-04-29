Hope its going well for you Barney



Just a few tips for this time of the year, two obvious ones but you would be amazed how many get it wrong



1. dont leave your car running unattended because you want it to be warm, it'll be nicked and you wont be covered.



2. use warm or cold water and NOT boiling water, using boiling water will crack your windscreen



Now other ones



3. Have a small wire in your car that can thread into the spray nozzles and the front of the car, this time of the year they get clogged up with all sorts of shite and can freeze, this morning, mine stopped working 45 miles into a 65 mile trip it was that cold, something like a paper clip, guitar string or similar will unclog it



4. Easy to run out of washer fluid this time of year, always handy to keep a bottle of water or washer fluid in the boot should you need to fill up again, given the dirt of cars this time of year its handy to know