Buckells interviewed Ryan back in season 1, so it stands to reason that he knows exactly who he is (unlike Kate). Did anyone notice the golf clubs in his office there as well? Nothing is accidental in this show, albeit that could just be a little too obvious. Either way, i'm convinced that Buckells can't be as thoroughly useless as we're seeing at this point, surely more to him. At the very least he's complicit in facilitating the corruption around him.

Spoiler

I would definitely agree that Buckells knows more about whats going on, I suspect they tell him what he needs to know and then pay him to enable them to bring certain people in. I'm not sure what to think about the golf clubs as that does seem too obvious. But on the other hand as you say, he knows Ryan and yet he is happy to let him join the team. Definitely something dodgy about him.