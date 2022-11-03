It'd be bloody stupid not do do the clutch and flywheel while the engine is apart.



I had to get new camshafts fitted to a bike years ago, Kawasaki did them under a goodwill thing, bike only had 17,000 on it and the dealer wanted to change the cam chain and tensioner at my expense. Dickhead here said no, the fucking things failed in Bournemouth a few weeks later and I got as far as the M40 before I had to get recovered back to Southport - the recovery driver was an AA subby and was not best pleased being dragged away from a family BBQ. The dealer was a smug c*nt too when I took the bike in. Wiped the smug grin off his face when I turned up with an 18 month old ZZR1100 a few weeks later, as he realised he'd missed out on a £6500 sale (this is 1994)



thanks Rob, waiting for a price on itno time for smug dealers like that, I got one in Hyundai once and he really pressured me into taking what in my opinion was a shit deal. I was in a bit of a predicament with a car i had and money and i swear this guy was like a shark sensing blood. He was just so arrogant and smug, only short of laughing in my face, he loved every second of it. I was going through a bad time so no word of a lie i just left and criedWouldnt do business with him again after that, he was just an antagonising c*nt. And like you they missed out on a big sale as i bought a 15000 car a few months later.looks as though I will have to replace this anyway, the leak isnt too bad and not rated urgent but stilllast thing you want is a leak and run out of oil