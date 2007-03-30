« previous next »
Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)

Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
March 30, 2007, 01:46:13 am
Professor Phil Scraton, author of "Hillsborough: The Truth" and "No Last Rights: The Denial of Justice and the Promotion of Myth in the Aftermath of the Hillsborough Disaster" has allowed us to store some of his writing on the Hillsborough Disaster on our server, to allow families, survivors and fans easy access to download the documents.

Here are the first four:

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/death_on_the_terraces.pdf

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/from_deceit_to_disclosure.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/policing_with_contempt.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/the_hillsborough_trial_2000.doc

---------------

Here are the transcripts of No Last Rights, Professor Scraton's first book on the Disaster which is now out of print:

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/background_and_context.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/ch1_hillsborough_disaster_in_context.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/ch2_the_mini_inquests.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/ch3_the_generic_inquests.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/ch4_inquest_verdict_and_judicial_review.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/ch5_media_impact.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/ch6_making_the_press_accountable.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/errata.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/list.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/preface.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/references.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/nolastrights/summary_and_recommendations.doc

---------------

Here are the transcripts of the full first report from the project, published in 1990. It was titled Hillsborough and After: The Liverpool Experience and has an extensive chapter on the treatment of the bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath as well as an analysis of the early media coverage. This was also the first time anyone reported the events in the gymnasium on the evening of the disaster.

The floppy disk containing the documents was recently found but the data was indecipherable - after much trial and tribulation by the computer department at Phil's university they've managed to access it but due to the aforementioned problems please excuse mistakes, alignment etc.

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/chapter1.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/chapter2.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/chapter3.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/chapter4.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/chapter5.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/chapter6.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/contents.doc

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_and_after/hillsborough_and_after_cover.doc

------------------

I've uploaded Professor Phil Scraton's latest published article to his archive on RAWK - it is the lead article in the Winter edition of the international journal, Race and Class entitled:

'The legacy of Hillsborough: liberating truth, challenging power' vol 55 (2), pp1-27.

It was launched in November at the London School of Economics to a packed audience of families, including Hillsborough families, bereaved in a range of controversial circumstances, survivors, fans, academics, lawyers and so on.
 
The article can be accessed here:

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/philscraton/hillsborough_legacy.pdf

Phil has also informed us that the new and final edition of Hillsborough: The Truth is published in a couple of weeks.
Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
April 27, 2016, 12:33:19 am
Phil, what a legend you are. Incredible person.
Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
May 3, 2016, 10:14:48 pm
Can I post a link to this on an outside forum?   Some Ipswich fans seem to be interested.   

Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
May 3, 2016, 11:56:07 pm

Can't see a problem with that Nick from our point of view but might be worth contacting Phil Scraton as it's his work
Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
May 4, 2016, 08:04:44 am
Quote from: The 92A on May  3, 2016, 11:56:07 pm
Can't see a problem with that Nick from our point of view but might be worth contacting Phil Scraton as it's his work

Maybe they should just buy the book!   The number of "Who is Phil Scraton?" comments I hear...it's embarrassing how ignorant so many people are  :-[
Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
April 14, 2019, 12:52:47 am
There's good and informative stuff on youtube with him holding a lecture .

JFT 96 ♡
Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
April 14, 2019, 08:10:47 am
Such an amazing body of work.

To think that it was so nearly swept under the carpet...

Never forget.

JFT96
Re: Phil Scraton Hillsborough Archive (including full transcript of No Last Rights)
Today at 03:33:48 pm
Phil - you and me have communicated in the past but you'll probably not recall it and I wouldn't blame you at all!! I just want to add my total admiration for your unstinting pursuit of justice to all the rest of those who also believe in justice but have not the capacity nor the ability to persevere against all the odds to ensure truth is told. By your amazing fortitude, you have inspired many tens of thousands always to stand against STATE INJUSTICE. Exceptional achievement sir.

Best wishes, Johnno
