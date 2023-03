I might be a complete idiot, but how exactly is black box so hard to find?

It is supposed to survive a crash and all the forces that are connected with that (including explosions, severe impact after a fall, fire). That's not really helping in making a device that is supposed to float. It's probably a question of weight, but you probably wouldn't want to have loads of air in there as air means that all the recording stuff and the electronics in there has room to break free and fall around inside the box most likely damaging the equipment and the data stored on it. Maybe you could attach some external floating devices that deploy, if a crash is detected, but at the end of the day, you still could be sure whether that would actually work depending on the circumstances of the crash and it might also not be very cost effective. At the end of the day, most of the time you know the location of a plane crash and the black box should be "easy enough" to find with the signal it sends out (or by just looking through the debris, if it's a crash on land). Having a plane crash and not knowing it's location is the exception rather than the rule so therefore it might not be worth the effort to find solutions for those cases and maybe create other issues with that.