Recently I've heard a bit of scraping while going over some speed bumps.



Got under the car this evening and noticed straight away my exhaust has dropped.



Whatever these black things are should be holding it up I assume, but they aren't there which is a bit odd. Like some c*nt has stolen them.



What are they, and where would I get them? Took this screenshot off a YouTube video but the guy in the video doesn't say what they are and I cant find them



Go to your local Halfords,Kwik Fit etc & have a free exhaust check,you're laughing if the universal halford one fits as they're less than a fiver.End of the day it'll cost you nothing but time and you will come away knowing exactly what you need.