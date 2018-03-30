« previous next »
Re: Super League Thread
March 30, 2018, 11:05:39 PM
Quality game today at St Helens, and the forces of the dark side were slain. Splendid.
Re: Super League Thread
March 31, 2018, 07:55:59 AM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2018, 11:05:39 PM
Quality game today at St Helens, and the forces of the dark side were slain. Splendid.

Was a good game. Saints on the balance deserved the win.

Anyone been watching the NRL?
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 09:59:23 PM
Blimey.
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 10:01:21 PM
the whole game was so tense, really enjoyed that,
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 10:20:57 PM
Fuck me, that was brilliant!! 

Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 10:23:45 PM
Always a pleasure to see the Super League thread bumped. Good game tonight.
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:51 PM
Some choice language in these post match interviews. :lmao
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 10:40:34 PM
Unbelievable ending, youd get laughed at if you scripted it.
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 10:46:16 PM
Those who haven't seen it, the ball it's the post, then bounces back over the posts, before being grounded, plus  had the grand final been at the usual Old Trafford instead of the KC, the ball would have run into touch because of the slope at the end of the pitch at OT.

https://twitter.com/SuperLeague/status/1332443300033417216
Re: Super League Thread
Yesterday at 11:41:49 PM
Unbelievable, another wide to West moment to savour but against Wigan so much better. I have been so privileged to have supported Saints and the Reds all these years. We've never been too far from glory and I have seen 58 major trophy wins since 1970, aside from the nearly moments along the way and all those 'lesser' trophies like the Super Cup and JP Trophy.

Class moment at the end from Maghull's James Graham in his last game, noticed Sean O'Loughlin (also last game) and went over for a big covid risk hug and a chat. Both class players.

What a game, what a night, what a team.
Re: Super League Thread
Today at 03:37:36 AM
I still can't quite believe that, i know there have been late winning tries as the hooter goes before, but the last one as dramatic as that was the wide to West try, & that was a playoff game too.

 
