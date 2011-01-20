Dom and Ryan are still doing tons and tons of good bits allowing us to dominate territory and possession but unfortunately are failing at the most important one which is creating chances for our front 3.



Darwin is getting a lot of flak right now but he's a finisher who depends on service and these days Dom and Ryan don't even look like creating chances. As of right now Trent and Elliott are looking much more likely to make good passes into the box and maybe we should consider putting them more often in a position to be closer to our forwards.



Dom is still indispensable to me, his industry and legs makes us competitive , it's just that maybe he's more of a water carrier rather than an attacking midfield creator after all. Food for thought.