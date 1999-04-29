« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Car & mechanics advice thread  (Read 39725 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #520 on: August 4, 2021, 06:36:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  3, 2021, 10:28:47 pm
Recently I've heard a bit of scraping while going over some speed bumps.

Got under the car this evening and noticed straight away my exhaust has dropped.

Whatever these black things are should be holding it up I assume, but they aren't there which is a bit odd. Like some c*nt has stolen them.

What are they, and where would I get them? Took this screenshot off a YouTube video but the guy in the video doesn't say what they are and I cant find them

Go to your local Halfords,Kwik Fit etc & have a free exhaust check,you're laughing if the universal halford one fits as they're less than a fiver.

End of the day it'll cost you nothing but time and you will come away knowing exactly what you need.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #521 on: August 4, 2021, 07:10:57 am »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,024
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #522 on: August 4, 2021, 07:49:15 am »
Cheers folks
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #523 on: August 4, 2021, 08:23:54 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 07:49:15 am
Cheers folks

Has there been a spate of CATS getting robbed off cars by you? Bit suss that both plates have gone missing, someone has deffo removed them. (unless you recently had an exhaust and they were not put back on)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,024
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #524 on: August 4, 2021, 08:34:57 am »
Failed MOT in June for brake pipes and a couple of other things. Left it in with a mechanic and passed the re-test on 5th July.

I did consider the possibility that the mechanic didn't put them back on, but surely it wouldn't have passed the re-test if so? And the scraping on speed bumps only started a week or 2 ago.
I do think some tramp has stolen them. The chances of all 10 bolts coming loose and them falling off would be very fucking slim.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #525 on: August 4, 2021, 10:04:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 08:34:57 am
Failed MOT in June for brake pipes and a couple of other things. Left it in with a mechanic and passed the re-test on 5th July.

I did consider the possibility that the mechanic didn't put them back on, but surely it wouldn't have passed the re-test if so? And the scraping on speed bumps only started a week or 2 ago.
I do think some tramp has stolen them. The chances of all 10 bolts coming loose and them falling off would be very fucking slim.

I can't remember as my mate stopped doing MOT yonks ago, but he may have only retested the failed items, I remember him doing just the things that failed on a retest. Be worth ringing the mechanic and seeing if he has got them.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,024
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #526 on: August 4, 2021, 10:14:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2021, 10:04:12 am
I can't remember as my mate stopped doing MOT yonks ago, but he may have only retested the failed items, I remember him doing just the things that failed on a retest. Be worth ringing the mechanic and seeing if he has got them.

Yeah they do, but given they'd have had the car up on the lift to check the brakes, they'd have noticed these were missing and the exhaust were hanging down and told me, or wouldn't have passed it with them off it?
They told me a small clip was missing that holds the brake lines in place, so I assume they'd have told me if my exhaust was looking like it's going to fall off  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #527 on: August 4, 2021, 10:20:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 10:14:07 am
Yeah they do, but given they'd have had the car up on the lift to check the brakes, they'd have noticed these were missing and the exhaust were hanging down and told me, or wouldn't have passed it with them off it?
They told me a small clip was missing that holds the brake lines in place, so I assume they'd have told me if my exhaust was looking like it's going to fall off  :D

I was thinking more that they might have had to remove them to access the brake lines and then forgot to put them back on. The exhaust could have been sat high enough and solid to not be noticed and just dropped during driving. I've had a garage forget to put an engine undertray back on, luckily they kept hold of it and I got it back about 6 months later.
« Last Edit: August 4, 2021, 10:23:36 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,024
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #528 on: August 4, 2021, 10:28:49 am »
Yeah that's a fair point. When I initially left it in the guy did call me to say they needed to drop a load of stuff to do the lines.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #529 on: August 4, 2021, 10:56:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 10:28:49 am
Yeah that's a fair point. When I initially left it in the guy did call me to say they needed to drop a load of stuff to do the lines.

Worth a call, save you £80 if he still has them
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #530 on: August 4, 2021, 12:21:56 pm »
About a year ago, some incompetent driver, when pulling out of a supermarket space, cut the corner and scraped the side of their car against the corner of mine. She went to drive off, but some guy loading his shopping clocked her and she belatedly stopped, asked him if she'd just hit my car, then agreed to leave her details, which he kindly passed onto me.

The (white) paint on the bumper was heavily scuffed but not through to the foam, and otherwise no damage. Apparently, her car had a scratch all down the side. Going off the reg, hers was an old car, and the bloke said it looked a bit knackered.

I could have pinged her into getting mine totally repaired but figured she could likely do without that shit and an insurance claim so left it.

Fast forward to yesterday and my car was in for a service. It's a contract lease car so I have to use a main dealer garage. There was a couple of red paint marks further along the bumper where some scrote has nudged into mine in the work car park (it's an NCP one now) but didn't bother to leave details.

The garage took it upon themselves to polish the red paint out (which is good of them) but also set to work on the corner scuff. As they'd reversed my car back into the parking bay and I only picked it up just before they closed so didn't see it until I got home after they'd closed.

The problem is, when they've tried to polish-out the scuff, they've taken the paint of so now I have three lines of black where they've taken it down to the bumper foam.

I don't know what to do. Do I complain to them?

Someone's obviously been trying to do me a favour, but in doing so they've turned what would likely have been a fairly easy touch-up/cut-in job into something more tricky and, no doubt, costly to me.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #531 on: August 5, 2021, 12:25:35 pm »
I have had my Gen 6 Celica for years and am slowly restoring it. In the winter, condensation is an issue on the inside of the front windscreen. Any idea what is causing this?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #532 on: August 5, 2021, 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on August  5, 2021, 12:25:35 pm
I have had my Gen 6 Celica for years and am slowly restoring it. In the winter, condensation is an issue on the inside of the front windscreen. Any idea what is causing this?

Likely got a leak somewhere, get inside the car on a dry day and get someone to spray it with a hose and check everywhere for water coming in.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #533 on: August 5, 2021, 06:30:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  5, 2021, 12:50:54 pm
Likely got a leak somewhere, get inside the car on a dry day and get someone to spray it with a hose and check everywhere for water coming in.

Thank you, will give this a go.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #534 on: August 5, 2021, 10:08:18 pm »
I'm contemplating a remap of my 64 plate 1.6 TDI golf, nothing crazy like but a little boost of 30bhp or so. Anyone here had a remap in the Liverpool area? Reputable remappers only, no lads with a laptop if poss...
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #535 on: August 6, 2021, 06:32:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  4, 2021, 12:21:56 pm
I don't know what to do. Do I complain to them?

Someone's obviously been trying to do me a favour, but in doing so they've turned what would likely have been a fairly easy touch-up/cut-in job into something more tricky and, no doubt, costly to me.

Just seeing it now mate.

Here in Germany you have something called smart repair. It is used for small scratches, lines, dents and scrubs and those kind of stuff.

All the work they do is without removing any part off your car. So if its a dent, they heat treat it and pull it out. Scratches, lines and scrubs, they see the depth of the line, apply way coating, polish it such that the surface matches and then with the colour code of your paint, paint it in the region of this repair. There could be paint differences between this region and other regions, but thats a given because the new paint is going to be fresher than the old paint.

They cost anywhere from a 100 euros to 250 euros depending on the job and size of the job. For small scratches and the likes, this would help. And they work on metal and plastic parts.

Check this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZNUSwaVKhc

This video has a Fiesta that has a UK board. So this facility is definitely available in the UK.
« Last Edit: August 6, 2021, 06:36:52 am by ChaChaMooMoo »
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #536 on: August 22, 2021, 04:42:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  5, 2021, 12:50:54 pm
Likely got a leak somewhere, get inside the car on a dry day and get someone to spray it with a hose and check everywhere for water coming in.

My garage checked this for me, the cabin air filters were filthy. Hopefully this will sort the issue.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #537 on: August 22, 2021, 04:43:08 pm »
I am toying with taking a basic car maintenance class so I can do some of the more simple jobs myself. Can anyone recommend a night class in the London area?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,935
  • 27 years...
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #538 on: August 22, 2021, 07:05:15 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on August 22, 2021, 04:43:08 pm
I am toying with taking a basic car maintenance class so I can do some of the more simple jobs myself. Can anyone recommend a night class in the London area?
I can't help with the classes, Grumps, but I think it's a great idea. I'm no mechanic by any stretch of the imagination, but learning how to do basic things such as oil changes, oil, air, pollen, fuel filters, spark plugs etc has really helped me save a lot of money on garage fees. Same with changing coil packs and HT leads.

Doing it yourself you can source the parts, often getting deal offers from places like Euro Car Parts and by doing the jobs yourself there are no labour charges, and those charges do mount up over time.

I hope you get a training course sorted. All the best with it. Oh, and the internet/YouTube can be great resources for pointers on doing these kinds of jobs on the car.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,935
  • 27 years...
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #539 on: August 22, 2021, 07:07:19 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on August 22, 2021, 04:42:03 pm
My garage checked this for me, the cabin air filters were filthy. Hopefully this will sort the issue.
Lots of drivers don't even realise their car has a pollen/cabin air filter, so they never get changed and can block up. Hopefully that's your issue sorted.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,024
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #540 on: August 23, 2021, 06:13:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2021, 10:56:43 am
Worth a call, save you £80 if he still has them

They replaced them at no cost, but time to find a new mechanic I think.
When they first took the car back, they rang me and said the exhaust seems to be sitting in the right place, and they don't think those plates are supposed to be on the car. I reiterated that the car had no issues going over speedbumps before this and it clearly has dropped a significant amount since they had it previously doing the brakes.
He rang BMW and they confirmed those plates should be there. Lots of apologies later and they had no hesitation in accepting responsibility, but this isn't the first time I haven't been totally happy with them so I'll find a more reliable one for future.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #541 on: August 23, 2021, 07:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 23, 2021, 06:13:48 pm
They replaced them at no cost, but time to find a new mechanic I think.
When they first took the car back, they rang me and said the exhaust seems to be sitting in the right place, and they don't think those plates are supposed to be on the car. I reiterated that the car had no issues going over speedbumps before this and it clearly has dropped a significant amount since they had it previously doing the brakes.
He rang BMW and they confirmed those plates should be there. Lots of apologies later and they had no hesitation in accepting responsibility, but this isn't the first time I haven't been totally happy with them so I'll find a more reliable one for future.

Good to see you got it sorted. Yeah, if you aren't happy with them, take the car elsewhere.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #542 on: August 24, 2021, 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 22, 2021, 07:05:15 pm
I can't help with the classes, Grumps, but I think it's a great idea. I'm no mechanic by any stretch of the imagination, but learning how to do basic things such as oil changes, oil, air, pollen, fuel filters, spark plugs etc has really helped me save a lot of money on garage fees. Same with changing coil packs and HT leads.

Doing it yourself you can source the parts, often getting deal offers from places like Euro Car Parts and by doing the jobs yourself there are no labour charges, and those charges do mount up over time.

I hope you get a training course sorted. All the best with it. Oh, and the internet/YouTube can be great resources for pointers on doing these kinds of jobs on the car.

One thing to remember with following youtube and the like - the mechanic usually has a ramp and the right tools.....what takes them 2 minutes because they have easy access and a pneumatic attachment to take off that rusted to bits nut.

Saying that, there is the feel good factor of repairing a car yourself :)
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,935
  • 27 years...
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #543 on: August 24, 2021, 06:25:40 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on August 24, 2021, 03:51:45 pm
One thing to remember with following youtube and the like - the mechanic usually has a ramp and the right tools.....what takes them 2 minutes because they have easy access and a pneumatic attachment to take off that rusted to bits nut.

Saying that, there is the feel good factor of repairing a car yourself :)
Oh I agree. Do make sure you have the tools you need.

I serviced my mum's car the other week and the sump plug wouldn't budge and neither would the filter. Thankfully, I had a filter removal tool to help me out and I had to improvise with an iron bar in order to lengthen the wrench and gain more leverage to get the plug out. I have ramps, so I was ok there.

It's great when you have a go and you get a job done well, but build up with easier things initially and don't bite off more than you can chew.

Also, with YouTube, maybe check out a number of videos rather than following the first one you come across. Also, read the comments. If Mr YouTube mechanic has given shite advice and bodged a job, there's usually no shortage of lurking mechanics pointing out the error.

One my previous car the Haines manual really helped me out too. I know manuals for many cars can be found online for download.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #544 on: August 25, 2021, 04:20:02 pm »
I'm seriously considering getting a Seat Leon FR 2016 or 2017, anyone had an experience with them? Any advice? They're going for around £12k, hoping to negotiate it down a little. Or are there better hatchbacks available for a similar price?
« Last Edit: August 25, 2021, 04:22:21 pm by F-T-9 »
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #545 on: August 25, 2021, 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on August 25, 2021, 04:20:02 pm
I'm seriously considering getting a Seat Leon FR 2016 or 2017, anyone had an experience with them? Any advice? They're going for around £12k, hoping to negotiate it down a little. Or are there better hatchbacks available for a similar price?

My Brother and Sister in law are on their 3rd Leon, latest is on an 18 plate, they had a 15 and an 06 before that and not had any issues. Other sister in law has an Ibiza FR on a 17 plate and its a nice little car, again no issues.

A Leon is built on the same platform as a Golf, so its all depending on what you want from the car, try and test drive a Golf, Leon and a Focus (fuck the Astra off, my missus's 06 has put me off ever getting a Vauxhall again)
Logged

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #546 on: August 25, 2021, 04:43:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 25, 2021, 04:37:17 pm
My Brother and Sister in law are on their 3rd Leon, latest is on an 18 plate, they had a 15 and an 06 before that and not had any issues. Other sister in law has an Ibiza FR on a 17 plate and its a nice little car, again no issues.

A Leon is built on the same platform as a Golf, so its all depending on what you want from the car, try and test drive a Golf, Leon and a Focus (fuck the Astra off, my missus's 06 has put me off ever getting a Vauxhall again)

Yeah I'm aware of the Golf guts of a Leon so that's a great selling point for me. Not a fan of Fords in general and I've been thinking about the Leon FR more than a Golf as it's cheaper fits more in line with my budget.

Haha what happened with the Astra? My dad has had an 11 plate one since 2012 and never had any issues with it. But the one we had before it ugghhh.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #547 on: August 25, 2021, 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on August 25, 2021, 04:43:52 pm
Yeah I'm aware of the Golf guts of a Leon so that's a great selling point for me. Not a fan of Fords in general and I've been thinking about the Leon FR more than a Golf as it's cheaper fits more in line with my budget.

Haha what happened with the Astra? My dad has had an 11 plate one since 2012 and never had any issues with it. But the one we had before it ugghhh.

Just shit build design/quality, things like having to remove the whole rear cluster to change a bulb, things coming loose,  headlights going foggy cos their plastic, passenger window sticks going up and drops back down, then a huge water leak that flooded the footwell that I traced to water running down the inside of the door, rotting the paper surround of the speaker then getting into the car. Mate who worked at Ellesmere Port called it a Monday morning car ;D Mad, as the car is like a go cart and is a great drive when I'm in the mood to be a tit.

I'd try and drive both and see if the Golf is worth the extra, you'll likely find its not worth it and go with the Leon - I'd have one, nice cars.

I have gone proper mental off road in a Focus RS, J turns, drifting and general hammering on a Ford day, that car was an absolute hoot.



Logged

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #548 on: August 25, 2021, 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 25, 2021, 04:58:47 pm
Just shit build design/quality, things like having to remove the whole rear cluster to change a bulb, things coming loose,  headlights going foggy cos their plastic, passenger window sticks going up and drops back down, then a huge water leak that flooded the footwell that I traced to water running down the inside of the door, rotting the paper surround of the speaker then getting into the car. Mate who worked at Ellesmere Port called it a Monday morning car ;D Mad, as the car is like a go cart and is a great drive when I'm in the mood to be a tit.

I'd try and drive both and see if the Golf is worth the extra, you'll likely find its not worth it and go with the Leon - I'd have one, nice cars.

I have gone proper mental off road in a Focus RS, J turns, drifting and general hammering on a Ford day, that car was an absolute hoot.

Appreciate it buddy.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #549 on: September 1, 2021, 10:53:25 am »
Some thieving turd has stolen the cat from my exhaust. When I get the new one fitted, is there anything I can buy to make it less nickable?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #550 on: September 1, 2021, 12:22:19 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on September  1, 2021, 10:53:25 am
Some thieving turd has stolen the cat from my exhaust. When I get the new one fitted, is there anything I can buy to make it less nickable?

Stolen cat?

Install a dog.
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,219
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #551 on: September 1, 2021, 12:43:49 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #552 on: September 1, 2021, 12:52:40 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on September  1, 2021, 10:53:25 am
Some thieving turd has stolen the cat from my exhaust. When I get the new one fitted, is there anything I can buy to make it less nickable?

bloody common thing now. Some cats are worth more than cars these days. Cant recall what the element is that makes them so valuable.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,935
  • 27 years...
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #553 on: September 1, 2021, 03:42:41 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on September  1, 2021, 12:52:40 pm
bloody common thing now. Some cats are worth more than cars these days. Cant recall what the element is that makes them so valuable.
They contain very small amounts of Rhodium, Palladium and Platinum. Which are more expensive than gold.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2021, 03:44:51 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #554 on: September 1, 2021, 04:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  1, 2021, 03:42:41 pm
They contain very small amounts of Rhodium, Palladium and Platinum. Which are more expensive than gold.

Yeah,there are companies trying to figure out how to "mine" it off road surfaces.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #555 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Won't go into the details but my drivers side wing mirror is completely smashed on my 16 reg Ford Fiesta. The whole unit will need to be replaced. Wondering what cost this should be? Most quotes for the actual part is about 50 quid but with the labour I'll probably expect around 150 quid. Also wondering how they'll get the colour of it the same as the car (red) - is this something I'll probably have to go to Ford itself for? Anyone had similar before?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #556 on: Today at 07:53:31 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Won't go into the details but my drivers side wing mirror is completely smashed on my 16 reg Ford Fiesta. The whole unit will need to be replaced. Wondering what cost this should be? Most quotes for the actual part is about 50 quid but with the labour I'll probably expect around 150 quid. Also wondering how they'll get the colour of it the same as the car (red) - is this something I'll probably have to go to Ford itself for? Anyone had similar before?

If I had to replace a wing mirror, I'd be trying to find a colour match on the likes of Ebay or a Ford breaker. If not, the surrounds, ie the plastic bits, are usually available from Ford if you want a genuine one, or can be found on ebay. Other than that they can be bought in primer and sprayed using the car paint code.

Fitting a mirror is usually dead easy, there will be videos on You Tube of how to change them if you fancy doing it yourself.

Full unit £80 :-
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165231421060?fits=Model%3AFiesta&hash=item26788f6684:g:FBYAAOSw22phtzWB
Logged

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #557 on: Today at 09:33:52 am »
Was having a look at some used cars last night on auto trader and was surprised at the prices.

We've had ours 4yrs now, it's a 61 plate, below average mileage with pretty much FSH.

We got a good deal on it but surely it shouldn't be worth more now than when we bought it?

I'm not talking a few hundred quid either, the same aged car with similar mileage are advertised at 2 or 3 grand more 😯

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 