Topic: Line of Duty (Read 53537 times)
FlashingBlade
Re: Line of Duty
Reply #960 on:
Today
at 06:54:03 am »
Anyone watching Bent Coppers on BBC2...caught Eps 2 last night about the first internal investigation unit A10 which was set up in the Met..with considerable success...check it out on iplayer if you can
Logged
