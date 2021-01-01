this show is attempting to fix 6 series worth of plot threads into one



Spoiler Davidson's interview helped a good deal in that respect, even if she stonewalled most of the questions - it was telling the way the questions she no-commented were the ones pertaining to people who are still alive and active. After Steve persuaded her to open up a bit, she was happy enough to answer questions about Ryan and Tommy, for example. Also she gave a good account of the reasons for Tommy being bumped off back in series 2 - it makes more sense that there were several splinter groups rather than one overarching OCG. She didn't reveal the identity of her 'father', presumably because it was someone she believed to be alive and active - got to be Thurwell, hasn't it?

Spoiler I enjoyed it. All went a bit Grand Theft Auto, but made for great drama. And it made enough sense to me. First, because Kate was fleeing for her life, not knowing who she could trust - when she was stopped, her first thought was that Ted and Steve had dobbed her in. And second, because she needed Jo to reveal what she knew and was aware that this would become very difficult once she was in custody. Or dead.

That's precisely the problem. Go back to the first series and the plotting is really tight. Now it just feels like it has lost its way and they've introduced too many elements to be able to keep it all under control. That's a sign of bad writing.Still, it feels like a lot of the loose ends are coming together, which is good...On the opening scene...Also agree with everyone on Anna Maxwell Martin. She's brilliant. I also think her character is going to come good and something is going to happen to make her become an AC12 ally in the denouement.