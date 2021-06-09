« previous next »
Author Topic: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021  (Read 41704 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #480 on: June 9, 2021, 01:04:42 pm »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #481 on: June 12, 2021, 10:29:30 am »
Haha Derek Jacobi makes another IN9 appearance. Lovely stuff.

Him and Shearsmith were brilliant in the latest episode.

Not sure about the twist and stuff but good fun all the same.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #482 on: June 13, 2021, 10:20:38 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 12, 2021, 10:29:30 am
Haha Derek Jacobi makes another IN9 appearance. Lovely stuff.

Him and Shearsmith were brilliant in the latest episode.

Not sure about the twist and stuff but good fun all the same.
It was ok - not my favourite even though it was nicely done at the end.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #483 on: June 16, 2021, 11:11:51 am »
The silence is deafening

I could see what S&P were trying to get at with the final episode. A dig at both Brexit "leavers" and "remainer's" in equal measures.

Don't think it quite worked personally but some funny moments as always.

Thought the old man with mild form of Tourette's was a tired TV trope to be honest.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #484 on: June 16, 2021, 01:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 16, 2021, 11:11:51 am
The silence is deafening

I could see what S&P were trying to get at with the final episode. A dig at both Brexit "leavers" and "remainer's" in equal measures.

Don't think it quite worked personally but some funny moments as always.

Thought the old man with mild form of Tourette's was a tired TV trope to be honest.
Yeah, these last two episodes have been disappointing, personally. Four fairly strong episodes followed by a couple of duds. I hope this isnt the shape of things to come.
Offline Riquende

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #485 on: June 16, 2021, 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 16, 2021, 11:11:51 am
The silence is deafening

My reaction to the episode is strongly negative and didn't want it to lead the discussion.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #486 on: June 16, 2021, 05:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 16, 2021, 01:49:18 pm
My reaction to the episode is strongly negative and didn't want it to lead the discussion.

Why so?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #487 on: June 17, 2021, 10:22:47 am »
I asked a few posts ago for people's favourite episode..

I think the last one was by far the worst made to date.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #488 on: June 17, 2021, 04:42:44 pm »
I couldn't get to grips with that final episode. I think I broadly 'got it' but possibly a little too indulgent.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #489 on: April 13, 2022, 07:14:36 pm »
New series on Wednesday the 20th on BBC2.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #490 on: April 21, 2022, 09:53:12 pm »
Well Im not sure I entirely got that.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #491 on: April 21, 2022, 09:57:55 pm »
Forgot this was on and only spotted it with one minute to go...but just clocked I had it series linked so its recorded. Lovely stuff.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #492 on: April 21, 2022, 10:10:53 pm »
Spoiler
River Styx wasn't it?
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #493 on: April 22, 2022, 12:37:57 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2022, 10:10:53 pm
Spoiler
River Styx wasn't it?
[close]

Yah that's it. Thanks.

Makes some sense now. :)
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #494 on: April 22, 2022, 09:26:36 pm »
Thought it was good though not one I'd rush back to watch again.

Spoiler
Only thing I wasn't sure (presumably deliberately ambiguous) was whether the other 3 were supposed to have died too? The boatman said they were "on the other side" but not sure if he meant on the living side or the dead side given that they were heading for the dead side. Reece Shearsmith dying of exposure made sense given that he lay down and went to sleep but seems unlikely that the others would all conk it just because they fell in.
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #495 on: April 22, 2022, 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 22, 2022, 09:26:36 pm
Thought it was good though not one I'd rush back to watch again.

Spoiler
Only thing I wasn't sure (presumably deliberately ambiguous) was whether the other 3 were supposed to have died too? The boatman said they were "on the other side" but not sure if he meant on the living side or the dead side given that they were heading for the dead side. Reece Shearsmith dying of exposure made sense given that he lay down and went to sleep but seems unlikely that the others would all conk it just because they fell in.
[close]


Think your analysis is spot on. Not actually listened to it myself but I read SP&RS actually confirm this on their podcast

Spoiler
The other 3 survived.  I think it would have been clearer if the ferryman had said the other 3 were on the other side AFTER he had dropped Shearsmith off and took the coin 
[close]
Offline bradders1011

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #496 on: April 22, 2022, 11:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 22, 2022, 10:15:26 pm
Think your analysis is spot on. Not actually listened to it myself but I read SP&RS actually confirm this on their podcast

Spoiler
The other 3 survived.  I think it would have been clearer if the ferryman had said the other 3 were on the other side AFTER he had dropped Shearsmith off and took the coin 
[close]

They did. It's a good podcast to clear things up.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #497 on: April 25, 2022, 12:09:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 22, 2022, 09:26:36 pm
Thought it was good though not one I'd rush back to watch again.

Agreed - felt decent and I was intrigued but I wouldn't watch it again and I wouldn't like this episode to be someone's first foray into the show.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #498 on: April 26, 2022, 10:22:03 am »
It wasok?  For me, the standard dropped half way through last series and has continued over to this series too.  More misses than hits recently.  Ill still watch every episode, though - because theyre still better than 99% of tv out there.
Offline Elzar

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #499 on: April 28, 2022, 05:10:18 pm »
Fucking hell
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #500 on: April 29, 2022, 05:21:26 am »
Quite a risque episode this last one, but I thought it was better than the pedalo one.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #501 on: April 29, 2022, 11:50:18 am »
Really enjoyed that episode. Not up there with the absolute peak, but the absolute peak is so high that it stands on mountains.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #502 on: May 9, 2022, 07:48:18 am »
Not a bad episode 2

Spoiler
Straight up shout to the Wicker Man basically.
[close]
Offline Elzar

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #503 on: May 12, 2022, 04:49:01 pm »
Interesting episode last night! Went past me a bit
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #504 on: May 12, 2022, 09:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 12, 2022, 04:49:01 pm
Interesting episode last night! Went past me a bit
Me too - think I need to watch it again (or just listen to their podcast so they can explain it to me  :D)

Much better than the first 2 episodes, though.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #505 on: May 13, 2022, 10:02:37 am »
Last night's episode heavily influenced by the Stephen King book "The Dark Half", and they made a nod to that during the episode. Best one of the season thus far for me.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #506 on: May 21, 2022, 08:10:49 pm »
Think the latest episode was by far the best in the season.
Offline John C

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #507 on: May 25, 2022, 10:37:06 pm »
Brilliant, double l.
Offline Jonny-LFC

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #508 on: May 27, 2022, 02:33:00 pm »
That was too good. Double o double o.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #509 on: May 27, 2022, 03:11:18 pm »
I did guess (double s) the twist quite early on, but didn't see (double e) the epilogue coming.

Anyone else spend the episode listening to see if they missed him saying any double letters in the script?
Offline John C

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #510 on: May 29, 2022, 09:10:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 27, 2022, 03:11:18 pm
Anyone else spend the episode listening to see if they missed him saying any double letters in the script?
Yes and I'm not sure if the 'off' was an error he pulled back or part of the script :)
Offline Jonny-LFC

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #511 on: June 1, 2022, 11:10:43 pm »
😳
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #512 on: June 2, 2022, 11:16:00 am »
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #513 on: June 3, 2022, 09:31:52 am »
The last two episodes have been excellent.

Been a fan of these two (and Gatiss/Dyson) since The Log first aired.

They are phenomenal performers and writers. The comic delivery is 2nd to none.
Online rowan_d

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #514 on: Today at 03:15:02 am »
Just watched The 12 Days of Christine

Fuck...
