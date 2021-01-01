« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19960 on: Today at 08:43:25 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:15 am
The report was put on .rawk a few weeks ago. Something like 20th for distance covered in the prem, way down in pressures as well.

Which thread was this on by any chance?
tubby

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19961 on: Today at 08:44:17 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:25 am
Which thread was this on by any chance?

Slot thread somewhere I think.
clinical

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19962 on: Today at 08:57:21 am
We need to bin off the FA cup because this squad isn't big enough for 4 comps. It will hurt us in the other 3.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19963 on: Today at 09:09:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:25 am
Which thread was this on by any chance?

Quote from: Tepid water on December 31, 2024, 03:41:47 pm
This is a very very interesting article about Liverpool under slot.

https://www.blog.fc.pff.com/blog/pff-fc-liverpool-arneslot

20th out of 20 for distance covered this season for instance!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19964 on: Today at 09:10:03 am
God knows what Slot sees from Elliott in training but he doesnt fancy him one little bit.
tubby

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19965 on: Today at 09:12:29 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:10:03 am
God knows what Slot sees from Elliott in training but he doesnt fancy him one little bit.

He got a good preseason too.  I think it's just his lack of speed and power compared to Dom and Curtis in the 10 position.  Elliott will run all day long, but it takes him twice as long to cover the same distance as Dom.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19966 on: Today at 09:18:47 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:35 am


Thats fair enough thanks for posting. Probably less of a concern than would be initially.

Still think 4 trusted midfielders for the rest of the season is a big demand.
Avens

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19967 on: Today at 09:21:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:47 am
Thats fair enough thanks for posting. Probably less of a concern than would be initially.

Still think 4 trusted midfielders for the rest of the season is a big demand.

Can you please now provide your evidence for this?

Quote from: killer-heels on December 15, 2024, 07:39:25 pm
Not sure about the rest of the side but the midfielders are covering as much ground as last season.

Or was it just 'coz JackWard said so'?  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19968 on: Today at 09:25:36 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:12:29 am
He got a good preseason too.  I think it's just his lack of speed and power compared to Dom and Curtis in the 10 position.  Elliott will run all day long, but it takes him twice as long to cover the same distance as Dom.

If it is something like this hes on a hiding to nothing to ever make it here. I wouldnt sell him but if we dont use him hes pointless.
na fir dearg

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19969 on: Today at 09:27:32 am
Isn't there a case for resting players for a mental break as well? i think our midfield (apart from Alexis) has been poor last couple of games
tubby

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19970 on: Today at 09:34:00 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:25:36 am
If it is something like this hes on a hiding to nothing to ever make it here. I wouldnt sell him but if we dont use him hes pointless.

I do think Salah being free of any sort of pressing or tracking back is a huge part of it.  Means the 10 needs to be a workhorse than can cover ground quickly to make up for it.  If Salah were to leave at the end of the season it might actually benefit Elliott.
crewlove

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19971 on: Today at 09:34:49 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:57:21 am
We need to bin off the FA cup because this squad isn't big enough for 4 comps. It will hurt us in the other 3.

Waking up on the final's day is one of the better feeling, but I do also start to be thinking that. We don't play that intense according to stats, rotate when we can but it still looks like not enough. I think the same was last season when we rotated when possible before November-December but then hit a major injury crisis anyway. And it looks like Slot trusts even less players than Klopp.

Second thing is that I feel like more athletic match-ups have an easier go at us. Even Ange redid his approach for us a little bit and it seemed to work more than less. We still have a lot in our attack so it's difficult to contain us 100% but I think the template is here. Mid block, congest the middle and then press to not let us build-up that easily. It happened yesterday and on Sunday. NUFC did something similar to that and it was a difficult midfield battle. Both Chelsea and Arsenal also had some success against us.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19972 on: Today at 09:39:56 am
I think we need to to buy a midfielder as over playing Grav a lot.

We have two really hard leagues games after Saturday and seems we only use four midfielders.
Sharado

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19973 on: Today at 09:47:10 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:56 am
I think we need to to buy a midfielder as over playing Grav a lot.

We have two really hard leagues games after Saturday and seems we only use four midfielders.

Grav is starting to look knackered. Totally agree we need to buy someone or if not Slot needs to use Endo, or morton, a hell of a lot more to give Grav a rest.
GreatEx

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19974 on: Today at 10:16:33 am
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:27:32 am
Isn't there a case for resting players for a mental break as well? i think our midfield (apart from Alexis) has been poor last couple of games

Yeah, maybe... perhaps it's no coincidence that Mac is looking the sharpest after he had that enforced week-and-a-half off. Hopefully Szobo will enjoy a similar benefit.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19975 on: Today at 10:17:05 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:21:58 am
Can you please now provide your evidence for this?

Or was it just 'coz JackWard said so'?  ;D

For what? Despite the running I still 4 midfielders is too few. Gravenberch is on over 2000 minutes with half a season played, which is a lot.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19976 on: Today at 10:36:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:05 am
For what? Despite the running I still 4 midfielders is too few. Gravenberch is on over 2000 minutes with half a season played, which is a lot.


Agree completely.

A few - increasing number - players starting to look jaded. They lack zip, lack the ability to crank it up a few notches when needed, beginning to make mistakes that seem like lack of concentration (most usually caused by both mental and physical fatigue). The lack of rotation looks like it's now beginning to bite. I wanted to see at least 3 or 4 of last night's team rested last night and Saturday.

The League must be our primary focus now, with the ECL not far behind. Everything else is superfluous. If we were 6 points behind a fully-functioning Abu Dhabi in the PL, I'd be of a different opinion. But we're not and the planets have aligned for us so far. If we do a Devon Locke because we've flogged key players into the ground before February, then it will be the biggest of opportunities missed, and absolutely gutting.

JackWard33

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19977 on: Today at 10:43:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:05 am
For what? Despite the running I still 4 midfielders is too few. Gravenberch is on over 2000 minutes with half a season played, which is a lot.

Way over... he's played 2729 minutes in all football in half a season which is fucking insanity
Highest of any centre mid in world football - only two attacking mids have played more



Red Wanderer

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19978 on: Today at 10:45:24 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:47:10 am
Grav is starting to look knackered. Totally agree we need to buy someone or if not Slot needs to use Endo, or morton, a hell of a lot more to give Grav a rest.

He looked knackered after about 75 mins on Sunday as well, so absolutely baffling that he played 100+ minutes three days later.

Considering we won the league cup two years ago with a variety of kids, Slot really needs to start rotating in players like Morton, Elliott and Endo, or the players are going to be run into the ground. The squad management has not been strong so far.
So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19979 on: Today at 10:51:31 am
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 10:45:24 am
He looked knackered after about 75 mins on Sunday as well, so absolutely baffling that he played 100+ minutes three days later.

Considering we won the league cup two years ago with a variety of kids, Slot really needs to start rotating in players like Morton, Elliott and Endo, or the players are going to be run into the ground. The squad management has not been strong so far.

Morton was injured and Endo played.
Avens

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19980 on: Today at 11:01:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:43:06 am
Way over... he's played 2729 minutes in all football in half a season which is fucking insanity
Highest of any centre mid in world football - only two attacking mids have played more

But will you acknowledge that our players aren't running as much as they did last season? Despite your insistence otherwise?

I generally agree on the minutes and would like Gravenberch to have a rest at some point, but we are covering less ground than previous seasons, which makes *some* difference.
