I might be a complete idiot, but how exactly is black box so hard to find?

Isn't it made to float, survive a crash and beam some sort of a signal?



1. It may be stuck in wreckage and not be able to float to the top.2. Even if it did, the battery that it uses to ping the signal only lasts 30 days (law changed after this to 90 days) so now it would have to wash up somewhere and that could take months or years depending on currents and such.Apparently Ocean Infinity have submitted again to search again with their newer tech and automated fleet, again on a no find, no fee (it's a good trial/demo for them either way) but don't think Malaysia has taken them up on it.