Author Topic: Line of Duty  (Read 48174 times)

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #800 on: March 29, 2021, 03:45:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 29, 2021, 01:20:27 pm
Spoiler
Interestingly enough, the station where Ryan is, is where the Caddie started his police career. So, I suspect there is already a trail of corruptness on site there. I certainly don't think the boss there is H, but I do think he is in on some of the goings-on. That being the case, it would be quite easy to slip someone like Ryan in.
[close]

Spoiler
Buckells interviewed Ryan back in season 1, so it stands to reason that he knows exactly who he is (unlike Kate). Did anyone notice the golf clubs in his office there as well? Nothing is accidental in this show, albeit that could just be a little too obvious. Either way, i'm convinced that Buckells can't be as thoroughly useless as we're seeing at this point, surely more to him. At the very least he's complicit in facilitating the corruption around him.
[close]
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #801 on: March 29, 2021, 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 29, 2021, 03:45:27 pm
Spoiler
Buckells interviewed Ryan back in season 1, so it stands to reason that he knows exactly who he is (unlike Kate). Did anyone notice the golf clubs in his office there as well? Nothing is accidental in this show, albeit that could just be a little too obvious. Either way, i'm convinced that Buckells can't be as thoroughly useless as we're seeing at this point, surely more to him. At the very least he's complicit in facilitating the corruption around him.
[close]

Spoiler
I would definitely agree that Buckells knows more about whats going on, I suspect they tell him what he needs to know and then pay him to enable them to bring certain people in. I'm not sure what to think about the golf clubs as that does seem too obvious. But on the other hand as you say, he knows Ryan and yet he is happy to let him join the team. Definitely something dodgy about him.
[close]
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #802 on: March 29, 2021, 05:20:01 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 29, 2021, 02:41:40 pm
You're right.

Was listening to the "obsessed with Line of Duty" podcast on BBC Sounds last night with Craig Parkinson and he confirmed as much.

That's where I heard it from too! Much as I would love to take the credit for that.  ;D
« Reply #803 on: March 29, 2021, 05:45:35 pm »
Was hoping DCS Les Hargreaves would make an appearance this series until I realised John Corbett killed him. :(
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #804 on: March 29, 2021, 05:51:18 pm »
Whos Buckells? The Brummie? Hard to keep up with the names.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #805 on: March 29, 2021, 06:39:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 29, 2021, 05:51:18 pm
Whos Buckells? The Brummie? Hard to keep up with the names.

Yeah, Davidson's overtly incompetent boss.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #806 on: March 29, 2021, 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 29, 2021, 06:39:34 pm
Yeah, Davidson's overtly incompetent boss.

As played by Vic Reeves playing a young Noddy Holder.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #807 on: March 29, 2021, 06:44:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 29, 2021, 05:51:18 pm
Whos Buckells? The Brummie? Hard to keep up with the names.

Yes, the overall commander of the station.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #808 on: March 29, 2021, 10:09:10 pm »
Spoiler
Buckells has been so incompotent in this show it can't be him. Who promoted him? Or is it a double bluff? Got to love the show, you second guess everything.
[close]
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #809 on: March 30, 2021, 12:18:09 am »
I've figured it out

Spoiler
Terry Boyle is doing a Primal Fear and actually did it and will walk away scott free
[close]
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #810 on: March 30, 2021, 06:09:25 am »
Some theories online...i know but its a welcome distraction

Spoiler
Chloe in AC12 is Tony Gates daughter, from series 1 - he had a daughter called Chloe
[close]
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #811 on: March 30, 2021, 10:05:16 am »
Quote from: cdav on March 28, 2021, 11:12:27 pm
Spoiler
Now off down a rabbit hole- the Gail Vella podcast was linked to the murder of Daniel Morgan:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Daniel_Morgan

Links to real life too with Jimmy Saville and similarities to Jill Dando's murder
[close]

The podcast about Daniel Morgan's murder:

http://www.untoldmurder.com/

Daniel was a journalist investigating links between organised crime, corrupt police officers and a complicit media.

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #812 on: March 30, 2021, 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on March 30, 2021, 10:05:16 am
The podcast about Daniel Morgan's murder:

http://www.untoldmurder.com/

Daniel was a journalist investigating links between organised crime, corrupt police officers and a complicit media.


Started listening to that yesterday, been really good and quite gobsmacking
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #813 on: March 30, 2021, 10:32:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 29, 2021, 06:40:28 pm
As played by Vic Reeves playing a young Noddy Holder.

Strange you should mention him he played Gina McKees husband in Hebburn, who was Jackie Laverty is season 1.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #814 on: March 31, 2021, 08:30:28 am »
Surprised no one has mentioned the Champions League comment  :D
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #815 on: March 31, 2021, 08:45:33 am »
Quote from: Millie on March 31, 2021, 08:30:28 am
Surprised no one has mentioned the Champions League comment  :D

.....and still paying for the footy.....
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #816 on: March 31, 2021, 09:49:29 am »
My memory is getting worse so these days so I'm missing a lot of what is going on, as I just cannot remember whats happened in past series, so not enjoying this as I should :butt
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #817 on: March 31, 2021, 10:41:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2021, 09:49:29 am
My memory is getting worse so these days so I'm missing a lot of what is going on, as I just cannot remember whats happened in past series, so not enjoying this as I should :butt

With you Rob. All these names flying about get me utterly confused. Same station as series whatever (no idea, could be, just looks like an office to me), that's the lad from series whatever (no idea mate, shit with remembering family names let alone a TV show), she was investigating such and such (was she ? no idea lad) etc etc. Still it's entertaining even for my constant questions annoying the mrs
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #818 on: April 1, 2021, 03:27:20 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 29, 2021, 11:45:26 am
Not convinced this would happen, but if it did it is far more likely to be Steve IMO.

The reason I say this is nothing to do with the plot, but Martin Compston seems to have a broader career, and he lives in Vegas.

Dunno about killing him off but he's clearly a big fan of those painkillers so maybe that'll play a part.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #819 on: April 1, 2021, 07:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 31, 2021, 10:41:34 am
With you Rob. All these names flying about get me utterly confused. Same station as series whatever (no idea, could be, just looks like an office to me), that's the lad from series whatever (no idea mate, shit with remembering family names let alone a TV show), she was investigating such and such (was she ? no idea lad) etc etc. Still it's entertaining even for my constant questions annoying the mrs

That Police station is pissing me off, its an old school. There is now way they would use a building at the end of a residential street like that as a cop shop
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #820 on: April 2, 2021, 12:53:32 pm »
Your good Friday helping of Ted Hastings.

https://youtu.be/i35TeNu1gp4
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #821 on: April 2, 2021, 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2021, 07:00:04 pm
That Police station is pissing me off, its an old school. There is now way they would use a building at the end of a residential street like that as a cop shop

Wait til I tell you that AC-12 HQ is not a police station either. Ffs.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #822 on: Today at 10:08:50 pm »
This season is back on top form, another strong episode.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #823 on: Today at 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:08:50 pm
This season is back on top form, another strong episode.

I'm a bit breathless and think I need to watch it again.  :o
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #824 on: Today at 10:42:05 pm »
That attempt at a Scouse accent is getting worse by the week.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #825 on: Today at 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:42:05 pm
That attempt at a Scouse accent is getting worse by the week.

Distractingly bad.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #826 on: Today at 10:45:04 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:42:05 pm
That attempt at a Scouse accent is getting worse by the week.

Should get Stephen Graham back.
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #827 on: Today at 11:23:50 pm »
Spoiler
Was beginning to think Davidson wasnt dodgy after all til the final scene. Feel like shes aware of whats going on but its all a bit against her will. Or is she fitting Buckles up?
[close]
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #828 on: Today at 11:30:58 pm »
Some of the clues are a bit too obvious, most can probably be ignored. A lot happened tonight, some of it was ridiculous to be honest.
