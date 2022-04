Putting this in here as I need a rant so it's more than a small thing that's annoying.



Last summer I had a new clutch done on the car which cost me a lot of money. It also took them a week to do it when it should have a day max.



Last week I was away in Yorkshire and had just left the hotel car park when it failed, totally.



I got it recovered to my old mechanics garage in Doncaster who said it was the slave cylinder but the whole thing would need replacing again so I phoned the garage who did it originally and they said yeah no problem, get it recovered to us and we'll sort it out.



Got it recovered to them for 8.30 Monday morning and got a lift off a neighbour to go and pick up all my luggage and was told we've a car on the ramps now, it'll be off tomorrow then we'll start on yours.



Wednesday I phoned, they've not started it yet but when we've done with this one we'll make a start.



Phoned this morning to see if it's done, it's not been started on and I flipped!!



Apparently they're doing me a favour as I dropped it on them last minute and these jobs take 2 to 3 weeks 😡



What the actual fuck. How fucking dare they. Doing me a favour when it's their fault it broke down in the first place.



Then moaned about "my attitude" 😡