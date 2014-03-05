« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Charlie Adam  (Read 14563 times)

Offline robgreen91

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #120 on: March 5, 2014, 11:08:38 pm »
charlie adam tackles like paul scholes, one is portrayed as a scumbag the other a hero.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #121 on: March 5, 2014, 11:18:36 pm »
 Here's the thing though, according to the rules at the time the Callum McManaman and Robert Huth incidents, they couldn't be done by the FA cause the official has seen and acted on it. It isn't a case of the FA being inconsistent, it's the FA upholding it's own rules which were laid out at the start of the season. I guarantee you if neither of those incidents had not been seen by an official they both would have been banned. As it is if the FA had acted on them, against their own rules, it leaves them in a very actionable position by both Wigan and Stoke. The McManaman incident actually forced the FA to change that rule because of the outcry.

 Charlie Adam got done because it was a snidy way to hurt someone. Doesn't matter that it looks less painful or wrong that Huth or McManaman, in the opinion of the FA he fell foul of the laws of the game and got punished. Much like Pardew, it doesn't matter if that was a shit headbutt, he headbutted a guy and will get deservedly punished for it.
Logged

Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #122 on: March 5, 2014, 11:20:14 pm »
Quote from: robgreen91 on March  5, 2014, 11:08:38 pm
charlie adam tackles like paul scholes, one is portrayed as a scumbag the other a hero.

I wouldn't call Charlie Adam a hero, to be fair.
Logged
Better looking than Samie.

Offline rickardinho1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,138
  • The Earth is Flat
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #123 on: March 5, 2014, 11:51:45 pm »
Its the right decision, but if he'd have been a Chelsea, United, or City player he never would have been charged with anything.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #124 on: March 6, 2014, 01:08:38 am »
Snide "tackle" , correct decision. Even for an ex Liverpool "pivot". Fuck me I miss the dynamism old Charlie brought us.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #125 on: March 6, 2014, 07:09:37 am »
Are Stoke playing Chelsea, City, or Spurs in the next 3 games?
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,169
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #126 on: March 6, 2014, 07:22:15 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on March  6, 2014, 07:09:37 am
Are Stoke playing Chelsea, City, or Spurs in the next 3 games?

No, he'll be back for Chelsea.

There's nothing dodgy going on here, he deserves the ban, it was a snidey stamp.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Kennynyaboo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #127 on: March 6, 2014, 08:36:35 am »
You cannot touch Arsene's girls. I thought we'd been in the league long enough to know by now.
Mourinho's babies - don't even look at them. If they so much as yip, you get charged.
Fergie's United; same shite. Touch them at your own risk.
Moyes's United - that grimface twart, that's a different story. You can have an open day on their players and nothing will happen.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,541
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Charlie Adam - 3 game ban following Olivier Giroud incident
« Reply #128 on: March 6, 2014, 08:41:00 am »
Adam got what he deserved for me.
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #129 on: September 21, 2022, 01:58:56 pm »
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,723
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #130 on: September 21, 2022, 02:01:20 pm »
A sad day in the Fordy household.
Logged
AHA!

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #131 on: September 22, 2022, 08:39:01 pm »
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Charlie Adam: Fleetwood Town name ex-Scotland midfielder as new head coach

Quote
Fleetwood have appointed former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old replaces Lee Johnson who was sacked on Saturday after a run of nine games without a win.

Adam retired in 2022 after playing for clubs including Rangers, Liverpool, Blackpool and Stoke City and is taking on his first managerial role.

He becomes the third boss at the League One club this season following Johnson and Scott Brown.

Adam has been working as a coach with Premier League side Burnley as their loan manager, and also with their under-21 players.

Maurice Ross will also join as assistant coach and former Fleetwood player Ross Wallace becomes first-team coach with their first game in charge at Shrewsbury on Monday.

"I'm delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with," Adam said.

"I'm inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.

"Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that - the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for.

"It's now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around - we can't wait to get started."

Adam, who started his playing career with Rangers, was capped 26 times by his country after making his international debut in 2007.

He moved to Blackpool in 2009 and then to Liverpool two years later, where he scored two goals in 37 appearances.

Adam returned to the Championship with Stoke in 2012, where he played 156 times in seven years, before joining Reading and retiring after a spell with Dundee.

Source: BBC
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,891
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:47:01 pm »
Good luck to him! Hopefully hes got someone else showing them penalties
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 03:47:01 pm
Good luck to him! Hopefully hes got someone else showing them penalties

And buffets...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,998
Re: Charlie Adam
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Fordy bought his season ticket for there yet?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 