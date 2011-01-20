We need more goals from them.



We need more defensive protection from them, much much more.Playing without a DM (Jones, Dom and Mac in the 6), or with a DM (Jones/Dom, Mac and Endo), both cases a slow 6, which, as Jurgen said, means the midfield three having to stay close to one another, "compact", so as not to leave a gap and expose the slow deep lying player. For a Jurgen Klopp side (and any side that presses, which Slot will do also), this is counter productive, as pressing up means you will inevitably leave gaps for a counter attack, exposing the deep lying midfielder, making it even more imperative that he has the athleticism to cope on his own. Having to stay close means you dont have the same freedom to press or attack either, as you are constantly watching over your shoulder, babysitting the slow 6.It's been an oversight on the part of Jurgen (or was it financial restrictions from the owners?) in not addressing the DM position since Fabinho fell off a cliff. He tried to rectify it last summer but left far too much to do by attempting to rebuild an entire midfield in one window (as the Euro football sportswriter Andy Brassell said on the Redmen TV podcast last night its almost unheard of trying to do that, especially for a top club). Summer '22, when Jurgen reeled off those 8 midfielders we had (which included Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner and others whose legs had gone), that's when the rebuild should have started. I do wonder if Jurgen had no choice in that window though, he gives nothing away when it comes to money being available so it's harder to tell with him. Other managers (Rafa for example) would have been much more open. When Jurgen remained calm in the Jan 21 window despite us having no senior centre backs, that was astonishing. The man is a complete one off. Hes an employer's dream.A DM was top priorty last summer. Had no complaints with Mac given his ridiculous price (especially when he turned into Modric), but then that's when I thought DM now surely. Then Dom came, and while i've no doubt he will prove to be a quality addition, that position, the 8, wasn't the imperative one. Jones had come into his own in the last few months of the previous season, he was ready to start. We then had the good fortune to offload two players, both great servants, who were prime for the knackers yard in Hendo and Fabinho, and that's when we tried to finally address the DM position. But by then the quality ones had gone, and we then (allegedly) made a massive bid for one. That money should still be there, so let's see it for Slot.The 30 year old fella that came in, when we heard Jurgen say "we need your legs and your energy" (something to that effect), many of us believed we are getting some kind of Energizer bunny and thought this may work. Then came Newcastle away, it was like Steptoe had entered the field..."well he's just in through the door, maybe he's tired". When he went off (and Gakpo) the tempo and intensity ramped up, and we somehow won a game we had been dominated in. Next game he played, "shit he really is that slow". The positional play of the fella has improved, and he's a tidy player, but when it's a club looking to challenge for the major honours, and the immediate need to do so given its Jurgen's last season, his last chance, we need more more than a player in such a key position who wouldn't get in a a top ten PL side (nor a Crystal Palace side whose midfield targeted him twice).A quality, athletic DM not only improves us defensively by screening the backline and putting out fires when teams break at us (especially so for a team that presses up), but a good one allows the 8s greater freedom to attack; they aren't held back or restricted by having to 'look after the 6'. Dom (and the other 8s) look knackered by having had to work overtime. When the 6 does his job, it allows the 8s to fully do theres.