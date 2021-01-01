« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Line of Duty  (Read 53537 times)

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #960 on: Today at 06:54:03 am »
Anyone watching Bent Coppers on BBC2...caught Eps 2 last night about the first internal investigation unit A10 which was set up in the Met..with considerable success...check it out on iplayer if you can
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 