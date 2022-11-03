« previous next »
Car & mechanics advice thread

paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 09:02:09 am
driving a ford focus for 5.5 years, no bother at all

service the other day, timing belt and water pump needed, quoted 615 for that.

also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 09:58:24 am
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 09:02:09 am
driving a ford focus for 5.5 years, no bother at all

service the other day, timing belt and water pump needed, quoted 615 for that.

also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek

615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most
sattapaartridge

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:11:02 am
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 09:02:09 am
also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek

ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.

Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:15:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 09:58:24 am
615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most
best quote so far I got was £530

rang a ford garage in dundalk, was quoted around 220 for parts, when i mentioned labour it jumped to about 600. I know its a dear job and I am not exactly on bread and water but it still seems excessive. Pricing around atm.

Quote from: sattapaartridge on November  3, 2022, 10:11:02 am
ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.

Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.
1400? good lord! I did notice a small spot on my driveway yesterday, Fella was to come and look at it yesterday for me but the weather was way too bad.

I have done ok from this car, 112500 on it from new in 5.5 years, so far no trouble, * touch wood*

id imagine im not getting much change if any from 900 when all this is done but if it keeps it going another few years its ok
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:29:38 am
I'd be looking for a small garage and get the parts from the likes of Euro car parts or GSF. I don't know your model, but I've seen a kit at GSF for £110
sattapaartridge

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:30:34 am
i've just been topping up the oil. cant afford that outlay at the moment. youre right though, labour cost are monumental. VW said they can do the job in one day, but the independent says 3 days (cos its a 2 man job). though cos its a 2 door car, and my kids are getting taller, i prefer to just sell it now. i want to get a hybrid, hence reason i want a 530e. i do like the mondeo or the VW Arteon, but i feel the BMW looks and feels the part.

had my VW for 5.5 years, bought it at 72k miles, so in 5.5 years, i've only done 35k miles.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:44:56 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 10:29:38 am
I'd be looking for a small garage and get the parts from the likes of Euro car parts or GSF. I don't know your model, but I've seen a kit at GSF for £110
looking on their site a timing belt and water pump is £65, i know its a big job but shouldnt be more than 400

Quote from: sattapaartridge on November  3, 2022, 10:30:34 am
i've just been topping up the oil. cant afford that outlay at the moment. youre right though, labour cost are monumental. VW said they can do the job in one day, but the independent says 3 days (cos its a 2 man job). though cos its a 2 door car, and my kids are getting taller, i prefer to just sell it now. i want to get a hybrid, hence reason i want a 530e. i do like the mondeo or the VW Arteon, but i feel the BMW looks and feels the part.

had my VW for 5.5 years, bought it at 72k miles, so in 5.5 years, i've only done 35k miles.
as I was saying they have to remove to the gearbox etc, probably other things, i would need to see the video again

you might be better off trading in at this rate

I was doing mental miles for years (28000-30000 a year) but working from home I have only done 23000 since April 2020. A chunk of that of that was because of driving around Birmingham, manchester and Liverpool on holiday as well as a few long distance trips for weddings and stags (one wedding was a 600 mile round trip). I only go in to the office once a week now instead of 5 so luckily my mileage has reduced to enable me to save for a rainy day like today
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 11:52:55 am
one lad has got back to me to say 365 all in for the timing belt job

Might go with that
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 11:52:55 am
one lad has got back to me to say 365 all in for the timing belt job

Might go with that

Thats a lot more like it. :thumbup
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:08:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
Thats a lot more like it. :thumbup
aye. I know its a big job but 600!!

Just trying to find reviews on the place, doesnt have a website

Car no longer in warranty either which gives me even less of a reason to use the dealer (ford)
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:22:41 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 12:08:14 pm
aye. I know its a big job but 600!!

Just trying to find reviews on the place, doesnt have a website

Car no longer in warranty either which gives me even less of a reason to use the dealer (ford)

Any competent mechanic can change a timing belt, done my own on my old Mondeo when I had it. They're not difficult jobs, just can be time consuming depending what you have to remove to access the belt.

Even in warranty you don't have to use the main dealer, but once out, then there is no need - there are always independents who are a lot of the time dealer trained that you can use.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:35:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 12:22:41 pm
Any competent mechanic can change a timing belt, done my own on my old Mondeo when I had it. They're not difficult jobs, just can be time consuming depending what you have to remove to access the belt.

Even in warranty you don't have to use the main dealer, but once out, then there is no need - there are always independents who are a lot of the time dealer trained that you can use.
yep have had plenty of offers

I would have gone to a dealer if they were maybe 50 extra but not 250, luckily i do know a mechanic who is very good but he doesnt want to do the timing belt job, he said he will look at the other leak though
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:30:11 pm
great, another one now

mechanic recommending that to fix the leak on the rear crank oil seal at the engine the transmission, clutch and flywheel have to come out

he is recommending the clutch and flywheel should be replaced too seen as im paying the labour anyway

112500 on the car (clutch, flywheel, timing belt and i think even the brakes are still the same as when i bought it 110000 miles ago)

from a quick google it is around the mileage them ancillaries probably do need replacing, and from previous cars i had with similar high mileage when i hit around that i had to replace the clutch

what yous think (probably answered my own question in that last paragraph)
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:39:39 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 02:30:11 pm
great, another one now

mechanic recommending that to fix the leak on the rear crank oil seal at the engine the transmission, clutch and flywheel have to come out

he is recommending the clutch and flywheel should be replaced too seen as im paying the labour anyway

112500 on the car (clutch, flywheel, timing belt and i think even the brakes are still the same as when i bought it 110000 miles ago)

from a quick google it is around the mileage them ancillaries probably do need replacing, and from previous cars i had with similar high mileage when i hit around that i had to replace the clutch

what yous think (probably answered my own question in that last paragraph)

It'd be bloody stupid not do do the clutch and flywheel while the engine is apart.

I had to get new camshafts fitted to a bike years ago, Kawasaki did them under a goodwill thing, bike only had 17,000 on it and the dealer wanted to change the cam chain and tensioner at my expense. Dickhead here said no, the fucking things failed in Bournemouth a few weeks later and I got as far as the M40 before I had to get recovered back to Southport - the recovery driver was an AA subby and was not best pleased being dragged away from a family BBQ. The dealer was a smug c*nt too when I took the bike in. Wiped the smug grin off his face when I turned up with an 18 month old ZZR1100 a few weeks later, as he realised he'd missed out on a £6500 sale (this is 1994)
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:51:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 02:39:39 pm
It'd be bloody stupid not do do the clutch and flywheel while the engine is apart.

I had to get new camshafts fitted to a bike years ago, Kawasaki did them under a goodwill thing, bike only had 17,000 on it and the dealer wanted to change the cam chain and tensioner at my expense. Dickhead here said no, the fucking things failed in Bournemouth a few weeks later and I got as far as the M40 before I had to get recovered back to Southport - the recovery driver was an AA subby and was not best pleased being dragged away from a family BBQ. The dealer was a smug c*nt too when I took the bike in. Wiped the smug grin off his face when I turned up with an 18 month old ZZR1100 a few weeks later, as he realised he'd missed out on a £6500 sale (this is 1994)
thanks Rob, waiting for a price on it

no time for smug dealers like that, I got one in Hyundai once and he really pressured me into taking what in my opinion was a shit deal. I was in a bit of a predicament with a car i had and money and i swear this guy was like a shark sensing blood. He was just so arrogant and smug, only short of laughing in my face, he loved every second of it. I was going through a bad time so no word of a lie i just left and cried

Wouldnt do business with him again after that, he was just an antagonising c*nt. And like you they missed out on a big sale as i bought a 15000 car a few months later.

looks as though I will have to replace this anyway, the leak isnt too bad and not rated urgent but still

last thing you want is a leak and run out of oil
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 02:51:18 pm
thanks Rob, waiting for a price on it

no time for smug dealers like that, I got one in Hyundai once and he really pressured me into taking what in my opinion was a shit deal. I was in a bit of a predicament with a car i had and money and i swear this guy was like a shark sensing blood. He was just so arrogant and smug, only short of laughing in my face, he loved every second of it. I was going through a bad time so no word of a lie i just left and cried

Wouldnt do business with him again after that, he was just an antagonising c*nt. And like you they missed out on a big sale as i bought a 15000 car a few months later.

looks as though I will have to replace this anyway, the leak isnt too bad and not rated urgent but still

last thing you want is a leak and run out of oil

Some dealers are right pricks, great when you get your won back on them.

Once destroyed the engine on my Cavalier SRi due to an oil leak, was on my list to do and got worse without me realising and engine went bang on the motorway.

The Jag *might* need the sills welding this year, thats about £800 to £1000, but worth it as the rest of the car is solid.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 03:00:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Some dealers are right pricks, great when you get your won back on them.

Once destroyed the engine on my Cavalier SRi due to an oil leak, was on my list to do and got worse without me realising and engine went bang on the motorway.

The Jag *might* need the sills welding this year, thats about £800 to £1000, but worth it as the rest of the car is solid.
yeah last car i had the engine went, the car was never the same again and i was just pumping money in every month to get something else fixed

bigbonedrawky

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 4, 2022, 01:55:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Some dealers are right pricks, great when you get your won back on them.

Once destroyed the engine on my Cavalier SRi due to an oil leak, was on my list to do and got worse without me realising and engine went bang on the motorway.

The Jag *might* need the sills welding this year, thats about £800 to £1000, but worth it as the rest of the car is solid.
Get yer sen over to Halifax you can get both sills for about £100 and my mate will weld them both for about £300. Yorkshire price... Just don't turn up with a monocle and a posh accent like that Ziltoid.   :P
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 4, 2022, 07:05:59 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on November  4, 2022, 01:55:38 am
Get yer sen over to Halifax you can get both sills for about £100 and my mate will weld them both for about £300. Yorkshire price... Just don't turn up with a monocle and a posh accent like that Ziltoid.   :P

I have gone a bit posh these days, fella on holiday thought I was from the wirral
bigbonedrawky

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 4, 2022, 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 07:05:59 am
I have gone a bit posh these days, fella on holiday thought I was from the wirral
All sounds scouse to us... I 've found the best way to deal with mechanics etc Is turn up dressed like you might do the job yourself, a bit of dirt or oil on your hands for extra effect, tend's to bring that quote down.  ;)
Rymildet

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 6, 2022, 06:43:02 pm
Driving Honda CR-V and have never had any issues. Best value for money.
TomDcs

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 05:12:54 am
I paid a local gearbox specialist £1,200 to rebuild my 2014 VW CC DSG box last year. Thought theyd done a good job until a noise started earlier this year. Took it into VW for a major service a few months back and the mechanic asked if Id ever had the box out.  Basically theres a shim between the engine and box thats bent, something not been put back together right meant it was knocking against the flywheel. Relayed this to the original garage hmmm Ive worked in the trade for 20 years and never come across that before. They had a look and concluded the box needs to come out again to see whats up & would call me when they had a free slot. This was 2 months ago, Ive only chased a couple of times, but thankfully the garage owner finally got back to me and said hes going to put it right in a couple of weeks. They better not try and ask me for any money!
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 08:17:01 am
Quote from: TomDcs on November  7, 2022, 05:12:54 am
I paid a local gearbox specialist £1,200 to rebuild my 2014 VW CC DSG box last year. Thought theyd done a good job until a noise started earlier this year. Took it into VW for a major service a few months back and the mechanic asked if Id ever had the box out.  Basically theres a shim between the engine and box thats bent, something not been put back together right meant it was knocking against the flywheel. Relayed this to the original garage hmmm Ive worked in the trade for 20 years and never come across that before. They had a look and concluded the box needs to come out again to see whats up & would call me when they had a free slot. This was 2 months ago, Ive only chased a couple of times, but thankfully the garage owner finally got back to me and said hes going to put it right in a couple of weeks. They better not try and ask me for any money!
if they admitted fault they shouldn't

Personally wouldnt go near Volkswanker again, I had a Passat for about 2 years, between mid 2015 and early 2017. It was a disaster, button handbrake went after 4 months £400, Windscreen wipers went after that £170, clutch 8 months in another few £100.

Ran fine for about 9 months but then the engine went, £900, only had it back it was leaking oil, replaced the turbo and egr valve for another £300, on the way home it wouldnt go over 60mph and had to go back with a crankshaft sensor issue.

Camshaft sensor was the next thing a couple of months later, i just had enough as the car was literally ruining my life. Took out a massive loan and binned it

as said above 5.5 years with a focus and only now am I putting in serious money to it 110000 miles later

Quote from: Rymildet on November  6, 2022, 06:43:02 pm
Driving Honda CR-V and have never had any issues. Best value for money.
If its not Jap its crap, if its German its Vermin
TomDcs

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 03:05:41 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  7, 2022, 08:17:01 am
if they admitted fault they shouldn't

Personally wouldnt go near Volkswanker again, I had a Passat for about 2 years, between mid 2015 and early 2017. It was a disaster, button handbrake went after 4 months £400, Windscreen wipers went after that £170, clutch 8 months in another few £100.

Ran fine for about 9 months but then the engine went, £900, only had it back it was leaking oil, replaced the turbo and egr valve for another £300, on the way home it wouldnt go over 60mph and had to go back with a crankshaft sensor issue.

Camshaft sensor was the next thing a couple of months later, i just had enough as the car was literally ruining my life. Took out a massive loan and binned it

as said above 5.5 years with a focus and only now am I putting in serious money to it 110000 miles later
 If its not Jap its crap, if its German its Vermin

Apart from the gearbox and some bad design in the boot wiring loom, touch wood its been ok (owned it for 5+ years and its on about 80k miles). I had an Alfa before this one which I managed to get to 170k miles, though the last 20k cost me a small fortune.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 03:26:29 pm
seems to work ok for you, I wouldnt again though, My brother in law had a passat for taxi driving, had it years, every month he must have been spending 100s on it being fixed, eventually scrapped it.

I find VW golf the most mixed bag of a car ever, its either someone who had nothing but trouble for years or someone who had 190000 miles on it with no bother

anyway with me

Ford- 1700 or so for Timing belt and water pump, rear crank leak and the clutch and fly wheel

garage 1. 365 for Timing belt and water pump, waiting since thursday for a reply about everything else

garage 2, 1100 all in

garage 3, waiting reply, since this morning

Reviews for all 3 garages look ok to me. Mainly got threw a local facebook group who gives them all good feedback
Riquende

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 03:47:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 22, 2022, 10:26:53 pm
Tell the garage to go fuck themselves.

I can't because I'd then be called into HR (I work at head office of the chain of dealers).

It's even worse that I'd remembered though, because the £400 was just for the front, and it's £650 for the front and rear... and that's at a staff discounted price! I'm not having the brakes done with the MOT, I'll barely drive the car over winter so will sort them out somewhere in Spring.

It's crazy to see how much of a markup dealerships have on the parts compared to online parts suppliers. And how much they charge for labour. I made a list of things I wanted for the car and gave it to the BMW parts dept, they came back with some crazy prices: they wanted £406 (staff price) to replace the rear lights with BMW 'shadowline' ones. I found the parts online for £180 and fitted them myself in about 20 minutes with a £2 trim remover tool.

A rear diffuser kit is £556 from them (I didn't get a fitted price as it's technically won't go on the car - because my car has rear parking sensors so the bumper is a different part number to the 'approved' one) - I can get it for £420 online with free shipping.

Things like brakes though, I'm not about to do myself. I'm technical enough to remove parts of a car if I can get to them - I've seen people fit the diffuser and pretty sure I can do it if I can raise the car a few inches safely - but when you're talking about important safety equipment I'd rather let a professional do it properly.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 03:49:14 pm
Brakes are one thing you can usually save on alright with a local mechanic or garage as opposed to a dealer, they ramp up a price for that
hixxstar

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 07:23:27 pm
Fiat 500... about 10 yr old, i got it for the missus (cheeky little motor to be honest)

Drivers seatbelt is slow to recoil when you unclick to get out, inertia works ok when you lean forward quickly.. a bit important i think  ;D
mate suggested i use a bit of wet/dry super fine and give the black plastic guide a tickle to remove any fouling there..
then maybe pull the belt right out to max, and a good wipe and/or a good spray with 'back to black' silicone spray..

if that fails, ebay for a replacement retractor .... i've not looked yet but is it a simple job to replace one ?   ... any pointers be great...  :wave
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 7, 2022, 08:39:31 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on November  7, 2022, 07:23:27 pm
Fiat 500... about 10 yr old, i got it for the missus (cheeky little motor to be honest)

Drivers seatbelt is slow to recoil when you unclick to get out, inertia works ok when you lean forward quickly.. a bit important i think  ;D
mate suggested i use a bit of wet/dry super fine and give the black plastic guide a tickle to remove any fouling there..
then maybe pull the belt right out to max, and a good wipe and/or a good spray with 'back to black' silicone spray..

if that fails, ebay for a replacement retractor .... i've not looked yet but is it a simple job to replace one ?   ... any pointers be great...  :wave


Replacing a seat belt should be nothing more than undoing a couple of bolts, one where the bottom anchor is bolted to the floor next to the seat and the other where the reel is bolted to the B post. You may have to pop some trim off to access the bolts but that should be it
hixxstar

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 9, 2022, 10:19:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  7, 2022, 08:39:31 pm
Replacing a seat belt should be nothing more than undoing a couple of bolts
;D .. just seen a few vids on 'YowTube'... gotta take out back seats.. several 17mm bolts.. torx.. mind out for the airbag sensors.. etc....  :o

anyway i wiped the belt, then used a bit of 'Back to Black' spray.. bingo.. smooth as now ..  8) ... (thank fook)
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 10, 2022, 08:02:20 am
Quote from: hixxstar on November  9, 2022, 10:19:52 pm
;D .. just seen a few vids on 'YowTube'... gotta take out back seats.. several 17mm bolts.. torx.. mind out for the airbag sensors.. etc....  :o

anyway i wiped the belt, then used a bit of 'Back to Black' spray.. bingo.. smooth as now ..  8) ... (thank fook)

There you go then, piece of piss ;D

paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 10, 2022, 09:56:17 am
Quoted 1700 with Ford for rear crankshaft oil seal replacement, clutch, flywheel, timing belt and water pump. Rob was right in saying its time I replaced the clutch and flywheel, everyone has agreed with that so good advice  :wave :wave

A nearby garage is taking it in next week and doing all this for 1200. So hopefully all good after that. Can hopefully get a few more years out of it. 3 days work for the garage. Engine even has to come out as all that work is around it, pretty much everything out. Hopefully they get it all back together ok
reddebs

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 08:33:31 am
When you've had a windscreen chip repaired does it disappear completely or can you still see it, just not as obvious as the original chip?
John C

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 08:50:17 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:33:31 am
When you've had a windscreen chip repaired does it disappear completely or can you still see it, just not as obvious as the original chip?
If it's a chip that's repairable and you catch it quick enough you can't se it at all.
Don't wait around, arrange it quickly and it may be free on your insurance.
reddebs

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 08:53:52 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:50:17 am
If it's a chip that's repairable and you catch it quick enough you can't se it at all.
Don't wait around, arrange it quickly and it may be free on your insurance.

Thanks.  I've had one repaired about a month ago but it didn't fully disappear and now it's been flagged on my mot as an advisory.

Should I get the guy back to redo it or is it not possible to repair again?
