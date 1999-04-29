« previous next »
Author Topic: Car & mechanics advice thread  (Read 56199 times)

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #720 on: November 26, 2022, 12:58:01 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 25, 2022, 03:23:23 pm


edit: i see above you said a 320 model

Years and that kind of mileage judging by others on usedcar ni its probably only worth 2000 quid

It's a 320CD M Sport

Yeah I'd say in full working order it's worth £1500-£2000.

My choice is basically pay £900 to fix it and hope nothing else goes wrong for a few years, or £5k for a new (used) car.
Buying a new one eats significantly into what I've saved for a deposit on a house though.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #721 on: November 26, 2022, 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 26, 2022, 12:58:01 pm
It's a 320CD M Sport

Yeah I'd say in full working order it's worth £1500-£2000.

My choice is basically pay £900 to fix it and hope nothing else goes wrong for a few years, or £5k for a new (used) car.
Buying a new one eats significantly into what I've saved for a deposit on a house though.

Just looked on Autotrader, there's only 6 for sale, ranging from £1675 for an 174,000 miler to £4k for an 128,000 miler, but the rest are around £3k

Whats the condition of the rest of the car? If you pay the £900 and its going to give you at least another few years, then makes sense to get it fixed. If its going to problem after problem, then get shut and buy something reliable.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #722 on: December 6, 2022, 12:40:13 pm »
£340 for discs and pads (all round) on a 06 Ford C Max. Thought it was expensive but looking at parts alone they come in at around £240 for mid-range discs/pads.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #723 on: December 9, 2022, 01:09:56 pm »
Hope its going well for you Barney

Just a few tips for this time of the year, two obvious ones but you would be amazed how many get it wrong

1. dont leave your car running unattended because you want it to be warm, it'll be nicked and you wont be covered.

2. use warm or cold water and NOT boiling water, using boiling water will crack your windscreen

Now other ones

3. Have a small wire in your car that can thread into the spray nozzles and the front of the car, this time of the year they get clogged up with all sorts of shite and can freeze, this morning, mine stopped working 45 miles into a 65 mile trip it was that cold, something like a paper clip, guitar string or similar will unclog it

4. Easy to run out of washer fluid this time of year, always handy to keep a bottle of water or washer fluid in the boot should you need to fill up again, given the dirt of cars this time of year its handy to know
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #724 on: December 9, 2022, 01:29:20 pm »
Having a washer bottle topped up with decent winter screen wash is all I do. It stops the nozzles freezing and when squirted up onto the windscreen will melt most of the ice build up.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #725 on: December 9, 2022, 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on December  9, 2022, 01:29:20 pm
Having a washer bottle topped up with decent winter screen wash is all I do. It stops the nozzles freezing and when squirted up onto the windscreen will melt most of the ice build up.
yeah a good few operate at very low temps

this morning though, worked for ages, then nothing

got into work to look at them, because water only dribbled out there was chunks of ice infront of the nozzles
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #726 on: December 9, 2022, 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor on December  9, 2022, 01:09:56 pm
Hope its going well for you Barney

Just a few tips for this time of the year, two obvious ones but you would be amazed how many get it wrong

1. dont leave your car running unattended because you want it to be warm, it'll be nicked and you wont be covered.

2. use warm or cold water and NOT boiling water, using boiling water will crack your windscreen

Now other ones

3. Have a small wire in your car that can thread into the spray nozzles and the front of the car, this time of the year they get clogged up with all sorts of shite and can freeze, this morning, mine stopped working 45 miles into a 65 mile trip it was that cold, something like a paper clip, guitar string or similar will unclog it

4. Easy to run out of washer fluid this time of year, always handy to keep a bottle of water or washer fluid in the boot should you need to fill up again, given the dirt of cars this time of year its handy to know

Plenty are unaware of this, but its a legal offence to not have screenwash and you can get done for careless driving and fined £100. Have a crash and the insurance company will use it to wriggle out of paying.

Quote from: Graeme on December  9, 2022, 01:29:20 pm
Having a washer bottle topped up with decent winter screen wash is all I do. It stops the nozzles freezing and when squirted up onto the windscreen will melt most of the ice build up.

Yeah, I run a winter mix this tie of the year.

Few things to keep in the car this time of year

Warning Triangle - if you use it, put it a decent distance behind the car, at least 50 yards behind to give drivers plenty of warning, not like most Merc drivers I see broken down, who put it right behind the car :butt

Have a winter coat, spade, bottled water, hi vis vest in the boot in case you break down. If you break down on a fast road, you need to be out of the car if you are parked on the road or hard shoulder, get hit at 60/70 in a stationery car and you probably won't survive it.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #727 on: December 9, 2022, 02:30:39 pm »
Yeah when I have to go into the office its 65 miles away

always have a spare bag of clothes. Tyre went flat half way in one day, got absolutely drowned. sat in wet clothes all day.

I didnt know it was an offence to run out of screenwash but good to know,

When I drive 130 miles a day to work you get all sorts of shite on the windscreen so it is used a lot more then.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #728 on: December 9, 2022, 02:43:38 pm »
Quote from: paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor on December  9, 2022, 02:30:39 pm
Yeah when I have to go into the office its 65 miles away

always have a spare bag of clothes. Tyre went flat half way in one day, got absolutely drowned. sat in wet clothes all day.

I didnt know it was an offence to run out of screenwash but good to know,

When I drive 130 miles a day to work you get all sorts of shite on the windscreen so it is used a lot more then.

Yeah. As you'll know, run out of screenwash and before you know it, the screen can be so filthy you can't see. Its an MOT fail as well.

I used to carry a spray bottle in the car full of screenwash, so if it did freeze, i'd open the drivers window and spray the screen while driving.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #729 on: December 9, 2022, 02:55:22 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  9, 2022, 02:43:38 pm
Yeah. As you'll know, run out of screenwash and before you know it, the screen can be so filthy you can't see. Its an MOT fail as well.

I used to carry a spray bottle in the car full of screenwash, so if it did freeze, i'd open the drivers window and spray the screen while driving.
yeah this morning it got a good deal dirty when the water stopped coming out

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #730 on: December 12, 2022, 06:25:13 am »
I drive most days around the city and sometimes even further due to work and looking for a car which is good on fuel and decent to drive. My budget is between 6-8k and essentially needs to be 5dr. Any recommendations would be much appreciated as I know very little about cars!
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #731 on: December 12, 2022, 08:26:40 am »
The 1.5 TDCi Focus, the 1.6D Seat Leon and the 1.6D Astra are all 5 door and give real world mpg figures of over 52mpg, they'll do 70mpg on motorways. For a good Focus you're looking at £8k for one with about 63k on the clock.

Brother in law has a 1.0 Leon, that's a nice car, nippy around town, its the 3rd Leon they've had and always been happy with their cars, bit of a change from the 5 series BMW he used to have . Most of the small engine cars have turbos fitted so they get a decent amount of power from smaller engines.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #732 on: December 12, 2022, 10:21:34 am »
Quote from: Danny Singh on December 12, 2022, 06:25:13 am
I drive most days around the city and sometimes even further due to work and looking for a car which is good on fuel and decent to drive. My budget is between 6-8k and essentially needs to be 5dr. Any recommendations would be much appreciated as I know very little about cars!
driving a focus since 2017, only now 110000 miles later am i putting any money into it but nothing urgent yet, just routine maintenance really so i would recommend. A 5 door but a bit small.

I dont know what your family situation is but when we bought the car we didnt know my wife was pregnant, when baby came along it was a wee bit tight trying to get things in the car so had we known she was pregnant I might have bought something else

but yes a very good car.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #733 on: December 12, 2022, 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor on December 12, 2022, 10:21:34 am
driving a focus since 2017, only now 110000 miles later am i putting any money into it but nothing urgent yet, just routine maintenance really so i would recommend. A 5 door but a bit small.

I dont know what your family situation is but when we bought the car we didnt know my wife was pregnant, when baby came along it was a wee bit tight trying to get things in the car so had we known she was pregnant I might have bought something else

but yes a very good car.

I'd only had about 2 dates with the wife when her Dad bought her a 9 month old Astra in 06. A Vectra would have suited us better once the kids came along, as it was a bit small, but at the time I had no idea where the relationship was going. She however had decided on our first date she was going to marry me, so I wish she'd have said something so we could have gone for the bigger car.  ;D
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #734 on: December 12, 2022, 02:07:29 pm »
haha

thems the breaks but sure if the car worked well i guess its ok

I traded in a much bigger car too although that was the greatest piece of shit ever (VW passat estate)
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #735 on: December 13, 2022, 02:28:01 pm »
only been driving without MOT for 2 weeks. mad how you can miss these things. i thought i whacked it into my calendar. anyway, so i got MOT tomorrow. then i got to fork out £1000 for the service and rear main oil leak job, that requires gearbox out.

its quite depressing i have to say, going into christmas, but im going to do that job in january, hopefully car prices will go down next year, and i can just get rid now. car's 13 years old. unlucky for some.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #736 on: December 13, 2022, 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December 13, 2022, 02:28:01 pm
only been driving without MOT for 2 weeks. mad how you can miss these things. i thought i whacked it into my calendar. anyway, so i got MOT tomorrow. then i got to fork out £1000 for the service and rear main oil leak job, that requires gearbox out.

its quite depressing i have to say, going into christmas, but im going to do that job in january, hopefully car prices will go down next year, and i can just get rid now. car's 13 years old. unlucky for some.

Her car failed on a snapped spring last week, in to get that work done tomorrow and then mine is in for its MOT next week and "might" need welding doing if the sills have gone. Used to have them spaced apart, but Covid pushed hers to October and then I totally forgot for 2 months, as we don't use it much now, its more of a back up car.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #737 on: December 13, 2022, 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December 13, 2022, 02:28:01 pm
only been driving without MOT for 2 weeks. mad how you can miss these things

It really should be these days! I had the AA sending me continual reminders as well as the dealership I was having it done in back before I moved. In the end I went 2 weeks over on mine too (which seemed to incense someone at the AA who started pinging me daily reminders) but I was driving my other car so just did it when I could.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #738 on: December 13, 2022, 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December 13, 2022, 02:28:01 pm
only been driving without MOT for 2 weeks. mad how you can miss these things. i thought i whacked it into my calendar. anyway, so i got MOT tomorrow. then i got to fork out £1000 for the service and rear main oil leak job, that requires gearbox out.

its quite depressing i have to say, going into christmas, but im going to do that job in january, hopefully car prices will go down next year, and i can just get rid now. car's 13 years old. unlucky for some.
I had that job myself recently as has been well documented

With your car that old is it worth your while spending that?
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quick question.. Fiat 500 Pop 2009.. reversing light - utter shite  ;D  ..
just too dim. think its a bayonet 21w
is there an upgrade bulb to replace it with ?

had a look about and all i see is an LED upgrade thingy, snip wires and add this/that.. is this the only way to brighten reversing light up.. ?
Thanks..  8)
