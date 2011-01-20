« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19680 on: Today at 09:36:01 am
I thought it was because his home in Brazil was made out of balsa wood.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19681 on: Today at 09:42:37 am
20/21 he was a very, very good ball progresser. https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/scout/10728/Fabinho-Scouting-Report

19/20 pretty decent with some decent assist numbers, https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/scout/3232/Fabinho-Scouting-Report

21/22 he dropped off but still top 34% for midfielders, https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/scout/11160/Fabinho-Scouting-Report
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19682 on: Today at 09:48:20 am
Fabinho was often called the lighthouse and I just nodded because I had no idea what the term referred to and seeing the difference interpretations from several posters it seems there is no set definition.
Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19683 on: Today at 09:51:14 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:31:28 am
That was just my understanding of the nickname, a lighthouse is something that warns of nearby danger so I always thought of it as being a way to describe how Fabinho (used) to be able to read the game and snuff out any danger before it got close to our goal.

He used to be a lighthouse, but by the time he left he'd become a bollard.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19684 on: Today at 09:53:07 am
Or just one of the buoys.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19685 on: Today at 09:54:16 am
Quote
Lijnders, speaking to ESPN, raved over his impact in the middle of the park, describing the 25-year-old as like a lighthouse.

To adapt to the intensity of our play, that takes time. Not many can do it, and in certain positions it is easier than others, he explained.

If you are a front player and you come in, and you are used to playing in an attacking way, then it is easier, depending on the specific attributes you have as a player.

For him, to play in a midfield three as we did at the start of the season, we knew from the first second, we knew from the videos that it would take time.

His impulse of defending forward is absolutely of the highest level. The question as a No. 6 is that you are moving more side to side than forwards. Then of course you have to adapt.

And then we find a good solution to change to 4-4-2. And from that moment it helped so much, and then you saw the real Fabinho.

Inside the organised chaos that we want, that we like, he is like a lighthouse, he controls it and for me, you can still have the style of the gaffer and how we want to identify ourselves.

But with a player like Fabinho in the middle, the ball always goes out round. Thats how they say it in Portuguese.

His timing, his vision, his calmness, it gives another dimension to our midfield player.

This notion of the lighthouse references Fabinhos standing as a top-level defensive midfielder: a cool head in a busy system.

It is notable that since Fabinhos introduction, Jordan Henderson has largely operated in a more advanced role, having spent last season as Klopps first-choice No. 6.

Whether the captains deficiencies in an unnatural role were a point of discussion within the coaching staff over the summer is unclear, but in Lijnders explanation of a change in emphasis, Fabinhos influence shines through.

Whats natural for a team to develop is, if you look now to the teams we play, teams are set up to really just play counter-attack against us and really defend the centre zone, he continued.

You really need a certain stability in possession and a certain control and position to have that stability [so] you dont get countered.

Its purely based on how we are protecting ourselves in attack and how stable we are, how with the right tempo we are passing the ball, moving and create in certain zones players being close to each other who can combine.

That stability in possession, thats what you see more. Thats purely based on that we stop more counters.

Thats purely based that we can attack more and that it doesnt come from that deep.

Thats not our decision, its the decision of the opposition.

The signing of Fabinho was an inspired one, coming as a surprise to most, and now it is proving one central to the evolution of Liverpool from contenders to title favourites.
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/02/he-is-like-a-lighthouse-pepijn-lijnders-praise-of-fabinhos-liverpool-role-is-fantastic/

Boaty McBoatface

  Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19686 on: Today at 09:57:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:48:20 am
Fabinho was often called the lighthouse and I just nodded because I had no idea what the term referred to and seeing the difference interpretations from several posters it seems there is no set definition.
From the original interview Lijnders did with ESPN.
Quote
ESPN: Summer signing Fabinho has helped with these tactical alterations. Just how much is he blossoming in a Liverpool shirt after a slow start?

Lijnders: "To adapt to the intensity of our play, that takes time. Not many can do it, and in certain positions it is easier than others. If you are a front player and you come in, and you are used to playing in an attacking way, then it is easier, depending on the specific attributes you have as a player. For him, to play in a midfield three as we did at the start of the season, we knew from the first second, we knew from the videos that it would take time. His impulse of defending forward is absolutely of the highest level. The question as a No. 6 is that you are moving more side to side than forwards. Then of course you have to adapt, and then we find a good solution to change to 4-4-2. And from that moment it helped so much, and then you saw the real Fabinho. Inside the 'organised chaos' that we want, that we like, he is like a lighthouse, he controls it and for me, you can still have the style of the gaffer and how we want to identify ourselves. But with a player like Fabinho in the middle, the ball always goes out round. That's how they say it in Portuguese. His timing, his vision, his calmness, it gives another dimension to our midfield player."

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37506889/liverpool-no-2-pep-lijnders-salah-role-change-fabinho-defensive-solidity
That line seems to be talking about his on the ball qualities. Secure in possession, calm under pressure, and being a safe, available option for his teammates.
Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19687 on: Today at 10:02:27 am
Quote
This notion of the lighthouse references Fabinhos standing as a top-level defensive midfielder: a cool head in a busy system.

Yup, I agree.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19688 on: Today at 10:23:25 am
Reading all this, I really wish we could have seen the Benitez midfield surrounded by the quality we have now. Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano, Lucas.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

No666

  Married to Macca.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19689 on: Today at 10:28:50 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:23:25 am
Reading all this, I really wish we could have seen the Benitez midfield surrounded by the quality we have now. Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano, Lucas.
I'd have liked to see Gerrard under Klopp's management - extraordinary though it is to imagine, he would have been a better player; and it's possible that he might have been a better man.
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19690 on: Today at 10:32:19 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:23:25 am
Reading all this, I really wish we could have seen the Benitez midfield surrounded by the quality we have now. Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano, Lucas.

I really like our midfield now in an attacking sense. The glorious thing would have been peak Liverpool VVD defence (plus fullbacks) and peak level Mane, Firmino, Salah with that midfield. Mascherano instead of Fab, Alonso instead of Gini/ Thiago, Gerrard instead of Henderson.
Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19691 on: Today at 10:57:44 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:32:19 am
I really like our midfield now in an attacking sense. The glorious thing would have been peak Liverpool VVD defence (plus fullbacks) and peak level Mane, Firmino, Salah with that midfield. Mascherano instead of Fab, Alonso instead of Gini/ Thiago, Gerrard instead of Henderson.

I don't think our midfield unit has ever been stronger than that trio plus Lucas. Every one of them at least comparable to the best in our history, plus the will-be-excellent Lucas coming up.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19692 on: Today at 11:13:48 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:57:44 am
I don't think our midfield unit has ever been stronger than that trio plus Lucas. Every one of them at least comparable to the best in our history, plus the will-be-excellent Lucas coming up.
It's safe to say this is the first all Klopp midifeld, with Milner and Henderson being the last of the first team midfielders he inherited.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

JP-65

  FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  RAWK Supporter
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19693 on: Today at 11:24:20 am

Prime Liverpool
@footiestatto

Szoboszlai & Mac Allister have already played more league minutes for Liverpool in 4 games than Ox and Keita played in the whole of 22/23 season.
RedForeverTT

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19694 on: Today at 11:31:25 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:57:44 am
I don't think our midfield unit has ever been stronger than that trio plus Lucas. Every one of them at least comparable to the best in our history, plus the will-be-excellent Lucas coming up.

They were dominating everybody include Madrid, Chelsea and United. Just played it past everyone in their way.

The Klopp midfield is the closest thing we have got and perhaps a bit more creative too.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19695 on: Today at 11:49:56 am
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 11:24:20 am
Prime Liverpool
@footiestatto

Szoboszlai & Mac Allister have already played more league minutes for Liverpool in 4 games than Ox and Keita played in the whole of 22/23 season.

This is why it was probably always going to be alright letting 5 go and bringing 4 in. Also, if we can rest Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for the Europa League group games they won't end up being overplayed throughout the season you'd think. Endo/Gravenberc/Thiago/Jones/Elliot/Bajcetic should be able to take care of that and get their own minutes up so they're more ready to contribute elsewhere.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

markedasred

  Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19696 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 11:24:20 am
Prime Liverpool
@footiestatto

Szoboszlai & Mac Allister have already played more league minutes for Liverpool in 4 games than Ox and Keita played in the whole of 22/23 season.
Then with Endo, Gravenberc, Jones, Elliot, Bajcetic all looking like quality that will get better, and a little sprinkling of the magic that is Thiago (who statistically was in more games we won than without him), getting money for the declining players and not losing Salah means this window will look better in hindsight as the season goes on.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19697 on: Today at 12:10:21 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:28:50 am
I'd have liked to see Gerrard under Klopp's management - extraordinary though it is to imagine, he would have been a better player; and it's possible that he might have been a better man.

Yeah, he was exactly the manager he really needed. Benitez was, but his personality just couldn't mesh with Gerrard. Houllier helped him a lot but ultimately his teams were very rigid.

Gerrard seemed to spend the 2000s stuck in a 4-4-2 mindset where he was the one of the two centre mids. Therefore if Rafa played 4-2-3-1, he had to be one of the two, even though he was effective in the three. The only time he accepted that was when Mascherano and Alonso were sat behind him. Under Klopp he would have just revelled in being a number 8 - a much more rounded and better version of what we wanted Ox/Keita to be when we signed them (and Ox showed glimpses of before that injury).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19698 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:49:56 am
This is why it was probably always going to be alright letting 5 go and bringing 4 in. Also, if we can rest Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for the Europa League group games they won't end up being overplayed throughout the season you'd think. Endo/Gravenberc/Thiago/Jones/Elliot/Bajcetic should be able to take care of that and get their own minutes up so they're more ready to contribute elsewhere.

Too many old legs last season and then Jones being out most of the season in addition. He made a big difference in the run-in, just having someone in there who could do the basics and the essentials. Keita and Ox were basically a write off as well in terms of midfield (whether they were fit or not, they were rarely getting picked in a broken midfield).

The issue was we went into last season with 8 midfielders which was more than enough, the problem was the profile was all wrong and we gambled we'd get another year out of all the other 30s and didn't move on Keita/Ox. So it's 5 out and 4 in but in addition to that you've got Bajcetic as well who wasn't counted as part of the first team going into last season.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19699 on: Today at 12:22:17 pm
All those lighthouse quotes seem to be lifted...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19700 on: Today at 12:33:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:10:21 pm
Yeah, he was exactly the manager he really needed. Benitez was, but his personality just couldn't mesh with Gerrard. Houllier helped him a lot but ultimately his teams were very rigid.

Gerrard seemed to spend the 2000s stuck in a 4-4-2 mindset where he was the one of the two centre mids. Therefore if Rafa played 4-2-3-1, he had to be one of the two, even though he was effective in the three. The only time he accepted that was when Mascherano and Alonso were sat behind him. Under Klopp he would have just revelled in being a number 8 - a much more rounded and better version of what we wanted Ox/Keita to be when we signed them (and Ox showed glimpses of before that injury).

I was pretty young back when we're talking so this might be nonsense. That said, I wonder if Benitez was a genius really because he effectively played him in the sorts of positions on the pitch that De Bruyne plays for City these days, positions that he'd be playing if he'd come along once 433 came into vogue. That is Benitez prevented him from being shackled by the tactics of the day and freed him up in an attacking sense. So I don't know if Benitez did anything wrong with him, could Gerrard really have been much better than he was? A bit more love from Klopp would probably have stopped him almost leaving the club I guess, but better on the pitch? Not sure.
SamAteTheRedAcid

  Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19701 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:22:17 pm
All those lighthouse quotes seem to be lifted...

Don't bring the family into this.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Boaty McBoatface

  Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19702 on: Today at 12:44:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:22:17 pm
All those lighthouse quotes seem to be lifted...
Should I just follow you around with the Cary Grant gif?
Boaty McBoatface

  Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19703 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 11:24:20 am
Prime Liverpool
@footiestatto

Szoboszlai & Mac Allister have already played more league minutes for Liverpool in 4 games than Ox and Keita played in the whole of 22/23 season.
While it does highlight how little Naby & the Ox* played last season, Szobo & Mac are replacing Fabinho & Henderson's minutes.

*great name for a children's book
newterp

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19704 on: Today at 01:36:08 pm
I thought he was called a lighthouse because his favorite churrascaria was named that and he has picture on the wall of honor for finishing the 96 oz filet challenge?

To me, this seems like the more reasonable explanation
keyop

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19705 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm
Whilst I partly agree with the traditional definitions and benefits of a DM 6, or a CM 8, or an AM 10, it does create a reliance on specialist roles that are then problematic if injuries strike, or a player's form drops off, or when we need to find a replacement if they leave.

Elite players are also not usually fixed to one role. Gerrard could be a box to box CM 8, or an AM 10 role playing just off the striker, and then becoming more of a deep-lying hybrid DM 6/'quarterback' in his later years. Not everyone is his level, but with a good footballing brain and a manager like Jurgen, I think a player's role is far more malleable nowadays compared to the more traditional positions.

Perhaps Jurgen's vision is a more fluid one that involves multi-disciplinary players who are very good at set roles, but can seamlessly slot into others without affecting the system. We saw how much we missed Fabinho when he played CB in 2020/21, and again when his form dropped last season. We were perhaps over-reliant on a single player doing a specific job in a specific setup. Replacing that role then becomes difficult, as the pool of players at the club (or elsewhere) that fit the profile and quality will be very small.

It's like the analogy of teams being like jigsaw puzzles - where you need to find the missing piece to complete the picture, and it's not quite the same without it and is far more noticeable when it's missing. But teams should really be more like Lego* - interchangeable pieces that you can rebuild into something different when needed, and where alternative pieces can be used to replace ones that are missing - without affecting the overall structure or purpose.

*not sure how well this analogy works, but having built a Lego Millennium Falcon with my son last night, it sounded good in my head.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19706 on: Today at 01:41:19 pm
Gerrard as an 8 in Klopp's system and this team would've stomped all over the league.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19707 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:33:23 pm
I was pretty young back when we're talking so this might be nonsense. That said, I wonder if Benitez was a genius really because he effectively played him in the sorts of positions on the pitch that De Bruyne plays for City these days, positions that he'd be playing if he'd come along once 433 came into vogue. That is Benitez prevented him from being shackled by the tactics of the day and freed him up in an attacking sense. So I don't know if Benitez did anything wrong with him, could Gerrard really have been much better than he was? A bit more love from Klopp would probably have stopped him almost leaving the club I guess, but better on the pitch? Not sure.

4231 was in vogue at the time and what Rafa played. It was a more conservative era so you tended to have 2 sitting midfielders. Having Gerrard as one of those two was a) heavily restricting the player and what he was great at in his peak and (b) although he could do a good job there, you wouldn't get the defensive discipline that Rafa wanted as he'd often wander. It was best to have him in more of a free role (i.e. off Torres with Masch and Alonso behind him).

He was absolutely made for a Klopp midfield though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19708 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Gerrard was a phenomenon though, and incredibly versatile. You cant have a system that requires 3 Gerrard as CMs
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19709 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:41:19 pm
Gerrard as an 8 in Klopp's system and this team would've stomped all over the league.

He'd have been unreal as an 8 in the current system because he'd had the physicality to do the off the ball stuff and drive/creativity to do the attacking aspects we ask of our number 8's (and more).

Midfielder wise we've had non-one in the 30 odd years I've been watching that is even remotely close to Gerrard's all round ability and physicality
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19710 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:49:56 am
This is why it was probably always going to be alright letting 5 go and bringing 4 in. Also, if we can rest Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for the Europa League group games they won't end up being overplayed throughout the season you'd think. Endo/Gravenberc/Thiago/Jones/Elliot/Bajcetic should be able to take care of that and get their own minutes up so they're more ready to contribute elsewhere.

This is how I think too and to be honest I would go even 1 step further and not even register the likes of Salah or Thiago for Europe pre-Christmas. But from past experience I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp starts Salah for 6 Europa games.
Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19711 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:53:08 pm
He'd have been unreal as an 8 in the current system because he'd had the physicality to do the off the ball stuff and drive/creativity to do the attacking aspects we ask of our number 8's (and more).

Midfielder wise we've had non-one in the 30 odd years I've been watching that is even remotely close to Gerrard's all round ability and physicality

Until now  ;)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19712 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:38:59 pm
Whilst I partly agree with the traditional definitions and benefits of a DM 6, or a CM 8, or an AM 10, it does create a reliance on specialist roles that are then problematic if injuries strike, or a player's form drops off, or when we need to find a replacement if they leave.

Elite players are also not usually fixed to one role. Gerrard could be a box to box CM 8, or an AM 10 role playing just off the striker, and then becoming more of a deep-lying hybrid DM 6/'quarterback' in his later years. Not everyone is his level, but with a good footballing brain and a manager like Jurgen, I think a player's role is far more malleable nowadays compared to the more traditional positions.

Perhaps Jurgen's vision is a more fluid one that involves multi-disciplinary players who are very good at set roles, but can seamlessly slot into others without affecting the system. We saw how much we missed Fabinho when he played CB in 2020/21, and again when his form dropped last season. We were perhaps over-reliant on a single player doing a specific job in a specific setup. Replacing that role then becomes difficult, as the pool of players at the club (or elsewhere) that fit the profile and quality will be very small.

It's like the analogy of teams being like jigsaw puzzles - where you need to find the missing piece to complete the picture, and it's not quite the same without it and is far more noticeable when it's missing. But teams should really be more like Lego* - interchangeable pieces that you can rebuild into something different when needed, and where alternative pieces can be used to replace ones that are missing - without affecting the overall structure or purpose.

*not sure how well this analogy works, but having built a Lego Millennium Falcon with my son last night, it sounded good in my head.

We cant afford the unicorns that can do everything though. Or theyve chosen to go elsewhere. If we had a midfield of Bellingham, Tchouameni and one other they could all do every position. But getting players able to do everything is just so expensive.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19713 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:20:49 pm
We cant afford the unicorns that can do everything though. Or theyve chosen to go elsewhere. If we had a midfield of Bellingham, Tchouameni and one other they could all do every position. But getting players able to do everything is just so expensive.

Or we make them. Jones, for example, was an attacker utilised in the front three and now he has the capability to play as a defensive midfielder. Mac can play in any position in midfield and Im pretty sure Dom can well.
Online daggerdoo

  • Kopite
« Reply #19714 on: Today at 05:03:32 pm »
Yeah, Jones never loses the ball, Bajetic looks quite press resistant as well. I was sure we needed a pure DM, but i'm now liking this plan of having an insanely fluid midfield that can just switch about.
This midfield is going to be fun to watch over the next ten years.
Offline TAA66

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19715 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19716 on: Today at 05:55:44 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Szoboszlai & Mac Allister have already played more league minutes for Liverpool in 4 games than Ox and Keita played in the whole of 22/23 season.

[@footiestatto]
