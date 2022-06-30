« previous next »
Car & mechanics advice thread

Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #600 on: June 30, 2022, 11:58:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 29, 2022, 01:42:56 pm
The car is running. Got a new battery, but the initial issue with a warning light coming on isn't sorted.

I've worked out that when I start the car then reverse, the light comes on. If I start the car and drive forwards, it doesn't come on.
When it's on, I can turn it off by turning the lights on, putting the front fog light on, then the rear fog light, then turning off the front then the rear in that order  :D
Quite possible it will turn off just by turning the lights on, then putting the rear fog light on and off but haven't tried that yet.

Tried this yesterday. It does work doing it like that, no need to be putting the front fog on.
I went to the shop yesterday and after coming out of the shop, sat with the car running for about 45 seconds before reversing and the light didn't come on. Going to MOT centre in about 10 mins. Going to try this again and see if it's just when I reverse straight away that the light comes on.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #601 on: June 30, 2022, 12:16:59 pm
^
Good luck with the MOT.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #602 on: June 30, 2022, 08:26:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 30, 2022, 11:58:59 am
Tried this yesterday. It does work doing it like that, no need to be putting the front fog on.
I went to the shop yesterday and after coming out of the shop, sat with the car running for about 45 seconds before reversing and the light didn't come on. Going to MOT centre in about 10 mins. Going to try this again and see if it's just when I reverse straight away that the light comes on.

How did it go?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #603 on: Today at 01:39:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 30, 2022, 08:26:13 pm
How did it go?

Sorry for the late reply.

MOT was grand. Knew it would fail initially on the handbrake, and that was the only thing it failed on so was happy enough. The one on 30th was just a re-test to check the handbrake was sorted.

Have had another look at the lights. Seems the reverse light on the driver side is temperamental and works when it wants, which is obviously what's causing the warning light to come on. So assuming there's a loose wire or the fitting is fucked maybe.
Son of Spion

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #604 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:39:07 pm
Sorry for the late reply.

MOT was grand. Knew it would fail initially on the handbrake, and that was the only thing it failed on so was happy enough. The one on 30th was just a re-test to check the handbrake was sorted.

Have had another look at the lights. Seems the reverse light on the driver side is temperamental and works when it wants, which is obviously what's causing the warning light to come on. So assuming there's a loose wire or the fitting is fucked maybe.
My last car failed a number of times on the handbrake. Shite adjusters on them apparently. Common issue.

Anyway, I'm glad there were no other things for you to sort out.

The light issue sounds frustrating. Hopefully just a loose connection somewhere and you find and sort it. 😊👍
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #605 on: Today at 01:52:57 pm
Aye my hand brake is shite and needs adjusted every other year. Got so bad I had to leave it in gear outside my house or it would just roll off. Not even a steep road, you could set a football on it and it wouldn't roll  :D
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #606 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm
Fella who used to live near me worked for Ford, he serviced a neighbours car and left it in gear  in their drive

Neighbour forget to check next day and walloped the wall out of it

I usually leave in gear myself just in case handbrake fails
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #607 on: Today at 02:48:03 pm
There are different ways of ensuring that the car doesnt roll off in a slope.

In a manual car, plonking it in reverse gear (forward slope) or first gear (backward slope) is the way to do it. If its automatic, then leave it in "Parking" but NEVER in neutral. NEVER.

Also, what many drivers forget is to keep the steering wheel turned away from the road and towards the curb or a wall.

E-handbrakes apply the force automatically but if you are using the oldschool handbrake lever, then 3 clicks/ticks is the golden rule.
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #608 on: Today at 02:53:01 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:48:03 pm
There are different ways of ensuring that the car doesnt roll off in a slope.

In a manual car, plonking it in reverse gear (forward slope) or first gear (backward slope) is the way to do it. If its automatic, then leave it in "Parking" but NEVER in neutral. NEVER.

Also, what many drivers forget is to keep the steering wheel turned away from the road and towards the curb or a wall.

E-handbrakes apply the force automatically but if you are using the oldschool handbrake lever, then 3 clicks/ticks is the golden rule.

Missus has an Astra 'H', the handbrake passes the MOT test requirements, but if I used 3 clicks on that on our drive, its rolling away.

Also with the Astra, you have to make sure you click it all the way, I was taught to press the button when pulling up my by instructor and have always done that. However, do that on the Astra and it will drop a notch and roll, hers rolled of the drive in the dead of night and blocked the street, luckily it never hit the neighbour opposites car and no-one hit it.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #609 on: Today at 04:39:15 pm
Yeah that makes sense that you drop a notch when you pull the lever while holding the button down on the hand brake. Usually when you press the button and pull the lever, you wont hear the notching sound. So your feel of how much you pulled is based on feel and optics rather than the 3 tick rule.

As with the Astra H not locking at 3 ticks, it should usually lock in. 3 ticks is what we used on our 32 year old Hindustan Ambassador until it was scrapped in 2012.

But when you say, you pull it all the way for it to lock it, maybe the cable that connects the lever with the brake, is elongated, sort of like a rubber band. So while it does lock (it has passed the MOT after all), its still elongated and thats why you have to pull it way to the end.
paulrazor

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #610 on: Today at 05:45:22 pm
I know a fella who was getting Petrol one day, came out and his jeep was gone, police were called,

then about half an hour he gets a call from his mate asking why his car is outside, he had left the handbrake off and it somehow rolled all the way out of the station down a street.  Think it was damaged but luckily everyone saw the funny side
