Tell the garage to go fuck themselves.



I can't because I'd then be called into HR (I work at head office of the chain of dealers).It's even worse that I'd remembered though, because the £400 was just for the front, and it's £650 for the front and rear... and that's at a staff discounted price! I'm not having the brakes done with the MOT, I'll barely drive the car over winter so will sort them out somewhere in Spring.It's crazy to see how much of a markup dealerships have on the parts compared to online parts suppliers. And how much they charge for labour. I made a list of things I wanted for the car and gave it to the BMW parts dept, they came back with some crazy prices: they wanted £406 (staff price) to replace the rear lights with BMW 'shadowline' ones. I found the parts online for £180 and fitted them myself in about 20 minutes with a £2 trim remover tool.A rear diffuser kit is £556 from them (I didn't get a fitted price as it's technically won't go on the car - because my car has rear parking sensors so the bumper is a different part number to the 'approved' one) - I can get it for £420 online with free shipping.Things like brakes though, I'm not about to do myself. I'm technical enough to remove parts of a car if I can get to them - I've seen people fit the diffuser and pretty sure I can do it if I can raise the car a few inches safely - but when you're talking about important safety equipment I'd rather let a professional do it properly.