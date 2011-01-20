« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 18, 2023, 08:30:25 am
This midfield is crazy. We're shoe-horning everyone in everywhere and hoping it works. How many players are actually playing in their correct positions?

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 18, 2023, 08:42:54 am
Quote from: Zimagic on December 18, 2023, 08:30:25 am
This midfield is crazy. We're shoe-horning everyone in everywhere and hoping it works. How many players are actually playing in their correct positions?
Aside from Palace away, which is a tough game, where he looked off the pace, I dont think Endo has done a lot wrong.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 07:27:57 pm
After losing our entire midfield with which we won the two biggest trophies all we did was just go out there, identify 3 guys out of all the midfielders out there and that's it - job done.

Like it's the easiest thing in the world. Not only is that midfield successfully replaced but one can argue when fully fit our new first choice midfield actually offers a bit more in terms of ball progression, goal threat while matching their industry and competitiveness.

On top of it all this just their first year and it's reasonable to expect them to be even better as a group next year.

Don't want to take something like this for granted. It's actually pure magic.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on March  2, 2024, 07:27:57 pm
After losing our entire midfield with which we won the two biggest trophies all we did was just go out there, identify 3 guys out of all the midfielders out there and that's it - job done.

Like it's the easiest thing in the world. Not only is that midfield successfully replaced but one can argue when fully fit our new first choice midfield actually offers a bit more in terms of ball progression, goal threat while matching their industry and competitiveness.

On top of it all this just their first year and it's reasonable to expect them to be even better as a group next year.

Don't want to take something like this for granted. It's actually pure magic.

Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 08:44:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on March  2, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.

Our Japanese CM is a visible downgrade on Hendo though. One letter fewer.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 08:58:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on March  2, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.

Is not far off athletically either.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 3, 2024, 12:27:18 am
Quote from: Sangria on March  2, 2024, 08:44:59 pm
Our Japanese CM is a visible downgrade on Hendo though. One letter fewer.
Haha good one
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
April 25, 2024, 01:43:20 pm
We need more goals from them.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
April 27, 2024, 11:48:39 am
Quote from: wheresnemeth on April 25, 2024, 01:43:20 pm
We need more goals from them.

We need more defensive protection from them, much much more.

Playing without a DM (Jones, Dom and Mac in the 6), or with a DM (Jones/Dom, Mac and Endo), both cases a slow 6, which, as Jurgen said, means the midfield three having to stay close to one another, "compact", so as not to leave a gap and expose the slow deep lying player. For a Jurgen Klopp side (and any side that presses, which Slot will do also), this is counter productive, as pressing up means you will inevitably leave gaps for a counter attack, exposing the deep lying midfielder, making it even more imperative that he has the athleticism to cope on his own. Having to stay close means you dont have the same freedom to press or attack either, as you are constantly watching over your shoulder, babysitting the slow 6.

It's been an oversight on the part of Jurgen (or was it financial restrictions from the owners?) in not addressing the DM position since Fabinho fell off a cliff. He tried to rectify it last summer but left far too much to do by attempting to rebuild an entire midfield in one window (as the Euro football sportswriter Andy Brassell said on the Redmen TV podcast last night its almost unheard of trying to do that, especially for a top club). Summer '22, when Jurgen reeled off those 8 midfielders we had (which included Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner and others whose legs had gone), that's when the rebuild should have started. I do wonder if Jurgen had no choice in that window though, he gives nothing away when it comes to money being available so it's harder to tell with him. Other managers (Rafa for example) would have been much more open. When Jurgen remained calm in the Jan 21 window despite us having no senior centre backs, that was astonishing. The man is a complete one off. Hes an employer's dream.

A DM was top priorty last summer. Had no complaints with Mac given his ridiculous price (especially when he turned into Modric), but then that's when I thought DM now surely. Then Dom came, and while i've no doubt he will prove to be a quality addition, that position, the 8, wasn't the imperative one. Jones had come into his own in the last few months of the previous season, he was ready to start. We then had the good fortune to offload two players, both great servants, who were prime for the knackers yard in Hendo and Fabinho, and that's when we tried to finally address the DM position. But by then the quality ones had gone, and we then (allegedly) made a massive bid for one. That money should still be there, so let's see it for Slot.

The 30 year old fella that came in, when we heard Jurgen say "we need your legs and your energy" (something to that effect), many of us believed we are getting some kind of Energizer bunny and thought this may work. Then came Newcastle away, it was like Steptoe had entered the field..."well he's just in through the door, maybe he's tired". When he went off (and Gakpo) the tempo and intensity ramped up, and we somehow won a game we had been dominated in. Next game he played, "shit he really is that slow". The positional play of the fella has improved, and he's a tidy player, but when it's a club looking to challenge for the major honours, and the immediate need to do so given its Jurgen's last season, his last chance, we need more more than a player in such a key position who wouldn't get in a a top ten PL side (nor a Crystal Palace side whose midfield targeted him twice).

A quality, athletic DM not only improves us defensively by screening the backline and putting out fires when teams break at us (especially so for a team that presses up), but a good one allows the 8s greater freedom to attack; they aren't held back or restricted by having to 'look after the 6'. Dom (and the other 8s) look knackered by having had to work overtime. When the 6 does his job, it allows the 8s to fully do theres.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
April 27, 2024, 12:20:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  3, 2023, 06:44:22 am
I don't even think of Lavia now. Once we get a proper 6 in, we basically have everything we need.

100%. I think we are very close to being a truly top side.

What we have done this season with such a disjointed midfield (three 8s playing together, or two 8s and a slow 6 who then impacts the 8s who have to protect him), has been remarkable. We have been wide open in midfield throughout the season, providing inadequate protection for the back line, meaning giving away cheap goals and then having to constantly climb a mountain (which ultimately took its toil), so to finish with circa 80 points and a Cup is a great achievement.

A top class DM and then we will see the best of Dom, Mac (consistently), Jones and co. Likewise the forwards will get better/quicker service with the 8s not restricted or held back in having to stay close to (look after) the 6. The defence will then have someone infront of them providing much better protection, tracking runners from midfield, putting out fires when teams counter.

The 6 is the easiest upgrade in the squad by a country mile. We do that, and just that alone, we look very very good.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 2, 2024, 06:19:38 pm
Macca - Grav - Szobo. Gelling very nicely into a great midfield.

What about depth though? An injury or a red card to one of them and we are in a bit of a pickle. Curtis seems to be available half of the time. Harvey can come in into the advanced positions, seemingly adding to the continuity, but who else? Endo is a destroyer, his link with the others will suffer. Morton is very technical, press resistant, but he doesn't run as much (I hope this is his breakthrough season despite the early signs that he's not wanted long-term).

Would Curtis - Elliott - Endo ever work for us?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
Just to say: how nice we seem to a have a midfield unit again!

This is no longer a moaning or a jigsaw puzzling thread.

Now onto depth in a looong ass season.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  2, 2024, 06:19:38 pm
Macca - Grav - Szobo. Gelling very nicely into a great midfield.

What about depth though? An injury or a red card to one of them and we are in a bit of a pickle. Curtis seems to be available half of the time. Harvey can come in into the advanced positions, seemingly adding to the continuity, but who else? Endo is a destroyer, his link with the others will suffer. Morton is very technical, press resistant, but he doesn't run as much (I hope this is his breakthrough season despite the early signs that he's not wanted long-term).

Would Curtis - Elliott - Endo ever work for us?


Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni and McConnell (once fit) can all cover for us, we could also use Trent in midfield with Bradley at right back if necessary

obviously the injuries we have and our schedule will be critical
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm

Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni and McConnell (once fit) can all cover for us, we could also use Trent in midfield with Bradley at right back if necessary

obviously the injuries we have and our schedule will be critical

Yeah. Gakpo is another emergency option. I think six senior players for three positions is about right. Same as we have up top.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  2, 2024, 06:19:38 pm
Macca - Grav - Szobo. Gelling very nicely into a great midfield.

What about depth though? An injury or a red card to one of them and we are in a bit of a pickle. Curtis seems to be available half of the time. Harvey can come in into the advanced positions, seemingly adding to the continuity, but who else? Endo is a destroyer, his link with the others will suffer. Morton is very technical, press resistant, but he doesn't run as much (I hope this is his breakthrough season despite the early signs that he's not wanted long-term).

Would Curtis - Elliott - Endo ever work for us?

If we ever had to resort to the trio of Curtis - Elliott - Endo, I can see Endo being played as an #8 with Elliot as the #10 and Jones as the #6, with Endo's bustling better utilised further forward. Endo has a decent pass on him in advanced positions too. This would also minimise his weakness of progressing the ball from deep when pressed.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 09:10:42 pm
i think Bradley  could be an option in Szobo's role
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm

Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni and McConnell (once fit) can all cover for us, we could also use Trent in midfield with Bradley at right back if necessary

obviously the injuries we have and our schedule will be critical

The biggest issue for me would be athleticism. For me, Macca needs legs around him. Endo, Morton and Elliott aren't the quickest and we would have issues if we had to play two of those four at the same time. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 09:04:51 am
Genuinely feel given the number of high profile games ahead we have left ourselves light .
First 3 are spot on but the second tier is weak.
Hopefully we get through to Jan.
For me we should throw the league cup and when we are comfortable in matches start to make changes in the midfield .
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 09:39:00 am
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:04:51 am
Genuinely feel given the number of high profile games ahead we have left ourselves light .
First 3 are spot on but the second tier is weak.
Hopefully we get through to Jan.
For me we should throw the league cup and when we are comfortable in matches start to make changes in the midfield .

I guess it's recognising that it can't and shouldn't be as simple as 'these three' for league & Europe and 'these three' for the domestic cups. Jones can be considered a fourth senior 'starter' too, whilst Elliott can be expected to basically feature in every match.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 09:43:39 am
West Ham at full strength are a good team so  we don't need to 'throw' anything as they could beat our second XI on a given day.

But I do agree in this formation we've left ourselves quite light. Whilst I am comfortable with Jones in that double pivot, I'm less so with Endo, but rather he in a double than just as the lone 6.

If anything in emergencies I'd rather put Dom deeper - as he showed in pre-season - and put Elliott in the No.10.

But IMO with our schedule - well potential schedule later in 2025 - it would be foolish not to enter the market for a midfielder in January.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 10:08:34 am
In 22/23 we had the numbers but we didn't have the legs. And then injuries killed us.

Slot referenced the physicality and athleticism we displayed in midfield on Sunday. We can't do that if you take out Grav and Dom.

We've left ourselves short again. We'll need to jib the cups off realistically (as a consequence of decisions made in the summer). We can't just run Dom and Grav into the ground as it'll kill us in the league. Schedule is calm in August. It's twice a week you're playing from September and the extra CL games add to it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 10:31:26 am
Slot isn't going to be running anyone into the ground, have you not been paying attention? And let's see what Jones, Elliott or Endo look like in this system before writing them off.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 10:52:07 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:31:26 am
Slot isn't going to be running anyone into the ground, have you not been paying attention? And let's see what Jones, Elliott or Endo look like in this system before writing them off.

It is mad really when you look at the Gravenberch thread before he actually played a competitive games, and it was going to be a disaster that we had this completely unsuitable player in the team.
Now he's surprised people and played brilliantly, these other players who haven't had gametime yet are definitely going to be useless because they're not like Gravenberch.
Let's see what they do before deciding they're not going to be suitable.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:00:30 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:34 am
In 22/23 we had the numbers but we didn't have the legs. And then injuries killed us.

Slot referenced the physicality and athleticism we displayed in midfield on Sunday. We can't do that if you take out Grav and Dom.

We've left ourselves short again. We'll need to jib the cups off realistically (as a consequence of decisions made in the summer). We can't just run Dom and Grav into the ground as it'll kill us in the league. Schedule is calm in August. It's twice a week you're playing from September and the extra CL games add to it.

We're not short, you could argue the merits of quality / suitability for the system with regards to Morton and Endo but we have 7 senior midfielders for 3 spots and all of the players are very interchangeable i.e. If Gravenberch got injured Jones could come in, or Szobo drop deeper and Elliott come in.

We also have Nyoni who is going to get minutes in the cups so I'm expecting out cup side to be Endo/Morton, Elliot, Nyoni. That's very good depth, compare it to cheaty or Arsenal it's not that far away, cheaty for example have a lot of very older players, we have one in Endo everyone else is in or about to hit their prime.

Jones is an incredibly athletic player, so is Elliott. This "not athletic enough" line being trotted out is a such wrong stick to beat the club with, firstly as if Klopp would ever buy or start players who didn't have the energy to meet the demands of his football and secondly Slot style means less is demanded from covering vast spaces, it's more high intensity press sprints, which our squad is very suited to.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:02:44 am
"Elliot is an incredibly athletic player" isn't a claim I expected to read this morning.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:04:47 am
My concern isn't that Jones is unathletic, it is his injury history and the niggles he picks up on a continual basis even during training. That and the ridiculous number of games the modern player is expected to fulfil. The schedule demands six senior players who would normally not pick up muscle injuries, plus outstanding youngsters. If we haven't got that, we have to be pragmatic about setting priorities, rotating and using those youngsters for certain games.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:06:00 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:02:44 am
"Elliot is an incredibly athletic player" isn't a claim I expected to read this morning.

https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/liverpool/harvey-elliott-liverpool-james-milner-541578-20240112

However, Elliott has smashed that figure in his 16 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The former Fulham youngster has covered a massive 13.2km per 90 minutes, with no other player with five or more appearances running more.

That is incredibly athletic, it's like a marathon runner.

(Curtis Jones is closest to Elliott, averaging 12.6km in an impressive campaign.)

My point remains Slot asks them to cover less distance, Szobo is our highest so far with an average around 11.2km per game, thats a big difference and on the eye test Szobo is everywhere on the pitch.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:07:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:02:44 am
"Elliot is an incredibly athletic player" isn't a claim I expected to read this morning.
He's as athletic as Macca and I think he's got comparable endurance and workrate to Szobo.  I agree that he's by no means an athletic specimen though!

I was expecting our midfield to be more technique focussed this season but Grav, Macca and Szobo is a very Klopp high energy, high physicality midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:38:13 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:06:00 am
https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/liverpool/harvey-elliott-liverpool-james-milner-541578-20240112

However, Elliott has smashed that figure in his 16 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The former Fulham youngster has covered a massive 13.2km per 90 minutes, with no other player with five or more appearances running more.

That is incredibly athletic, it's like a marathon runner.

(Curtis Jones is closest to Elliott, averaging 12.6km in an impressive campaign.)

My point remains Slot asks them to cover less distance, Szobo is our highest so far with an average around 11.2km per game, thats a big difference and on the eye test Szobo is everywhere on the pitch.

Yep he covers loads of ground which is genuinely brilliant and something Ive commended him for before. But you didnt qualify your statement about him at all and athleticism for footballers includes not just ability to cover lots of ground, but cover it quickly. And it includes strength and power too. Thats perhaps especially true of midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:51:03 am
Eliott is athletic in terms of covering so much ground more so a slow twitch athlete like Milner.

Szobo is a freak really has a both can cover huge distances & at massive speed.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:52:25 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:31:26 am
Slot isn't going to be running anyone into the ground, have you not been paying attention? And let's see what Jones, Elliott or Endo look like in this system before writing them off.

Which is why you have to prioritise. I like almost of our midfielders,  it's not like we're carrying dead weight, but it's not the most balanced. There's a general lack of pace.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:55:13 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:07:31 am
He's as athletic as Macca and I think he's got comparable endurance and workrate to Szobo.  I agree that he's by no means an athletic specimen though!

I was expecting our midfield to be more technique focussed this season but Grav, Macca and Szobo is a very Klopp high energy, high physicality midfield.

The thing with Elliott and Mac is they need pace around them. A midfield of Endo, Mac and Elliott for example is very slow and lacks physicality.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:57:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:38:13 am
Yep he covers loads of ground which is genuinely brilliant and something Ive commended him for before. But you didnt qualify your statement about him at all and athleticism for footballers includes not just ability to cover lots of ground, but cover it quickly. And it includes strength and power too. Thats perhaps especially true of midfield.

I think the term athletic is a really poor one to use to rate players and yes athleticism does involve strength and power but it's not the only part. One of the biggest problems in English football for a long time was the focus on speed and power over technical ability, to really be great you need all the elements.

Is Rodri athletic? No not really, was Fabinho athletic? No not really (in my opinion), they were technically brilliant, huge lungs and great using their bodies.

Core strength, stamina, ability to sprint are all key and I think all our midfielders have that in spades, including Elliott.

I found it interesting Slot on duels and how important it was not just to arrive to the duel but to arrive with the energy to win it, I think that's an area we have improved already.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:55:13 am
The thing with Elliott and Mac is they need pace around them. A midfield of Endo, Mac and Elliott for example is very slow and lacks physicality.

You're parroting what others said as truth when it's not.

Endo does not lack physicality at all, Macca doesn't either he's brilliant at sticking out his arse and bouncing players off him.

Also with regards to "pace" yes they aren't lightening quick but we we're asking them to cover too much of the pitch leaving them isolated, let's see how they get on with the new structure.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:05:02 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:57:13 am
I think the term athletic is a really poor one to use to rate players and yes athleticism does involve strength and power but it's not the only part. One of the biggest problems in English football for a long time was the focus on speed and power over technical ability, to really be great you need all the elements.

Is Rodri athletic? No not really, was Fabinho athletic? No not really (in my opinion), they were technically brilliant, huge lungs and great using their bodies.

Core strength, stamina, ability to sprint are all key and I think all our midfielders have that in spades, including Elliott.

I found it interesting Slot on duels and how important it was not just to arrive to the duel but to arrive with the energy to win it, I think that's an area we have improved already.

You're parroting what others said as truth when it's not.

Endo does not lack physicality at all, Macca doesn't either he's brilliant at sticking out his arse and bouncing players off him.

Also with regards to "pace" yes they aren't lightening quick but we we're asking them to cover too much of the pitch leaving them isolated, let's see how they get on with the new structure.

I agree with much of this. But I think we need to accept Elliot has some real limitations in his game when it comes to the physical side. He'll get around the pitch a lot but not effect it that much (off the ball) because he doesn't have the size/ power. He'll struggle when making runs beyond the opposition defence (on the ball), because he doesn't have the speed across the ground. That's also an issue when turned back towards his own goal. Party that's how small he is, Fabinho wasn't that quick but could eat up the yards when he needed too. And you've given e.g.s of 2 big players in Fabinho and Rodri which just illustrates the issue because unlike those 2 Elliot is small and slow, which isn't a good combo.  You do get small technicians who make it at the highest level but normally they're technical wizards with a brilliant engine and real speed over a few yards. Modric is a classic example of this. But leaving aside the technical side, given we're not talking about that, Elliot doesn't have that burst over a few yards Modric (still, somehow), has. I reckon Elliot would probably be a 'first 11' AM for us, and would have been for a while, if he had Modric's burst over small distances. That said, Elliot may well become a mainstay midfielder for us, or even stay here for a long time as a squad midfielder. He certainly has elite level creative passing and a great engine which means he can run all day like you've pointed out.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:10:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
The biggest issue for me would be athleticism. For me, Macca needs legs around him. Endo, Morton and Elliott aren't the quickest and we would have issues if we had to play two of those four at the same time.

Bradley is a good option then, is quick, can win a challenge, runs for days & can score a goal
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:14:39 pm


The reason we need athletism is the ability to cover ground and win their duels, Elliott isnt ever going to be Ngolo Kante but the kid runs and does his defensive work diligently, whether you would want him starting against Real Madrid and their monster midfield is another matter, he will always be a great option after 60 minutes as he doesnt need time on the ball, his technique is superb and he will always find space, so to me the concerns are more with his defensive work and ability to win duels when hes faced with a physical specimen who is fresh
