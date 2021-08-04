« previous next »
ChaChaMooMoo

  Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #520 on: August 4, 2021, 06:06:53 am
They are called exhaust support brackets.

They come in usually as a ring. But they are, in some cars like BMW and Audi, are found as a plate.

That image looks like a BMW 1 series bracket.

Check here: https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/273693789229?epid=8018291941&hash=item3fb96bcc2d:g:GfkAAOSwlddcXnUE
Last Edit: August 4, 2021, 06:21:36 am by ChaChaMooMoo
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #521 on: August 4, 2021, 06:36:50 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  3, 2021, 10:28:47 pm
Recently I've heard a bit of scraping while going over some speed bumps.

Got under the car this evening and noticed straight away my exhaust has dropped.

Whatever these black things are should be holding it up I assume, but they aren't there which is a bit odd. Like some c*nt has stolen them.

What are they, and where would I get them? Took this screenshot off a YouTube video but the guy in the video doesn't say what they are and I cant find them

Go to your local Halfords,Kwik Fit etc & have a free exhaust check,you're laughing if the universal halford one fits as they're less than a fiver.

End of the day it'll cost you nothing but time and you will come away knowing exactly what you need.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #522 on: August 4, 2021, 07:10:57 am
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,530
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #523 on: August 4, 2021, 07:49:15 am
Cheers folks
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #524 on: August 4, 2021, 08:23:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 07:49:15 am
Cheers folks

Has there been a spate of CATS getting robbed off cars by you? Bit suss that both plates have gone missing, someone has deffo removed them. (unless you recently had an exhaust and they were not put back on)
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,530
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #525 on: August 4, 2021, 08:34:57 am
Failed MOT in June for brake pipes and a couple of other things. Left it in with a mechanic and passed the re-test on 5th July.

I did consider the possibility that the mechanic didn't put them back on, but surely it wouldn't have passed the re-test if so? And the scraping on speed bumps only started a week or 2 ago.
I do think some tramp has stolen them. The chances of all 10 bolts coming loose and them falling off would be very fucking slim.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #526 on: August 4, 2021, 10:04:12 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 08:34:57 am
Failed MOT in June for brake pipes and a couple of other things. Left it in with a mechanic and passed the re-test on 5th July.

I did consider the possibility that the mechanic didn't put them back on, but surely it wouldn't have passed the re-test if so? And the scraping on speed bumps only started a week or 2 ago.
I do think some tramp has stolen them. The chances of all 10 bolts coming loose and them falling off would be very fucking slim.

I can't remember as my mate stopped doing MOT yonks ago, but he may have only retested the failed items, I remember him doing just the things that failed on a retest. Be worth ringing the mechanic and seeing if he has got them.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,530
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #527 on: August 4, 2021, 10:14:07 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2021, 10:04:12 am
I can't remember as my mate stopped doing MOT yonks ago, but he may have only retested the failed items, I remember him doing just the things that failed on a retest. Be worth ringing the mechanic and seeing if he has got them.

Yeah they do, but given they'd have had the car up on the lift to check the brakes, they'd have noticed these were missing and the exhaust were hanging down and told me, or wouldn't have passed it with them off it?
They told me a small clip was missing that holds the brake lines in place, so I assume they'd have told me if my exhaust was looking like it's going to fall off  :D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #528 on: August 4, 2021, 10:20:33 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 10:14:07 am
Yeah they do, but given they'd have had the car up on the lift to check the brakes, they'd have noticed these were missing and the exhaust were hanging down and told me, or wouldn't have passed it with them off it?
They told me a small clip was missing that holds the brake lines in place, so I assume they'd have told me if my exhaust was looking like it's going to fall off  :D

I was thinking more that they might have had to remove them to access the brake lines and then forgot to put them back on. The exhaust could have been sat high enough and solid to not be noticed and just dropped during driving. I've had a garage forget to put an engine undertray back on, luckily they kept hold of it and I got it back about 6 months later.
Last Edit: August 4, 2021, 10:23:36 am by rob1966
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,530
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #529 on: August 4, 2021, 10:28:49 am
Yeah that's a fair point. When I initially left it in the guy did call me to say they needed to drop a load of stuff to do the lines.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #530 on: August 4, 2021, 10:56:43 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 10:28:49 am
Yeah that's a fair point. When I initially left it in the guy did call me to say they needed to drop a load of stuff to do the lines.

Worth a call, save you £80 if he still has them
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #531 on: August 4, 2021, 12:21:56 pm
About a year ago, some incompetent driver, when pulling out of a supermarket space, cut the corner and scraped the side of their car against the corner of mine. She went to drive off, but some guy loading his shopping clocked her and she belatedly stopped, asked him if she'd just hit my car, then agreed to leave her details, which he kindly passed onto me.

The (white) paint on the bumper was heavily scuffed but not through to the foam, and otherwise no damage. Apparently, her car had a scratch all down the side. Going off the reg, hers was an old car, and the bloke said it looked a bit knackered.

I could have pinged her into getting mine totally repaired but figured she could likely do without that shit and an insurance claim so left it.

Fast forward to yesterday and my car was in for a service. It's a contract lease car so I have to use a main dealer garage. There was a couple of red paint marks further along the bumper where some scrote has nudged into mine in the work car park (it's an NCP one now) but didn't bother to leave details.

The garage took it upon themselves to polish the red paint out (which is good of them) but also set to work on the corner scuff. As they'd reversed my car back into the parking bay and I only picked it up just before they closed so didn't see it until I got home after they'd closed.

The problem is, when they've tried to polish-out the scuff, they've taken the paint of so now I have three lines of black where they've taken it down to the bumper foam.

I don't know what to do. Do I complain to them?

Someone's obviously been trying to do me a favour, but in doing so they've turned what would likely have been a fairly easy touch-up/cut-in job into something more tricky and, no doubt, costly to me.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 12:25:35 pm
I have had my Gen 6 Celica for years and am slowly restoring it. In the winter, condensation is an issue on the inside of the front windscreen. Any idea what is causing this?
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 12:50:54 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 12:25:35 pm
I have had my Gen 6 Celica for years and am slowly restoring it. In the winter, condensation is an issue on the inside of the front windscreen. Any idea what is causing this?

Likely got a leak somewhere, get inside the car on a dry day and get someone to spray it with a hose and check everywhere for water coming in.
MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:50:54 pm
Likely got a leak somewhere, get inside the car on a dry day and get someone to spray it with a hose and check everywhere for water coming in.

Thank you, will give this a go.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
I'm contemplating a remap of my 64 plate 1.6 TDI golf, nothing crazy like but a little boost of 30bhp or so. Anyone here had a remap in the Liverpool area? Reputable remappers only, no lads with a laptop if poss...
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #536 on: Today at 06:32:18 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  4, 2021, 12:21:56 pm
I don't know what to do. Do I complain to them?

Someone's obviously been trying to do me a favour, but in doing so they've turned what would likely have been a fairly easy touch-up/cut-in job into something more tricky and, no doubt, costly to me.

Just seeing it now mate.

Here in Germany you have something called smart repair. It is used for small scratches, lines, dents and scrubs and those kind of stuff.

All the work they do is without removing any part off your car. So if its a dent, they heat treat it and pull it out. Scratches, lines and scrubs, they see the depth of the line, apply way coating, polish it such that the surface matches and then with the colour code of your paint, paint it in the region of this repair. There could be paint differences between this region and other regions, but thats a given because the new paint is going to be fresher than the old paint.

They cost anywhere from a 100 euros to 250 euros depending on the job and size of the job. For small scratches and the likes, this would help. And they work on metal and plastic parts.

Check this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZNUSwaVKhc

This video has a Fiesta that has a UK board. So this facility is definitely available in the UK.
Last Edit: Today at 06:36:52 am by ChaChaMooMoo
