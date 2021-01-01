We need to bin off the FA cup because this squad isn't big enough for 4 comps. It will hurt us in the other 3.



Waking up on the final's day is one of the better feeling, but I do also start to be thinking that. We don't play that intense according to stats, rotate when we can but it still looks like not enough. I think the same was last season when we rotated when possible before November-December but then hit a major injury crisis anyway. And it looks like Slot trusts even less players than Klopp.Second thing is that I feel like more athletic match-ups have an easier go at us.Ange redid his approach for us a little bit and it seemed to work more than less. We still have a lot in our attack so it's difficult to contain us 100% but I think the template is here. Mid block, congest the middle and then press to not let us build-up that easily. It happened yesterday and on Sunday. NUFC did something similar to that and it was a difficult midfield battle. Both Chelsea and Arsenal also had some success against us.