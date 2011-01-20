« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1792173 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19800 on: December 17, 2023, 07:06:10 pm »
Dom and Ryan are still doing tons and tons of good bits allowing us to dominate territory  and possession but unfortunately are failing at the most important one which is creating chances for our front 3.

Darwin is getting a lot of flak right now but he's a finisher who depends on service and these days Dom and Ryan don't even look like creating chances. As of right now Trent and Elliott are looking much more likely to make good passes into the box and maybe we should consider putting them more often in a position to be closer to our forwards.

Dom is still indispensable to me, his industry and legs makes us competitive , it's just that maybe he's more of a water carrier rather than an attacking midfield creator after all. Food for thought.
Online RedG13

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19801 on: December 17, 2023, 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on December 17, 2023, 07:06:10 pm
Dom and Ryan are still doing tons and tons of good bits allowing us to dominate territory  and possession but unfortunately are failing at the most important one which is creating chances for our front 3.

Darwin is getting a lot of flak right now but he's a finisher who depends on service and these days Dom and Ryan don't even look like creating chances. As of right now Trent and Elliott are looking much more likely to make good passes into the box and maybe we should consider putting them more often in a position to be closer to our forwards.

Dom is still indispensable to me, his industry and legs makes us competitive , it's just that maybe he's more of a water carrier rather than an attacking midfield creator after all. Food for thought.
Dom is 100% a creator but Gravenberch never on the ball basically so he has to everything. Dom been like 3rd or 4th best creator the whole season.
Also like everybody loves to shoot from outside the box over making the simple pass. I dont mind a long shot once in a while but over the right pass consistently it very annoying
Offline Zimagic

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19802 on: December 18, 2023, 08:30:25 am »
This midfield is crazy. We're shoe-horning everyone in everywhere and hoping it works. How many players are actually playing in their correct positions?

Online BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19803 on: December 18, 2023, 08:42:54 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on December 18, 2023, 08:30:25 am
This midfield is crazy. We're shoe-horning everyone in everywhere and hoping it works. How many players are actually playing in their correct positions?
Aside from Palace away, which is a tough game, where he looked off the pace, I dont think Endo has done a lot wrong.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 07:27:57 pm »
After losing our entire midfield with which we won the two biggest trophies all we did was just go out there, identify 3 guys out of all the midfielders out there and that's it - job done.

Like it's the easiest thing in the world. Not only is that midfield successfully replaced but one can argue when fully fit our new first choice midfield actually offers a bit more in terms of ball progression, goal threat while matching their industry and competitiveness.

On top of it all this just their first year and it's reasonable to expect them to be even better as a group next year.

Don't want to take something like this for granted. It's actually pure magic.
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:27:57 pm
After losing our entire midfield with which we won the two biggest trophies all we did was just go out there, identify 3 guys out of all the midfielders out there and that's it - job done.

Like it's the easiest thing in the world. Not only is that midfield successfully replaced but one can argue when fully fit our new first choice midfield actually offers a bit more in terms of ball progression, goal threat while matching their industry and competitiveness.

On top of it all this just their first year and it's reasonable to expect them to be even better as a group next year.

Don't want to take something like this for granted. It's actually pure magic.

Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.
Offline Sangria

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.

Our Japanese CM is a visible downgrade on Hendo though. One letter fewer.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Mac, Szoboslai, Jones is a huge technical upgrade on Fab, Gini, Hendo. Not quite as good athletically I suspect but technically its a dream.

Is not far off athletically either.
Online jckliew

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19808 on: Today at 12:27:18 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
Our Japanese CM is a visible downgrade on Hendo though. One letter fewer.
Haha good one
