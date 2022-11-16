« previous next »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 16, 2022, 10:49:09 am
Saw some van driving about recently with at least a quarter of the windscreen cracked and damaged. Idiotic to drive around like that

I've been driving for over 40yrs and never needed a windscreen replacing or repairing but since moving to Anglesey this is the 3rd one in 18mths 😯
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 10:51:07 am
I've been driving for over 40yrs and never needed a windscreen replacing or repairing but since moving to Anglesey this is the 3rd one in 18mths 😯
hopefully thats your bad things in threes done with
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 10:39:03 am
He's gonna redo it I hope but he's being a twat about taking it to him which I've refused as it's not got a valid MOT so not legal 🤷

Ok so now he's saying once a chip's been repaired it can't be redone it'll need the windscreen replacing but now he's said he'll repair it as it's not an advisory, it's a defect that needs repairing 😡

Fucking arseholes that do shit work then try to get out of it!!

He'll likely drill the resin out and redo it.

Quote from: paulrazor on November 16, 2022, 10:49:09 am
Saw some van driving about recently with at least a quarter of the windscreen cracked and damaged. Idiotic to drive around like that

If its not in your field of vision, its not an MOT fail. I once tried to defect a truck with a huge crack in the screen, but was told it was OK as it was low down, so not an MOT fail.
Quote from: paulrazor on November 16, 2022, 11:16:52 am
hopefully thats your bad things in threes done with

That's a very good point mate.

Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 11:34:47 am
He'll likely drill the resin out and redo it.

Either that or he'll be replacing the glass 👍
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 12:31:43 pm
That's a very good point mate.

Either that or he'll be replacing the glass 👍

New screen would be best - don't use the car for 24 hrs though, let the screen bonding go off.
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 12:38:30 pm
New screen would be best - don't use the car for 24 hrs though, let the screen bonding go off.

Let's see what he says mate. 

I kinda knew it wasn't right when he did it cos he was saying don't worry about that you can still see it, that's normal but I'd never had one repaired before so couldn't argue.

The annoying thing is I could have had the glass replaced on the insurance and the excess would have been the same as what I paid for the repair.

No idea how I stand if he refuses to sort it though.
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 03:49:27 pm
Let's see what he says mate. 

I kinda knew it wasn't right when he did it cos he was saying don't worry about that you can still see it, that's normal but I'd never had one repaired before so couldn't argue.

The annoying thing is I could have had the glass replaced on the insurance and the excess would have been the same as what I paid for the repair.

No idea how I stand if he refuses to sort it though.

You can still see the damaged area, as they inject resin into the glass, so you will always see something.

If its the same hole, then he has to sort it, trading standards should be able to help if he's a dick about it
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 05:30:15 pm
You can still see the damaged area, as they inject resin into the glass, so you will always see something.

If its the same hole, then he has to sort it, trading standards should be able to help if he's a dick about it

Maybe once he's checked it I can explain to the test centre it's been repaired and keep the invoice/receipt in the car if I get stopped for it.
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 10:39:03 am
He's gonna redo it I hope but he's being a twat about taking it to him which I've refused as it's not got a valid MOT so not legal 🤷

Ok so now he's saying once a chip's been repaired it can't be redone it'll need the windscreen replacing but now he's said he'll repair it as it's not an advisory, it's a defect that needs repairing 😡

Fucking arseholes that do shit work then try to get out of it!!

Fairly sure in NI if a car fails MOT you're permitted to drive it if you're taking it to get repaired. Not sure if that's the same in the rest of the UK.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 16, 2022, 06:09:34 pm
Fairly sure in NI if a car fails MOT you're permitted to drive it if you're taking it to get repaired. Not sure if that's the same in the rest of the UK.

It possibly is mate but the windscreen isn't what it failed on. 

It's getting the work done that did fail it on Saturday then taking it to him next week to sort the chip out.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 16, 2022, 06:09:34 pm
Fairly sure in NI if a car fails MOT you're permitted to drive it if you're taking it to get repaired. Not sure if that's the same in the rest of the UK.

You can over here too.

As its down as a minor, Deb can probably get away with driving it to be repaired so long as its booked in.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 16, 2022, 06:09:34 pm
Fairly sure in NI if a car fails MOT you're permitted to drive it if you're taking it to get repaired. Not sure if that's the same in the rest of the UK.
You are in NI i do a bit off psv and mot welding and its fine to drive for getting work done.
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 09:53:03 pm
You can over here too.

As its down as a minor, Deb can probably get away with driving it to be repaired so long as its booked in.

Yeah my mechanic is picking it up on Friday to do the work so there's no need for me to go anywhere in it.

As soon as I realised it had failed I did an online shop to see us through to Saturday. 

to be honest it's failed on suspension stuff so I don't want to go anywhere in it till it's repaired.
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 10:25:08 pm
Yeah my mechanic is picking it up on Friday to do the work so there's no need for me to go anywhere in it.

As soon as I realised it had failed I did an online shop to see us through to Saturday. 

to be honest it's failed on suspension stuff so I don't want to go anywhere in it till it's repaired.

Mine might need new sills, holding off getting it MOTd til week before Crimbo as need it last weekend before as I'm working that weekend, but fingers crossed they make it through one more MOT. I can at least borrow the wifes car if mine is off the road for a bit.
My car is nearly 20 years old - has done 200,000 miles and has been wonderful (Vauxhall Astra Diesel 1.7CDTi)

It's cost me maybe £300 in all that time with brakes, tyres and minor issues like batteries and an alternator, but it's getting to the stage where it's getting a little old and perhaps it's time to look around for something new :(


However.

Fuck. Me.

When I bought that (I had a company discount and a trade-in on my old car because the company I worked for part-owned the company) and it was £9,000

I thought I'd have a look around at something and I like Astra's so thought, yeah I'll have a look

Firstly the only ones they seem to make are 1.2 - WTAF? What's going on?

Secondly, even for those it's £23k for a basic one, £26k for a decent one and £29k for a good one


Have I gone mad. I know it's been a while since I looked at cars, but fuck me. Holy shit. Nearly £30k for a fucking middle-of-the-road car!!?


And why are they all 1.2 - wow.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 21, 2022, 06:08:32 pm
My car is nearly 20 years old - has done 200,000 miles and has been wonderful (Vauxhall Astra Diesel 1.7CDTi)

It's cost me maybe £300 in all that time with brakes, tyres and minor issues like batteries and an alternator, but it's getting to the stage where it's getting a little old and perhaps it's time to look around for something new :(


However.

Fuck. Me.

When I bought that (I had a company discount and a trade-in on my old car because the company I worked for part-owned the company) and it was £9,000

I thought I'd have a look around at something and I like Astra's so thought, yeah I'll have a look

Firstly the only ones they seem to make are 1.2 - WTAF? What's going on?

Secondly, even for those it's £23k for a basic one, £26k for a decent one and £29k for a good one


Have I gone mad. I know it's been a while since I looked at cars, but fuck me. Holy shit. Nearly £30k for a fucking middle-of-the-road car!!?


And why are they all 1.2 - wow.

The 1.2 engine is because they are all turbocharged, you're looking at around 130 BHP and 130mph top speed, more power and faster than my wifes 1.6 from 2006. Prices are mental though, no way would I be paying that for an Astra - hers cost £9k at 6 months old in 2006.

Leccy Corsas are £33k
What's the likely cost of replacing the clutch on a BMW 320? Not though BMW obviously, just a private mechanic?
Got stranded earlier in Coleraine, 50 fucking miles from home, and dickhead here didn't have breakdown cover  :butt
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 21, 2022, 06:08:32 pm
My car is nearly 20 years old - has done 200,000 miles and has been wonderful (Vauxhall Astra Diesel 1.7CDTi)

It's cost me maybe £300 in all that time with brakes, tyres and minor issues like batteries and an alternator, but it's getting to the stage where it's getting a little old and perhaps it's time to look around for something new :(

That sounds a little bullshitty Andy :D I mean practically you're likely to be replacing the tyres and battery every five years, mighty fine work to be getting that amount of tyres and batteries AND brakes and an alternator for £300. Which garage do you use?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:49:27 am
That sounds a little bullshitty Andy :D I mean practically you're likely to be replacing the tyres and battery every five years, mighty fine work to be getting that amount of tyres and batteries AND brakes and an alternator for £300. Which garage do you use?

I've had my car 7 years and have had to replace all 4 tyres twice at over £100 each. I could get shitty remoulds but I'd be paying the same amount in the long run having to replace them more often.
Had the battery replaced recently which cost about £140.
Brakes were all changed a couple of years ago for £200 or so I think.

I'd kill to have a mechanic like Andy's  :D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:49:27 am
That sounds a little bullshitty Andy :D I mean practically you're likely to be replacing the tyres and battery every five years, mighty fine work to be getting that amount of tyres and batteries AND brakes and an alternator for £300. Which garage do you use?

As I got it through the company, the early stuff was included as part of the plan I got it on so I'm just counting how much it cost since that expired (5 years I think it was)

The tyres had been on 11 years apparantly. I didn't even know they had dates - £120 I think they were, but not too sure to be honest

The alternator wasn't that expensive - £100 I think? And a fuel pump for about £100 as well?

I'm not including services or MOTs - just things that actually broke - so you can add a few windscreen wipers and the odd brake pads.

Not sure how much they came to over the years, so maybe add another couple of hundred quid for the bits and bobs

So possibly £500 or so over 18 years (With the first 5 being free)

Got the car from Spekehall Vauxhall (Who did the early stuff) and since then been using the excellent Baileys Garage, 60 Pitville Road, LIVERPOOL, L18 7JD (0151 724 3008)

Because I get it serviced and MOTd there, he's actually fixed some things for free when they've only taken him ten minutes and don't need parts.

Thoroughly recommend them - always honest and never rip you off.


.. oh and a battery and probably a new one this week - not even sure how much they cost? £100 each maybe?
