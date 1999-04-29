About a year ago, some incompetent driver, when pulling out of a supermarket space, cut the corner and scraped the side of their car against the corner of mine. She went to drive off, but some guy loading his shopping clocked her and she belatedly stopped, asked him if she'd just hit my car, then agreed to leave her details, which he kindly passed onto me.



The (white) paint on the bumper was heavily scuffed but not through to the foam, and otherwise no damage. Apparently, her car had a scratch all down the side. Going off the reg, hers was an old car, and the bloke said it looked a bit knackered.



I could have pinged her into getting mine totally repaired but figured she could likely do without that shit and an insurance claim so left it.



Fast forward to yesterday and my car was in for a service. It's a contract lease car so I have to use a main dealer garage. There was a couple of red paint marks further along the bumper where some scrote has nudged into mine in the work car park (it's an NCP one now) but didn't bother to leave details.



The garage took it upon themselves to polish the red paint out (which is good of them) but also set to work on the corner scuff. As they'd reversed my car back into the parking bay and I only picked it up just before they closed so didn't see it until I got home after they'd closed.



The problem is, when they've tried to polish-out the scuff, they've taken the paint of so now I have three lines of black where they've taken it down to the bumper foam.



I don't know what to do. Do I complain to them?



Someone's obviously been trying to do me a favour, but in doing so they've turned what would likely have been a fairly easy touch-up/cut-in job into something more tricky and, no doubt, costly to me.



