I think Europa League helps this season. I think Bajcetic and Elliott will get game time in this competition in tge 1st half of the season.
I think the issue might be in 18-24 months time if 3-4 of these options emerge as obvious 1st choices and we have CL football.
In the meantime, I think its a great situation to have. Be interesting how we view Thiago and replacing him. Depending on how the younger 5-6 midfield options do over next 6-12 months, itll be interesting if wed want another 20-24 year old to replace Thiago.
The thing is there going be 2 extra CL games at minimum, and possibly 2 more if somehow not top 8.
There like 5-6k Minutes at position and also going be a club world cup the summer of 2025.
I would think the goal is be able to rotate guys where yes there a preferred XI but the drop off not big or the Starters can do the last 30 minute we need to the win game stuff.
Have to be able to rotate basically need 2 per position. CB, Goalie are going be the spots where rotation is less.
Remember the Southampton game at the end of 21/22 season where there 9 changes to the Starting XI and won 1-0, probably going to see that type of thing more(Probably not 9 subs as much but like 5-7) more rotation with 5 subs too.