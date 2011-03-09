« previous next »
Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021

JerseyKloppite

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 2nd Jan 2018
May 5, 2021, 07:47:25 pm
Permission granted.
Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 2nd Jan 2018
May 5, 2021, 11:00:49 pm
24∗7

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
May 6, 2021, 08:49:04 pm
And a thread name change to celebrate (haven't got a clue what this is all about but a request is a request :wave)
bradders1011

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
May 10, 2021, 09:44:14 pm
I wasn't Fleabagging, I was Mirandaing.
Riquende

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
May 10, 2021, 10:55:47 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 10, 2021, 09:44:14 pm
I wasn't Fleabagging, I was Mirandaing.

I didn't get that bit. Everything else was solid gold. I never like the 'horror' episodes of this but love when they play with a concept in an overall light hearted way.
Davidbowie

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 11:47:37 am
Didn't like this opening episode, thought it was quite weak, but did have a good cast.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 11:52:46 am
Quote from: Riquende on May 10, 2021, 10:55:47 pm
I didn't get that bit. Everything else was solid gold. I never like the 'horror' episodes of this but love when they play with a concept in an overall light hearted way.

I missed that like last night (so many one liners flying about!), but in both those shows, Fleabag and Miranda break the 4th wall to talk directly into the camera in the way the character did last night.
Fitzy.

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 01:16:11 pm
Gonna watch this later on tonight. Love it usually
Riquende

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:52:46 am
I missed that like last night (so many one liners flying about!), but in both those shows, Fleabag and Miranda break the 4th wall to talk directly into the camera in the way the character did last night.

Ah right. I've never watched either.

Also, I was amazed to find out that the Harlequin character was Kevin Bishop. Dunno what he's been doing recently but I quite liked his sketch show in *checks* 2008!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
Ah right. I've never watched either.

Also, I was amazed to find out that the Harlequin character was Kevin Bishop. Dunno what he's been doing recently but I quite liked his sketch show in *checks* 2008!

Do you remember Star Stories? Was pretty funny in a very un-PC way. He also seems to know Hassinator on Twitter (course he does).
Riquende

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm
Do you remember Star Stories? Was pretty funny in a very un-PC way. He also seems to know Hassinator on Twitter (course he does).

Yeah, I saw a few. One with Beckham (with Super Hans as Terry "Spain? Piece of piss" Venables). I don't remember that many more.

Me and a mate still quote the Mind Cop from Bishop's own show, all this time later. "What did you do then, you sick fuck? Oh no. You raped her, didn't you". We try to avoid being overheard.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm
I enjoyed that but dont think it will be one of the more memorable ones. Good fun TV but the issue with IN9 is that at its best its up there with the best things on TV in the past decade. By its own standards the episode was quite average but thats not a criticism. So much to enjoy in it too, innumerable references ;D
Alan_X

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm
I loved it - it was quite self-indulgent but they've earned the right to do whatever they like. As Columbina says, "...it's like something a drama teacher would have a wank to, but hey, it's series six..."

It's worth looking at the history of Commedia dell'arte if you're not familiar with it. Wuthering Heist was a classic scenario with many of the standard characters and the costumes and masks followed the traditional style. The two posh but hopeless lovers (Innamorati) are the only characters who aren't masked.

There were some nods to Shakespeare and to English Pantomime, Music Hall and of course Punch & Judy which all drew on the traditions of Commedia dell'arte.

bradders1011

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 12:41:11 am
Indeed. I thought it was excellent.

All that, crossed with Reservoir Dogs.
Zeppelin

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 08:15:37 am
I loved it - really clever with lots of references. I always enjoy the slightly silly ones.
Didn't get the bit at the end when the twin appeared though
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 08:27:14 am
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 08:15:37 am
I loved it - really clever with lots of references. I always enjoy the slightly silly ones.
Spoiler
Didn't get the bit at the end when the twin appeared though
[close]

The bit about the ham sandwich, lean? Had me giggling.

At the beginning when he entered he spoke about an Echo didnt he? But Im not completely sure why that was in there!
JerseyKloppite

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 10:28:20 am
I didn't get that either - the reviews seemed to suggest it was just playful / random.

I like the reference to the Derek Bentley case, good one for legal anoraks!
gregor

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 10:44:57 am
Was brilliant that, just nothing else like it on TV. I love that the BBC just trust them to do whatever they want. So much in there, need to watch it all again really which I will do today.
Fitzy.

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 11:37:19 am
I laughed out loud at the Chicago...Alaska...Trinidad and Tobago skit.
RMG

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 12:00:09 pm
Not watched the new one yet but the last series was very poor.
Riquende

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 01:03:09 pm
Quote from: RMG on Today at 12:00:09 pm
Not watched the new one yet but the last series was very poor.

Looking at the episode list for last year I do think it was a little more miss than hit for me, I liked the ref one and the magician one was very, very clever but barely remember how the others went. One of them was just a sequence of scenes set in a kitchen and I don't remember it even having a mystery or story of note beyond worrying about Christmas.
Fitzy.

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 01:10:12 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:03:09 pm
Looking at the episode list for last year I do think it was a little more miss than hit for me, I liked the ref one and the magician one was very, very clever but barely remember how the others went. One of them was just a sequence of scenes set in a kitchen and I don't remember it even having a mystery or story of note beyond worrying about Christmas.
Wasn't the kitchen one about the fact the dad had gone to kill someone as some kind of revenge?
Zeppelin

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 01:23:11 pm
I don't think it's ever been 'very poor' - sometimes the standard drops a bit, but it's still usually better than 90% of the stuff on TV.
Riquende

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 02:10:57 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:10:12 pm
Wasn't the kitchen one about the fact the dad had gone to kill someone as some kind of revenge?

Yes, I think that was implied in the events, but that doesn't really make it any sort of story. I just remember being incredibly underwhelmed by that episode.
gregor

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 02:33:17 pm
I actually thought the kitchen/Christmas one was one of the best things they've ever done. Different strokes and all that, but I love the way they're playing around with stuff that they obviously love and admire like a kitchen-sink drama in that episode and Commedia dellarte in this one.

One of the things they do so well is not explain backstory all the time, but at the same time making you feel like there's so much backstory to all of their characters. That kitchen sink episode was a perfect example of that imo.
Buck Pete

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 03:23:58 pm
Quote from: gregor on Today at 02:33:17 pm
I actually thought the kitchen/Christmas one was one of the best things they've ever done.

Hell yes.  For me, it was a story about unconditional love and the lengths people would go to protect their family and what they are willing to forgive or not forgive

Horses for courses agreed, but the outstanding episode of S5 in my mind.

Turned out it was the mother who had actually gone out and ran over the loan shark hassling her son.
IgorBobbins

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:27:14 am
The bit about the ham sandwich, lean? Had me giggling.

At the beginning when he entered he spoke about an Echo didnt he? But Im not completely sure why that was in there!
This episode mustve been right up your street - loads of dad jokes and puns  ;D  :P
