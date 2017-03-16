I'm honestly exhausted here and unsure if the garage is just ripping me off



Up until 4 weeks ago, I had no issues with the car then 1 day I parked it, went to start it in the morning and it was dead. Got it taken to a garage who had a look and tested and said it was a faulty alternator... driven it max 5/6 times since then and I was coming out of a car park, less than 100 yards from starting and car completely stopped, got it towed to the garage by the breakdown guys as they assumed if it was battery, it could be connected to the new alternator as that should have been charging the battery



After having the car for a week, finally got a call today to say it was a battery issue and they were replacing the battery and it was almost £200... went and picked it up, paid and then tried to drive it away and basically the car cut out with the battery light on everytime i tried to drive forward, but when reversing it didn't happen.



Anybody able to offer any solutions or suggestions or had anything similar because I've now spent over £700 and still can't drive the car!