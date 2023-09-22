« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1692018 times)

Offline fiveways

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19720 on: September 22, 2023, 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 22, 2023, 09:30:40 am
Is completely and utterly transformed.

The amount of depth, quality, skills, swagger, energy, talent in our midfield is unprecedented.

After years of having an industrial, workmanlike midfield that did a great job of defending spaces behind our fullbacks in transition, giving us stability and legs we are about to build something truly special that can offer a lot more. We have completely robbed off Leipzig for a player that's easily worth over 120 m in this market , a player who looks destined to become one of the best around.

From a department that bolstered our squad it looks like we're building something that can be our main strength. Truly, truly exciting times ahead.


yep - the week of the chelsea debacle it felt like we'd been kicked in the bollocks - but it turns out our balls are made of titanium - we brushed ourselves off, counted to ten, and quickly found we had actually already signed 2 of the game-changing world-class players we needed... then we added in my opinion Milners replacement (Endo) plus the player Klopp had his eyes on for ages (Ryan) who showed last night that once he dusts himself off and gets up to speed and accuracy, hes going to be phernominal - weve got 3 of the best midfielders in the league and Europe - good times ahead - going to be an exciting ride - cant wait
... and in fact make that 4 of the best midfielders incl young Stephan in a year or two
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19721 on: September 29, 2023, 10:37:24 am »
Early days but our new midfield looks unbelievable. Someone posted the stat that we already have more goal contributions than we had in all of last season from our midfielders. The only one who couldnt convince until wednesday was Endo and then he goes out and has a MOTM performance in his second start for us. We have Thiago coming into this squad aswell.

Im so curious and excited to see this midfield have a real test on saturday
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19722 on: September 29, 2023, 12:24:06 pm »
Jones has been very very good as well. Lets hope rotation keeps everyone fit and firing. Watching Endo really gave me confidence that if we regularly does that, the two other MFs can really contribute significantly to the attack.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19723 on: September 29, 2023, 12:31:20 pm »
At the time I wouldn't have known anything less, but give how its panned out, does anyone else lie in bed with cold sweats thinking we could have had Mason Mount instead of Dom Szoboszlai?

Honestly doesn't bear thinking about.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19724 on: September 29, 2023, 01:37:30 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 29, 2023, 12:31:20 pm
At the time I wouldn't have known anything less, but give how its panned out, does anyone else lie in bed with cold sweats thinking we could have had Mason Mount instead of Dom Szoboszlai?

Honestly doesn't bear thinking about.
so don't post about it either :)
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,903
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19725 on: October 10, 2023, 10:56:42 am »
The industry is back in our midfield - Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have made a huge difference, Endo and Gravenberch are coming along nicely, and Elliott/Jones have been developing well. It's also the most technical selection of midfielders we've had. Having said that, we are still lacking a bit of bite and I think the Brighton game showed as much. Mac Allister is a superb midfielder but is being wasted as a 6, and I think he's struggled in the last few games. Against sides who sit back and do not want to attack us as much, he's fine. But against sides like Brighton, he's too slow and small and found himself on the wrong side of attackers at times.

My guess is that once Thiago is back, our 'first choice' midfield will be him as the 6, with Mac and Szobo ahead of him. Similar issues with Thiago though. It looks like we're being a bit cautious with Bajcetic.

I hope to see Endo find his feet, but it's possible that we just see him as a squad player taking over Milner's role. If that's the case, then that position needs addressing and I wonder if we will return for Andre in January.

Overall though, pleasantly surprised by how the midfield rebuild went considering the size of it, and it's exciting to see us move from a work-horse midfield to a more technical one. Just think we're missing that anchor still.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19726 on: Today at 10:38:42 am »
So, we're a quarter of a season in and we have 1 goal and 1 assist from our entire midfield. This comes off the back of last season where Szoboszlai had 14 goals and assists alone. Similarly, Wijnaldum averaged 0.4-0.5 goals and assists per 90 at Newcastle and PSV, down to averaging around 0.1 at Liverpool. I just do not think we can consistently get the better of City until we release one of our midfielders to aim for De Bruyne-level output. In fact, I think the data analysts are scouting players (like Wijnaldum, Keita, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister) weighted heavily off the back of their offensive numbers and then Klopp is not using them in a way that maximizes the things they have been scouted on.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:10 am by groove »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,973
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19727 on: Today at 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:38:42 am
So, we're a quarter of a season in and we have 1 goal and 1 assist from our entire midfield. This comes off the back of last season where Szoboszlai had 14 goals and assists alone. Similarly, Wijnaldum averaged 0.4-0.5 goals and assists per 90 at Newcastle and PSV, down to averaging around 0.1 at Liverpool. I just do not think we can consistently get the better of City until we release one of our midfielders to aim for De Bruyne-level output. In fact, I think the data analysts are scouting players (like Wijnaldum, Keita, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister) weighted heavily off the back of their offensive numbers and then Klopp is not using them in a way that maximizes the things they have been scouted on.

If we open up with the intention of scoring a ton of goals from midfield well leave ourselves wide open. Its Rafas blanket analogy.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19728 on: Today at 10:49:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:45:56 am
If we open up with the intention of scoring a ton of goals from midfield well leave ourselves wide open.

Why do you think that change in balance will be more favourable to the opposition?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,973
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19729 on: Today at 10:53:32 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:49:08 am
Why do you think that change in balance will be more favourable to the opposition?

 Because that is how it normally works. You want to control games not have basketball matches. You win every game 1-0 youll win the league.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19730 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
That's not what's been 'normally' working for City. They play in a way that aims to win by high margins. With high goal and assist outputs from all of the front six.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,118
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19731 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
All's it's really missing now is that top class defensive mid who would start in most games, someone of say Szoboszlai's level in his own role. Perhaps it'll be Andre from Fluminense who probably has a decade ahead of him or maybe we'll look for someone already in their prime who's done it at a higher level but get that signing right and the midfield could be set for years going forward. Even Dom is only hitting 23 YO now. It's incredible how we've turned things round this quickly.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,092
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19732 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:04:33 am
That's not what's been 'normally' working for City. They play in a way that aims to win by high margins. With high goal and assist outputs from all of the front six.

So far this season, with a new but functioning midfield, weve scored 20 PL goals, City 19.

Once the new players settle down we should expect to see some more input from them, Dom in particular.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,558
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19733 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
I think it's noticeable that Dom is being asked from day one to help Mac as much as possible.

On the surface he looks to be performing in a 'Gini' role which is why imo he has only 1 goal and 0 assists so far. To be fair Mac does need this kind of help.

Yesterday was the first time we saw that midfield, it's safe to say we haven't settled yet as a team and midfield and hopefully by then Dom will get the licence to be as offensive as he was for Leipzig because he has double figures for G+A in his locker.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19734 on: Today at 12:44:31 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:38:42 am
So, we're a quarter of a season in and we have 1 goal and 1 assist from our entire midfield. This comes off the back of last season where Szoboszlai had 14 goals and assists alone. Similarly, Wijnaldum averaged 0.4-0.5 goals and assists per 90 at Newcastle and PSV, down to averaging around 0.1 at Liverpool. I just do not think we can consistently get the better of City until we release one of our midfielders to aim for De Bruyne-level output. In fact, I think the data analysts are scouting players (like Wijnaldum, Keita, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister) weighted heavily off the back of their offensive numbers and then Klopp is not using them in a way that maximizes the things they have been scouted on.

You're right, sack him.

Or, you know, we signed players that fit the way we want to play, and they're still learning it after less than 3 months of competitive games, and we're 3rd in the league.

I'm sorry, I really don't know what people are finding to complain about. Some of the posts in the post-match thread yesterday and this particular one are bizarre to me.  Are we winning and do the players look like they fit? Yes. is it perfect? No. Were you expecting it to be in October?

We are clearly a much better side than last year, the midfield is doing a fucking great job for me, full of industry, hard work and clever play.  Szoboslai has been a revelation, Macallister does the little things right every game, and between Jones, Gravenberch and Elliott we've got three really good options, and that's still leaving out Endo who to be fair looks to be being given time to grow into things.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19735 on: Today at 10:12:34 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:38:42 am
So, we're a quarter of a season in and we have 1 goal and 1 assist from our entire midfield. This comes off the back of last season where Szoboszlai had 14 goals and assists alone. Similarly, Wijnaldum averaged 0.4-0.5 goals and assists per 90 at Newcastle and PSV, down to averaging around 0.1 at Liverpool. I just do not think we can consistently get the better of City until we release one of our midfielders to aim for De Bruyne-level output. In fact, I think the data analysts are scouting players (like Wijnaldum, Keita, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister) weighted heavily off the back of their offensive numbers and then Klopp is not using them in a way that maximizes the things they have been scouted on.
Well The Full backs overlaps so 2 Midfielders had to stay behind the ball the 3 ones who could the #10 stuff where not fit most of the time with Gini and Fabinho. Lallana, Keita and Ox

Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:16:35 pm
I think it's noticeable that Dom is being asked from day one to help Mac as much as possible.

On the surface he looks to be performing in a 'Gini' role which is why imo he has only 1 goal and 0 assists so far. To be fair Mac does need this kind of help.

Yesterday was the first time we saw that midfield, it's safe to say we haven't settled yet as a team and midfield and hopefully by then Dom will get the licence to be as offensive as he was for Leipzig because he has double figures for G+A in his locker.
Part of this was Trent was out too, along with red cards
Szoboszlai in the league is expected right now to have .7 Goals and 1.8 Expected assists(per 90 he at .8 xg and .20 xag for .28). He was .55 and .47 XG plus XAG his last 2 seasons at Leipzig so he can do
The last 2 games he been creating more and higher up
Having Trent deep allows more Midfield involvement.
Robertson/Tsimikas also picking spots to go forward
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Up
« previous next »
 