As usual, most if the debate revolves around our attack. Our midfield is more mobile and skilled than last years, sure



However, I think the biggest improvement has been in defense. We have conceded an average of 1 goal per match, which is league winning levels. We have done this despite the red cards.



We have also done this without Alisson saving us to the same extent as last year. Not that he hasnt been excellent but he has been less busy