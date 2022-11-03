« previous next »
Car & mechanics advice thread

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 09:02:09 am
driving a ford focus for 5.5 years, no bother at all

service the other day, timing belt and water pump needed, quoted 615 for that.

also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 09:58:24 am
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 09:02:09 am
driving a ford focus for 5.5 years, no bother at all

service the other day, timing belt and water pump needed, quoted 615 for that.

also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek

615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:11:02 am
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 09:02:09 am
also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek

ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.

Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:15:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 09:58:24 am
615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most
best quote so far I got was £530

rang a ford garage in dundalk, was quoted around 220 for parts, when i mentioned labour it jumped to about 600. I know its a dear job and I am not exactly on bread and water but it still seems excessive. Pricing around atm.

Quote from: sattapaartridge on November  3, 2022, 10:11:02 am
ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.

Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.
1400? good lord! I did notice a small spot on my driveway yesterday, Fella was to come and look at it yesterday for me but the weather was way too bad.

I have done ok from this car, 112500 on it from new in 5.5 years, so far no trouble, * touch wood*

id imagine im not getting much change if any from 900 when all this is done but if it keeps it going another few years its ok
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:29:38 am
I'd be looking for a small garage and get the parts from the likes of Euro car parts or GSF. I don't know your model, but I've seen a kit at GSF for £110
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:30:34 am
i've just been topping up the oil. cant afford that outlay at the moment. youre right though, labour cost are monumental. VW said they can do the job in one day, but the independent says 3 days (cos its a 2 man job). though cos its a 2 door car, and my kids are getting taller, i prefer to just sell it now. i want to get a hybrid, hence reason i want a 530e. i do like the mondeo or the VW Arteon, but i feel the BMW looks and feels the part.

had my VW for 5.5 years, bought it at 72k miles, so in 5.5 years, i've only done 35k miles.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 10:44:56 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 10:29:38 am
I'd be looking for a small garage and get the parts from the likes of Euro car parts or GSF. I don't know your model, but I've seen a kit at GSF for £110
looking on their site a timing belt and water pump is £65, i know its a big job but shouldnt be more than 400

Quote from: sattapaartridge on November  3, 2022, 10:30:34 am
i've just been topping up the oil. cant afford that outlay at the moment. youre right though, labour cost are monumental. VW said they can do the job in one day, but the independent says 3 days (cos its a 2 man job). though cos its a 2 door car, and my kids are getting taller, i prefer to just sell it now. i want to get a hybrid, hence reason i want a 530e. i do like the mondeo or the VW Arteon, but i feel the BMW looks and feels the part.

had my VW for 5.5 years, bought it at 72k miles, so in 5.5 years, i've only done 35k miles.
as I was saying they have to remove to the gearbox etc, probably other things, i would need to see the video again

you might be better off trading in at this rate

I was doing mental miles for years (28000-30000 a year) but working from home I have only done 23000 since April 2020. A chunk of that of that was because of driving around Birmingham, manchester and Liverpool on holiday as well as a few long distance trips for weddings and stags (one wedding was a 600 mile round trip). I only go in to the office once a week now instead of 5 so luckily my mileage has reduced to enable me to save for a rainy day like today
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 11:52:55 am
one lad has got back to me to say 365 all in for the timing belt job

Might go with that
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 11:52:55 am
one lad has got back to me to say 365 all in for the timing belt job

Might go with that

Thats a lot more like it. :thumbup
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:08:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
Thats a lot more like it. :thumbup
aye. I know its a big job but 600!!

Just trying to find reviews on the place, doesnt have a website

Car no longer in warranty either which gives me even less of a reason to use the dealer (ford)
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:22:41 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 12:08:14 pm
aye. I know its a big job but 600!!

Just trying to find reviews on the place, doesnt have a website

Car no longer in warranty either which gives me even less of a reason to use the dealer (ford)

Any competent mechanic can change a timing belt, done my own on my old Mondeo when I had it. They're not difficult jobs, just can be time consuming depending what you have to remove to access the belt.

Even in warranty you don't have to use the main dealer, but once out, then there is no need - there are always independents who are a lot of the time dealer trained that you can use.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 12:35:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 12:22:41 pm
Any competent mechanic can change a timing belt, done my own on my old Mondeo when I had it. They're not difficult jobs, just can be time consuming depending what you have to remove to access the belt.

Even in warranty you don't have to use the main dealer, but once out, then there is no need - there are always independents who are a lot of the time dealer trained that you can use.
yep have had plenty of offers

I would have gone to a dealer if they were maybe 50 extra but not 250, luckily i do know a mechanic who is very good but he doesnt want to do the timing belt job, he said he will look at the other leak though
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:30:11 pm
great, another one now

mechanic recommending that to fix the leak on the rear crank oil seal at the engine the transmission, clutch and flywheel have to come out

he is recommending the clutch and flywheel should be replaced too seen as im paying the labour anyway

112500 on the car (clutch, flywheel, timing belt and i think even the brakes are still the same as when i bought it 110000 miles ago)

from a quick google it is around the mileage them ancillaries probably do need replacing, and from previous cars i had with similar high mileage when i hit around that i had to replace the clutch

what yous think (probably answered my own question in that last paragraph)
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:39:39 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 02:30:11 pm
great, another one now

mechanic recommending that to fix the leak on the rear crank oil seal at the engine the transmission, clutch and flywheel have to come out

he is recommending the clutch and flywheel should be replaced too seen as im paying the labour anyway

112500 on the car (clutch, flywheel, timing belt and i think even the brakes are still the same as when i bought it 110000 miles ago)

from a quick google it is around the mileage them ancillaries probably do need replacing, and from previous cars i had with similar high mileage when i hit around that i had to replace the clutch

what yous think (probably answered my own question in that last paragraph)

It'd be bloody stupid not do do the clutch and flywheel while the engine is apart.

I had to get new camshafts fitted to a bike years ago, Kawasaki did them under a goodwill thing, bike only had 17,000 on it and the dealer wanted to change the cam chain and tensioner at my expense. Dickhead here said no, the fucking things failed in Bournemouth a few weeks later and I got as far as the M40 before I had to get recovered back to Southport - the recovery driver was an AA subby and was not best pleased being dragged away from a family BBQ. The dealer was a smug c*nt too when I took the bike in. Wiped the smug grin off his face when I turned up with an 18 month old ZZR1100 a few weeks later, as he realised he'd missed out on a £6500 sale (this is 1994)
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:51:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 02:39:39 pm
It'd be bloody stupid not do do the clutch and flywheel while the engine is apart.

I had to get new camshafts fitted to a bike years ago, Kawasaki did them under a goodwill thing, bike only had 17,000 on it and the dealer wanted to change the cam chain and tensioner at my expense. Dickhead here said no, the fucking things failed in Bournemouth a few weeks later and I got as far as the M40 before I had to get recovered back to Southport - the recovery driver was an AA subby and was not best pleased being dragged away from a family BBQ. The dealer was a smug c*nt too when I took the bike in. Wiped the smug grin off his face when I turned up with an 18 month old ZZR1100 a few weeks later, as he realised he'd missed out on a £6500 sale (this is 1994)
thanks Rob, waiting for a price on it

no time for smug dealers like that, I got one in Hyundai once and he really pressured me into taking what in my opinion was a shit deal. I was in a bit of a predicament with a car i had and money and i swear this guy was like a shark sensing blood. He was just so arrogant and smug, only short of laughing in my face, he loved every second of it. I was going through a bad time so no word of a lie i just left and cried

Wouldnt do business with him again after that, he was just an antagonising c*nt. And like you they missed out on a big sale as i bought a 15000 car a few months later.

looks as though I will have to replace this anyway, the leak isnt too bad and not rated urgent but still

last thing you want is a leak and run out of oil
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2022, 02:51:18 pm
thanks Rob, waiting for a price on it

no time for smug dealers like that, I got one in Hyundai once and he really pressured me into taking what in my opinion was a shit deal. I was in a bit of a predicament with a car i had and money and i swear this guy was like a shark sensing blood. He was just so arrogant and smug, only short of laughing in my face, he loved every second of it. I was going through a bad time so no word of a lie i just left and cried

Wouldnt do business with him again after that, he was just an antagonising c*nt. And like you they missed out on a big sale as i bought a 15000 car a few months later.

looks as though I will have to replace this anyway, the leak isnt too bad and not rated urgent but still

last thing you want is a leak and run out of oil

Some dealers are right pricks, great when you get your won back on them.

Once destroyed the engine on my Cavalier SRi due to an oil leak, was on my list to do and got worse without me realising and engine went bang on the motorway.

The Jag *might* need the sills welding this year, thats about £800 to £1000, but worth it as the rest of the car is solid.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 3, 2022, 03:00:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Some dealers are right pricks, great when you get your won back on them.

Once destroyed the engine on my Cavalier SRi due to an oil leak, was on my list to do and got worse without me realising and engine went bang on the motorway.

The Jag *might* need the sills welding this year, thats about £800 to £1000, but worth it as the rest of the car is solid.
yeah last car i had the engine went, the car was never the same again and i was just pumping money in every month to get something else fixed

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 4, 2022, 01:55:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 02:57:02 pm
Some dealers are right pricks, great when you get your won back on them.

Once destroyed the engine on my Cavalier SRi due to an oil leak, was on my list to do and got worse without me realising and engine went bang on the motorway.

The Jag *might* need the sills welding this year, thats about £800 to £1000, but worth it as the rest of the car is solid.
Get yer sen over to Halifax you can get both sills for about £100 and my mate will weld them both for about £300. Yorkshire price... Just don't turn up with a monocle and a posh accent like that Ziltoid.   :P
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 4, 2022, 07:05:59 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on November  4, 2022, 01:55:38 am
Get yer sen over to Halifax you can get both sills for about £100 and my mate will weld them both for about £300. Yorkshire price... Just don't turn up with a monocle and a posh accent like that Ziltoid.   :P

I have gone a bit posh these days, fella on holiday thought I was from the wirral
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 4, 2022, 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 07:05:59 am
I have gone a bit posh these days, fella on holiday thought I was from the wirral
All sounds scouse to us... I 've found the best way to deal with mechanics etc Is turn up dressed like you might do the job yourself, a bit of dirt or oil on your hands for extra effect, tend's to bring that quote down.  ;)
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Yesterday at 06:43:02 pm
Driving Honda CR-V and have never had any issues. Best value for money.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 05:12:54 am
I paid a local gearbox specialist £1,200 to rebuild my 2014 VW CC DSG box last year. Thought theyd done a good job until a noise started earlier this year. Took it into VW for a major service a few months back and the mechanic asked if Id ever had the box out.  Basically theres a shim between the engine and box thats bent, something not been put back together right meant it was knocking against the flywheel. Relayed this to the original garage hmmm Ive worked in the trade for 20 years and never come across that before. They had a look and concluded the box needs to come out again to see whats up & would call me when they had a free slot. This was 2 months ago, Ive only chased a couple of times, but thankfully the garage owner finally got back to me and said hes going to put it right in a couple of weeks. They better not try and ask me for any money!
