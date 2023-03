3 part show on Netflix



Watchable, but absolutely full of shite and missing key information. They will interview absolutely anyone who thinks it's a conspiracy. My favourite bit was that random middle aged woman from Florida who thought she had pictures of the plane but were quite clearly clouds (and have been analysed already).The following article is an excellent summary of the events and discusses the various theories as to what happened (ultimately determining that murder-suicide by Captain Zaharie is the only logical and quite convincing explanation). I'd recommend reading, it's a really nicely put together article.I do hope there's another search effort in the near future. I often think how horrendous this must be for the families.