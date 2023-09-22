The industry is back in our midfield - Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have made a huge difference, Endo and Gravenberch are coming along nicely, and Elliott/Jones have been developing well. It's also the most technical selection of midfielders we've had. Having said that, we are still lacking a bit of bite and I think the Brighton game showed as much. Mac Allister is a superb midfielder but is being wasted as a 6, and I think he's struggled in the last few games. Against sides who sit back and do not want to attack us as much, he's fine. But against sides like Brighton, he's too slow and small and found himself on the wrong side of attackers at times.



My guess is that once Thiago is back, our 'first choice' midfield will be him as the 6, with Mac and Szobo ahead of him. Similar issues with Thiago though. It looks like we're being a bit cautious with Bajcetic.



I hope to see Endo find his feet, but it's possible that we just see him as a squad player taking over Milner's role. If that's the case, then that position needs addressing and I wonder if we will return for Andre in January.



Overall though, pleasantly surprised by how the midfield rebuild went considering the size of it, and it's exciting to see us move from a work-horse midfield to a more technical one. Just think we're missing that anchor still.