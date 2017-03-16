« previous next »
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
June 30, 2022, 11:58:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 29, 2022, 01:42:56 pm
The car is running. Got a new battery, but the initial issue with a warning light coming on isn't sorted.

I've worked out that when I start the car then reverse, the light comes on. If I start the car and drive forwards, it doesn't come on.
When it's on, I can turn it off by turning the lights on, putting the front fog light on, then the rear fog light, then turning off the front then the rear in that order  :D
Quite possible it will turn off just by turning the lights on, then putting the rear fog light on and off but haven't tried that yet.

Tried this yesterday. It does work doing it like that, no need to be putting the front fog on.
I went to the shop yesterday and after coming out of the shop, sat with the car running for about 45 seconds before reversing and the light didn't come on. Going to MOT centre in about 10 mins. Going to try this again and see if it's just when I reverse straight away that the light comes on.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
June 30, 2022, 12:16:59 pm
^
Good luck with the MOT.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
June 30, 2022, 08:26:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 30, 2022, 11:58:59 am
Tried this yesterday. It does work doing it like that, no need to be putting the front fog on.
I went to the shop yesterday and after coming out of the shop, sat with the car running for about 45 seconds before reversing and the light didn't come on. Going to MOT centre in about 10 mins. Going to try this again and see if it's just when I reverse straight away that the light comes on.

How did it go?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 01:39:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 30, 2022, 08:26:13 pm
How did it go?

Sorry for the late reply.

MOT was grand. Knew it would fail initially on the handbrake, and that was the only thing it failed on so was happy enough. The one on 30th was just a re-test to check the handbrake was sorted.

Have had another look at the lights. Seems the reverse light on the driver side is temperamental and works when it wants, which is obviously what's causing the warning light to come on. So assuming there's a loose wire or the fitting is fucked maybe.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 01:47:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  4, 2022, 01:39:07 pm
Sorry for the late reply.

MOT was grand. Knew it would fail initially on the handbrake, and that was the only thing it failed on so was happy enough. The one on 30th was just a re-test to check the handbrake was sorted.

Have had another look at the lights. Seems the reverse light on the driver side is temperamental and works when it wants, which is obviously what's causing the warning light to come on. So assuming there's a loose wire or the fitting is fucked maybe.
My last car failed a number of times on the handbrake. Shite adjusters on them apparently. Common issue.

Anyway, I'm glad there were no other things for you to sort out.

The light issue sounds frustrating. Hopefully just a loose connection somewhere and you find and sort it. 😊👍
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 01:52:57 pm
Aye my hand brake is shite and needs adjusted every other year. Got so bad I had to leave it in gear outside my house or it would just roll off. Not even a steep road, you could set a football on it and it wouldn't roll  :D
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 01:58:00 pm
Fella who used to live near me worked for Ford, he serviced a neighbours car and left it in gear  in their drive

Neighbour forget to check next day and walloped the wall out of it

I usually leave in gear myself just in case handbrake fails
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 02:48:03 pm
There are different ways of ensuring that the car doesnt roll off in a slope.

In a manual car, plonking it in reverse gear (forward slope) or first gear (backward slope) is the way to do it. If its automatic, then leave it in "Parking" but NEVER in neutral. NEVER.

Also, what many drivers forget is to keep the steering wheel turned away from the road and towards the curb or a wall.

E-handbrakes apply the force automatically but if you are using the oldschool handbrake lever, then 3 clicks/ticks is the golden rule.
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 02:53:01 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July  4, 2022, 02:48:03 pm
There are different ways of ensuring that the car doesnt roll off in a slope.

In a manual car, plonking it in reverse gear (forward slope) or first gear (backward slope) is the way to do it. If its automatic, then leave it in "Parking" but NEVER in neutral. NEVER.

Also, what many drivers forget is to keep the steering wheel turned away from the road and towards the curb or a wall.

E-handbrakes apply the force automatically but if you are using the oldschool handbrake lever, then 3 clicks/ticks is the golden rule.

Missus has an Astra 'H', the handbrake passes the MOT test requirements, but if I used 3 clicks on that on our drive, its rolling away.

Also with the Astra, you have to make sure you click it all the way, I was taught to press the button when pulling up my by instructor and have always done that. However, do that on the Astra and it will drop a notch and roll, hers rolled of the drive in the dead of night and blocked the street, luckily it never hit the neighbour opposites car and no-one hit it.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 04:39:15 pm
Yeah that makes sense that you drop a notch when you pull the lever while holding the button down on the hand brake. Usually when you press the button and pull the lever, you wont hear the notching sound. So your feel of how much you pulled is based on feel and optics rather than the 3 tick rule.

As with the Astra H not locking at 3 ticks, it should usually lock in. 3 ticks is what we used on our 32 year old Hindustan Ambassador until it was scrapped in 2012.

But when you say, you pull it all the way for it to lock it, maybe the cable that connects the lever with the brake, is elongated, sort of like a rubber band. So while it does lock (it has passed the MOT after all), its still elongated and thats why you have to pull it way to the end.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 05:45:22 pm
I know a fella who was getting Petrol one day, came out and his jeep was gone, police were called,

then about half an hour he gets a call from his mate asking why his car is outside, he had left the handbrake off and it somehow rolled all the way out of the station down a street.  Think it was damaged but luckily everyone saw the funny side
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 4, 2022, 06:11:55 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on July  4, 2022, 05:45:22 pm
I know a fella who was getting Petrol one day, came out and his jeep was gone, police were called,

then about half an hour he gets a call from his mate asking why his car is outside, he had left the handbrake off and it somehow rolled all the way out of the station down a street.  Think it was damaged but luckily everyone saw the funny side

Used to know a fella lived at the top of a hill. He had a car outside with a trailer on it and a stock car on the back. That rolled away, somehow went around a car and through the living room window of a bungalow. The Bizzies were convinced someone was driving it as it didn't hit the car, but he swore blind he wasn't.
dai_bonehead

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
July 5, 2022, 09:17:36 pm
Needs some advice.

My wife's 2010 ford fiesta key fobs have stopped working with the central locking. Both batteries have been replaced.

I have tried to re-program by following some YouTube videos but can't get them to pair.

Someone mentioned a remote control box under the steering wheel - disconnect it and then try pairing the keys again. How do I open this box? Would that work?
If all else fails, how much would it realistically cost to get this sorted?
Thanks.
Riquende

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
August 16, 2022, 03:44:48 pm
I took my Mini out for a short drive today - it had 4 new tyres fitted recently and because of Covid I've barely driven it since. I was on an urban road and felt what seemed like a massive pothole. When I got back I noticed that this had happened:





And it should look like this:



Could it be anything to do with the new tyres? It doesn't seem like it to me, but it's weird that it happened less than 20 miles since the change.

Aside from that... just what the hell has happened? The top of the tyre isn't touching the arch (which is why I was able to drive it the 2 miles back without noticing a problem I guess), but unless the car has a secret lowrider button that I've pressed, it looks like something serious has occured.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
August 16, 2022, 06:13:49 pm
I wondered if you'd broken a coil spring, but it's both wheels affected there.

I assume Rob1966 would have a good idea but I've not seen him post recently.

Nice Cooper S Works, by the way.

I hope you get it sorted and it's something simple.
Riquende

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
August 17, 2022, 09:40:45 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 16, 2022, 06:13:49 pm
I wondered if you'd broken a coil spring, but it's both wheels affected there.

I assume Rob1966 would have a good idea but I've not seen him post recently.

Nice Cooper S Works, by the way.

I hope you get it sorted and it's something simple.

After reading about it, I think it is just the rear spring. I took a look underneath and you can see the break on that side.



The other side looks fine, I guess it's just sitting weird because of the broken side.  I'm seeing conflicting reports on whether it's safe to drive slowly to a garage to be dealt with but I can't do anthing about it right now anyway (still got a faint positive line this morning) so I've left it slightly jacked to avoid putting undue pressure on that corner of the car.

Also, the Mini is in the first stage of some renovations and minor modifications as it's no longer my daily driver. I've already put all new tyres on (slightly bigger & wider, no run flats). Next month it's having the standard red stripes removed and alloys refurbished. At some point I want the official LED spots on the car, and also some of the body parts from the GP2 special edition that are still available for retrofitting.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
August 20, 2022, 06:08:05 pm
Riquende, did you get your car sorted?
Riquende

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
August 20, 2022, 08:28:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 20, 2022, 06:08:05 pm
Riquende, did you get your car sorted?

It's going under the scalpel this Thursday at the local dealership. Doesn't sound like it'll be too expensive (I work in IT at the chain's head office so get staff rates for work done), as long as no other damage occured when the spring went or during the short drive afterwards.

The JCW roadsters are rare enough that I want to try to keep this one on the road as long as I can.



Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
August 21, 2022, 01:52:06 am
Quote from: Riquende on August 20, 2022, 08:28:05 pm
It's going under the scalpel this Thursday at the local dealership. Doesn't sound like it'll be too expensive (I work in IT at the chain's head office so get staff rates for work done), as long as no other damage occured when the spring went or during the short drive afterwards.

The JCW roadsters are rare enough that I want to try to keep this one on the road as long as I can.
Hopefully it's just the spring and nothing else as a result of it going.

I don't blame you for wanting to keep it on the road for as long as you can. It's a lovely car.

All the best with it.
redwillow

Buying a car advice
September 9, 2022, 10:30:11 pm
Looking for some advice if theres any car salesman or mechanics or just anyone who is clued up on cars.

Im buying a vehicle approx value 30k from a nationwide used car specialist retailer. Today, after finishing all details (finance, insurance, tax, everything) I went to drive away and noticed the check engine light was on.

I pointed it out and they were very apologetic, are going to take it to be checked over and offered me a free first service and MOT. It also comes with 12 months warranty. I was pissed off with having to wait but happy with what they offered, however a few people have said it sounds a bit dodgy and I have my gaurd up now.

Whats peoples opinions? This is 2019 reg Audi, 54k miles
oldman

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 10, 2022, 03:10:47 pm
missus bought a new second hand car from a garage - we were told it had had a full service and was in great shape - a 2010 Audi tts convertible - she picked it up and drove it home 10 miles when the coolant warning light came on - took it back and they checked it & said it just needed topping up - drove home and light came on again so took it back - they said Radiator had a small hole and replaced it - drove home and the warning light came on again - took it back and they checked it and said the head gasket had blown but they would fix - I told them they could keep the car and we'd have our money back - after being arsey with us we finally got a refund

my question to anyone in the know is  would that car be ok after a head gasket blowing even when fixed
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 10, 2022, 04:06:35 pm
Quote from: oldman on September 10, 2022, 03:10:47 pm
missus bought a new second hand car from a garage - we were told it had had a full service and was in great shape - a 2010 Audi tts convertible - she picked it up and drove it home 10 miles when the coolant warning light came on - took it back and they checked it & said it just needed topping up - drove home and light came on again so took it back - they said Radiator had a small hole and replaced it - drove home and the warning light came on again - took it back and they checked it and said the head gasket had blown but they would fix - I told them they could keep the car and we'd have our money back - after being arsey with us we finally got a refund

my question to anyone in the know is  would that car be ok after a head gasket blowing even when fixed
I'm no mechanic and you'll get more informed answers than mine. All I can say is that the head gasket went on a previous car I had. The gasket was replaced and the head needed skimming, but it was fine afterwards. You can often tell if the gasket is on its way out by taking your oil filler cap off and checking it for milky/creamy deposits. This is an indicator of your coolant getting into your oil. The car overhheating is also a clue.
TheMissionary

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 10, 2022, 04:21:56 pm
Quote from: oldman on September 10, 2022, 03:10:47 pm

my question to anyone in the know is  would that car be ok after a head gasket blowing even when fixed

Yes, it should be grand afterwards as you took it back immediately and didn't drive completely dry.  I'd be more concerned about the place you bought it from, taking three goes to identify the problem means they were either incompetent or were trying to fob you off - as SoS says a quick squint in the 710 cap was all they had to do.  You did the right thing to return the car and get your money back and would be wise to never darken their door again.   
oldman

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 10, 2022, 07:43:56 pm
thanks for the replies guys - yes if they had fixed it first time probably would have kept the car - but have subsequently found out that the car had been sold to someone before us who had returned it after one month although I don't know for sure why  ( but can have a good guess )- but yes Would never go there again
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 11, 2022, 12:57:15 pm
Quote from: oldman on September 10, 2022, 07:43:56 pm
thanks for the replies guys - yes if they had fixed it first time probably would have kept the car - but have subsequently found out that the car had been sold to someone before us who had returned it after one month although I don't know for sure why  ( but can have a good guess )- but yes Would never go there again
You've probably made a sensible decision.

I've only ever bought two cars in my life. The first a private sale where I took a mechanic friend to check it over before I committed. The second from a dealer whose reviews were consistently excellent and who offered a brand new MOT with no advisories and a service on purchase with a three month guarantee with option to extend.

Everything felt right, from meeting the car dealer and weighing him up, and how everything was conducted throughout. Your experience doesn't have a similar feel though. And who wants or needs all those issues when forking out on a car that should have been fully checked over with issues addressed before it was even put on the forecourt for sale?

Sometimes I think it's best to walk away and not look back. Hopefully future purchases go much smoother for you.
redwillow

Re: Buying a car advice
September 13, 2022, 12:42:41 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September  9, 2022, 10:30:11 pm
Looking for some advice if theres any car salesman or mechanics or just anyone who is clued up on cars.

Im buying a vehicle approx value 30k from a nationwide used car specialist retailer. Today, after finishing all details (finance, insurance, tax, everything) I went to drive away and noticed the check engine light was on.

I pointed it out and they were very apologetic, are going to take it to be checked over and offered me a free first service and MOT. It also comes with 12 months warranty. I was pissed off with having to wait but happy with what they offered, however a few people have said it sounds a bit dodgy and I have my gaurd up now.

Whats peoples opinions? This is 2019 reg Audi, 54k miles

Just an update on this, Audi have come back and said its a faulty water pump which they are replacing. However I am concerned if this issues could cause other problems or could have already caused other problems?
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 16, 2022, 02:56:18 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September 13, 2022, 12:42:41 pm
Just an update on this, Audi have come back and said its a faulty water pump which they are replacing. However I am concerned if this issues could cause other problems or could have already caused other problems?
A car salesman did say to me once (now I might add the guy was a condescending tosser) but with an issue like yours one of your first questions should be "what else is wrong with it"

A neighbour of mine has had similar to you with a different car make. They moved in recently, have a young baby and are due another so they sold both their cars to get one big car

We noticed every day there was a different car in the driveway. Eventually one day he told us that the car he bought isnt that old but the engine light constantly comes on. After about the 4th time he handed it back
Col

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 21, 2022, 12:12:43 pm
The cost of rotors and pads for two brakes for my car has gone up over $300 in 12 months.

That was a kick in the dick.
Riquende

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 16, 2022, 05:22:05 pm
MOT time in 2 weeks, with one of the recent repairs the garage did a pre-check assessment and told me that they'd advise replacing the pads and discs, front and rear (although it won't fail on them). Can't remember the exact quote but it was a bit over £400 all together.

Given that I've just spent about £1200 in the last 3 months on the car (the recent broken spring took out the whole strut), it's hardly ideal!
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 22, 2022, 10:26:53 pm
Quote from: Riquende on October 16, 2022, 05:22:05 pm
MOT time in 2 weeks, with one of the recent repairs the garage did a pre-check assessment and told me that they'd advise replacing the pads and discs, front and rear (although it won't fail on them). Can't remember the exact quote but it was a bit over £400 all together.

Given that I've just spent about £1200 in the last 3 months on the car (the recent broken spring took out the whole strut), it's hardly ideal!

Tell the garage to go fuck themselves. I've just bought two drop links, two vented discs and Brembo pads for the wife's car for £90. Discs and pads is an hours labour at most, I'm being a lazy bastard and getting my neighbour to do the work while I'm away and he's charging £50.
anfieldpurch

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 27, 2022, 05:55:22 pm
I'm honestly exhausted here and unsure if the garage is just ripping me off

Up until 4 weeks ago, I had no issues with the car then 1 day I parked it, went to start it in the morning and it was dead. Got it taken to a garage who had a look and tested and said it was a faulty alternator... driven it max 5/6 times since then and I was coming out of a car park, less than 100 yards from starting and car completely stopped, got it towed to the garage by the breakdown guys as they assumed if it was battery, it could be connected to the new alternator as that should have been charging the battery

After having the car for a week, finally got a call today to say it was a battery issue and they were replacing the battery and it was almost £200... went and picked it up, paid and then tried to drive it away and basically the car cut out with the battery light on everytime i tried to drive forward, but when reversing it didn't happen.

Anybody able to offer any solutions or suggestions or had anything similar because I've now spent over £700 and still can't drive the car!
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 28, 2022, 09:06:16 am
first thought was Alternator or battery, must be a loose connection or a sensor issue

would a diagnostics machine show it up?
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 28, 2022, 12:25:23 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 27, 2022, 05:55:22 pm
I'm honestly exhausted here and unsure if the garage is just ripping me off

Up until 4 weeks ago, I had no issues with the car then 1 day I parked it, went to start it in the morning and it was dead. Got it taken to a garage who had a look and tested and said it was a faulty alternator... driven it max 5/6 times since then and I was coming out of a car park, less than 100 yards from starting and car completely stopped, got it towed to the garage by the breakdown guys as they assumed if it was battery, it could be connected to the new alternator as that should have been charging the battery

After having the car for a week, finally got a call today to say it was a battery issue and they were replacing the battery and it was almost £200... went and picked it up, paid and then tried to drive it away and basically the car cut out with the battery light on everytime i tried to drive forward, but when reversing it didn't happen.

Anybody able to offer any solutions or suggestions or had anything similar because I've now spent over £700 and still can't drive the car!

My first thoughts were either battery and/or alternator, but you not mentioning the battery light says the battery to me. The battery can go seemingly without warning, last time I needed a new battery all I remember was it just about fired in the morning and was dead that night. RAC came out, he struggled to get the car going, when it eventually fired he tested everything and he said battery was dead, alternator was fine.

What has the garage said in all this and why did it take a week to diagnose the alternator? A healthy battery should read about 12.6v when cold, shouldn't drop below 10v when you turn the engine over to start and you should then get a reading of aroung 14.4v when running, this shows the alternator is charging.

Could be as easy as a loose connection, but the garage needs to sort it. Bit worried that they missed the alternator the first time round though.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 28, 2022, 12:40:00 pm
I've no doubt most mechanics fuck something up deliberately so you have to go back to get it fixed. I'm on about my 6th one now in only around 11 or 12 years of driving and I don't trust a single one of them. Each one that has done some work on my car I've had to go back to get something else sorted or take it elsewhere to fix the fuck up.
Juan Kerr

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 29, 2022, 08:22:52 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 28, 2022, 12:40:00 pm
I've no doubt most mechanics fuck something up deliberately so you have to go back to get it fixed. I'm on about my 6th one now in only around 11 or 12 years of driving and I don't trust a single one of them. Each one that has done some work on my car I've had to go back to get something else sorted or take it elsewhere to fix the fuck up.
I'll give you the number for 1 in Ards if you ever need anything done. He's straight up and not hard to pay.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 29, 2022, 08:47:07 am
Quote from: Juan Kerr on October 29, 2022, 08:22:52 am
I'll give you the number for 1 in Ards if you ever need anything done. He's straight up and not hard to pay.

Nice one mate, hopefully won't need anything for another while yet.
anfieldpurch

Re: Car &
« Reply #636 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 12:25:23 pm
My first thoughts were either battery and/or alternator, but you not mentioning the battery light says the battery to me. The battery can go seemingly without warning, last time I needed a new battery all I remember was it just about fired in the morning and was dead that night. RAC came out, he struggled to get the car going, when it eventually fired he tested everything and he said battery was dead, alternator was fine.

What has the garage said in all this and why did it take a week to diagnose the alternator? A healthy battery should read about 12.6v when cold, shouldn't drop below 10v when you turn the engine over to start and you should then get a reading of aroung 14.4v when running, this shows the alternator is charging.

Could be as easy as a loose connection, but the garage needs to sort it. Bit worried that they missed the alternator the first time round though.

Yeah Im concerned as Ive now had new battery and alternator fitted then hes said he got it started because of the air filter and when I last spoke to him late Friday he was asking
For my spare key claiming its now being caused by forgetting my key but sure how that would require a new battery and alternator and still not work
