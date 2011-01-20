« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Zimagic

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 18, 2023, 08:30:25 am
This midfield is crazy. We're shoe-horning everyone in everywhere and hoping it works. How many players are actually playing in their correct positions?

BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 18, 2023, 08:42:54 am
Quote from: Zimagic on December 18, 2023, 08:30:25 am
This midfield is crazy. We're shoe-horning everyone in everywhere and hoping it works. How many players are actually playing in their correct positions?
Aside from Palace away, which is a tough game, where he looked off the pace, I dont think Endo has done a lot wrong.
SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 07:27:57 pm
After losing our entire midfield with which we won the two biggest trophies all we did was just go out there, identify 3 guys out of all the midfielders out there and that's it - job done.

Like it's the easiest thing in the world. Not only is that midfield successfully replaced but one can argue when fully fit our new first choice midfield actually offers a bit more in terms of ball progression, goal threat while matching their industry and competitiveness.

On top of it all this just their first year and it's reasonable to expect them to be even better as a group next year.

Don't want to take something like this for granted. It's actually pure magic.
Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on March  2, 2024, 07:27:57 pm
After losing our entire midfield with which we won the two biggest trophies all we did was just go out there, identify 3 guys out of all the midfielders out there and that's it - job done.

Like it's the easiest thing in the world. Not only is that midfield successfully replaced but one can argue when fully fit our new first choice midfield actually offers a bit more in terms of ball progression, goal threat while matching their industry and competitiveness.

On top of it all this just their first year and it's reasonable to expect them to be even better as a group next year.

Don't want to take something like this for granted. It's actually pure magic.

Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.
Sangria

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 08:44:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on March  2, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.

Our Japanese CM is a visible downgrade on Hendo though. One letter fewer.
Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 2, 2024, 08:58:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on March  2, 2024, 07:39:10 pm
Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.

Is not far off athletically either.
jckliew

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
March 3, 2024, 12:27:18 am
Quote from: Sangria on March  2, 2024, 08:44:59 pm
Our Japanese CM is a visible downgrade on Hendo though. One letter fewer.
Haha good one
wheresnemeth

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
April 25, 2024, 01:43:20 pm
We need more goals from them.
KC7

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
April 27, 2024, 11:48:39 am
Quote from: wheresnemeth on April 25, 2024, 01:43:20 pm
We need more goals from them.

We need more defensive protection from them, much much more.

Playing without a DM (Jones, Dom and Mac in the 6), or with a DM (Jones/Dom, Mac and Endo), both cases a slow 6, which, as Jurgen said, means the midfield three having to stay close to one another, "compact", so as not to leave a gap and expose the slow deep lying player. For a Jurgen Klopp side (and any side that presses, which Slot will do also), this is counter productive, as pressing up means you will inevitably leave gaps for a counter attack, exposing the deep lying midfielder, making it even more imperative that he has the athleticism to cope on his own. Having to stay close means you dont have the same freedom to press or attack either, as you are constantly watching over your shoulder, babysitting the slow 6.

It's been an oversight on the part of Jurgen (or was it financial restrictions from the owners?) in not addressing the DM position since Fabinho fell off a cliff. He tried to rectify it last summer but left far too much to do by attempting to rebuild an entire midfield in one window (as the Euro football sportswriter Andy Brassell said on the Redmen TV podcast last night its almost unheard of trying to do that, especially for a top club). Summer '22, when Jurgen reeled off those 8 midfielders we had (which included Ox, Keita, 36 yo Milner and others whose legs had gone), that's when the rebuild should have started. I do wonder if Jurgen had no choice in that window though, he gives nothing away when it comes to money being available so it's harder to tell with him. Other managers (Rafa for example) would have been much more open. When Jurgen remained calm in the Jan 21 window despite us having no senior centre backs, that was astonishing. The man is a complete one off. Hes an employer's dream.

A DM was top priorty last summer. Had no complaints with Mac given his ridiculous price (especially when he turned into Modric), but then that's when I thought DM now surely. Then Dom came, and while i've no doubt he will prove to be a quality addition, that position, the 8, wasn't the imperative one. Jones had come into his own in the last few months of the previous season, he was ready to start. We then had the good fortune to offload two players, both great servants, who were prime for the knackers yard in Hendo and Fabinho, and that's when we tried to finally address the DM position. But by then the quality ones had gone, and we then (allegedly) made a massive bid for one. That money should still be there, so let's see it for Slot.

The 30 year old fella that came in, when we heard Jurgen say "we need your legs and your energy" (something to that effect), many of us believed we are getting some kind of Energizer bunny and thought this may work. Then came Newcastle away, it was like Steptoe had entered the field..."well he's just in through the door, maybe he's tired". When he went off (and Gakpo) the tempo and intensity ramped up, and we somehow won a game we had been dominated in. Next game he played, "shit he really is that slow". The positional play of the fella has improved, and he's a tidy player, but when it's a club looking to challenge for the major honours, and the immediate need to do so given its Jurgen's last season, his last chance, we need more more than a player in such a key position who wouldn't get in a a top ten PL side (nor a Crystal Palace side whose midfield targeted him twice).

A quality, athletic DM not only improves us defensively by screening the backline and putting out fires when teams break at us (especially so for a team that presses up), but a good one allows the 8s greater freedom to attack; they aren't held back or restricted by having to 'look after the 6'. Dom (and the other 8s) look knackered by having had to work overtime. When the 6 does his job, it allows the 8s to fully do theres.
« Last Edit: April 27, 2024, 11:55:21 am by KC7 »
KC7

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
April 27, 2024, 12:20:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  3, 2023, 06:44:22 am
I don't even think of Lavia now. Once we get a proper 6 in, we basically have everything we need.

100%. I think we are very close to being a truly top side.

What we have done this season with such a disjointed midfield (three 8s playing together, or two 8s and a slow 6 who then impacts the 8s who have to protect him), has been remarkable. We have been wide open in midfield throughout the season, providing inadequate protection for the back line, meaning giving away cheap goals and then having to constantly climb a mountain (which ultimately took its toil), so to finish with circa 80 points and a Cup is a great achievement.

A top class DM and then we will see the best of Dom, Mac (consistently), Jones and co. Likewise the forwards will get better/quicker service with the 8s not restricted or held back in having to stay close to (look after) the 6. The defence will then have someone infront of them providing much better protection, tracking runners from midfield, putting out fires when teams counter.

The 6 is the easiest upgrade in the squad by a country mile. We do that, and just that alone, we look very very good.
« Last Edit: April 27, 2024, 12:25:52 pm by KC7 »
farawayred

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 2, 2024, 06:19:38 pm
Macca - Grav - Szobo. Gelling very nicely into a great midfield.

What about depth though? An injury or a red card to one of them and we are in a bit of a pickle. Curtis seems to be available half of the time. Harvey can come in into the advanced positions, seemingly adding to the continuity, but who else? Endo is a destroyer, his link with the others will suffer. Morton is very technical, press resistant, but he doesn't run as much (I hope this is his breakthrough season despite the early signs that he's not wanted long-term).

Would Curtis - Elliott - Endo ever work for us?
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 07:03:58 pm
Just to say: how nice we seem to a have a midfield unit again!

This is no longer a moaning or a jigsaw puzzling thread.

Now onto depth in a looong ass season.
Asam

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 07:23:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  2, 2024, 06:19:38 pm
Macca - Grav - Szobo. Gelling very nicely into a great midfield.

What about depth though? An injury or a red card to one of them and we are in a bit of a pickle. Curtis seems to be available half of the time. Harvey can come in into the advanced positions, seemingly adding to the continuity, but who else? Endo is a destroyer, his link with the others will suffer. Morton is very technical, press resistant, but he doesn't run as much (I hope this is his breakthrough season despite the early signs that he's not wanted long-term).

Would Curtis - Elliott - Endo ever work for us?


Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni and McConnell (once fit) can all cover for us, we could also use Trent in midfield with Bradley at right back if necessary

obviously the injuries we have and our schedule will be critical
Nessy76

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 08:53:47 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:23:54 pm

Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni and McConnell (once fit) can all cover for us, we could also use Trent in midfield with Bradley at right back if necessary

obviously the injuries we have and our schedule will be critical

Yeah. Gakpo is another emergency option. I think six senior players for three positions is about right. Same as we have up top.
Magix

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 08:57:07 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  2, 2024, 06:19:38 pm
Macca - Grav - Szobo. Gelling very nicely into a great midfield.

What about depth though? An injury or a red card to one of them and we are in a bit of a pickle. Curtis seems to be available half of the time. Harvey can come in into the advanced positions, seemingly adding to the continuity, but who else? Endo is a destroyer, his link with the others will suffer. Morton is very technical, press resistant, but he doesn't run as much (I hope this is his breakthrough season despite the early signs that he's not wanted long-term).

Would Curtis - Elliott - Endo ever work for us?

If we ever had to resort to the trio of Curtis - Elliott - Endo, I can see Endo being played as an #8 with Elliot as the #10 and Jones as the #6, with Endo's bustling better utilised further forward. Endo has a decent pass on him in advanced positions too. This would also minimise his weakness of progressing the ball from deep when pressed.
