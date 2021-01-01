615 for a water pump and a timing belt, that is taking the piss that. I'd expect the parts to be no more than £100 and a couple of hours labour at most



ive got this problem too! a leak of the rear seal or something, been quoted £1400 from VW. but not going to bother. Just gonna sell the car. £550 sounds decent! (been quoted £700 from an independent though, cos i have a DSG auto transmission on my VW Scirocco.



Taking this opportunity to buy a new car, got my heart set on a BMW 530e. As i dont need to signal. haha.



best quote so far I got was £530rang a ford garage in dundalk, was quoted around 220 for parts, when i mentioned labour it jumped to about 600. I know its a dear job and I am not exactly on bread and water but it still seems excessive. Pricing around atm.1400? good lord! I did notice a small spot on my driveway yesterday, Fella was to come and look at it yesterday for me but the weather was way too bad.I have done ok from this car, 112500 on it from new in 5.5 years, so far no trouble, * touch wood*id imagine im not getting much change if any from 900 when all this is done but if it keeps it going another few years its ok