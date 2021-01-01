« previous next »
Car & mechanics advice thread

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #640 on: Today at 09:02:09 am
driving a ford focus for 5.5 years, no bother at all

service the other day, timing belt and water pump needed, quoted 615 for that.

also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #641 on: Today at 09:58:24 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:02:09 am
driving a ford focus for 5.5 years, no bother at all

service the other day, timing belt and water pump needed, quoted 615 for that.

also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek

615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #642 on: Today at 10:11:02 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:02:09 am
also a small seal problem around the transmission and crankshaft, will require removal of several things including the gearbox. quoted about 550 for that. eeek

ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.

Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #643 on: Today at 10:15:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:24 am
615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most
best quote so far I got was £530

rang a ford garage in dundalk, was quoted around 220 for parts, when i mentioned labour it jumped to about 600. I know its a dear job and I am not exactly on bread and water but it still seems excessive. Pricing around atm.

Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 10:11:02 am
ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.

Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.
1400? good lord! I did notice a small spot on my driveway yesterday, Fella was to come and look at it yesterday for me but the weather was way too bad.

I have done ok from this car, 112500 on it from new in 5.5 years, so far no trouble, * touch wood*

id imagine im not getting much change if any from 900 when all this is done but if it keeps it going another few years its ok
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #644 on: Today at 10:29:38 am
I'd be looking for a small garage and get the parts from the likes of Euro car parts or GSF. I don't know your model, but I've seen a kit at GSF for £110
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #645 on: Today at 10:30:34 am
i've just been topping up the oil. cant afford that outlay at the moment. youre right though, labour cost are monumental. VW said they can do the job in one day, but the independent says 3 days (cos its a 2 man job). though cos its a 2 door car, and my kids are getting taller, i prefer to just sell it now. i want to get a hybrid, hence reason i want a 530e. i do like the mondeo or the VW Arteon, but i feel the BMW looks and feels the part.

had my VW for 5.5 years, bought it at 72k miles, so in 5.5 years, i've only done 35k miles.
