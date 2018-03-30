Unbelievable, another wide to West moment to savour but against Wigan so much better. I have been so privileged to have supported Saints and the Reds all these years. We've never been too far from glory and I have seen 58 major trophy wins since 1970, aside from the nearly moments along the way and all those 'lesser' trophies like the Super Cup and JP Trophy.



Class moment at the end from Maghull's James Graham in his last game, noticed Sean O'Loughlin (also last game) and went over for a big covid risk hug and a chat. Both class players.



What a game, what a night, what a team.