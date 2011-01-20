« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19640 on: Today at 01:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:14:49 pm
I think Europa League helps this season. I think Bajcetic and Elliott will get game time in this competition in tge 1st half of the season.

I think the issue might be in 18-24 months time if 3-4 of these options emerge as obvious 1st choices and we have CL football.

In the meantime, I think its a great situation to have. Be interesting how we view Thiago and replacing him. Depending on how the younger 5-6 midfield options do over next 6-12 months, itll be interesting if wed want another 20-24 year old to replace Thiago.

I dont think we need any more midfielders, our Thiago replacement is already here, he doesnt have to be an exact copy of Thiago because players like that are incredibly rare, but Gravenberch Macallister and Jones can all offer parts of what Thiago brings to the team at his best.
sempi

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19641 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:32:31 am
We'd have wished that they would get fewer game minutes. Getting rid of those two for good money was beyond ideal.
Probably true for Fabinho, but Henderson's great strength was giving energy to the midfield .I'm glad they  are both gone, the new players are far superior upgrades.
newterp

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19642 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: sempi on Today at 01:50:33 pm
Probably true for Fabinho, but Henderson's great strength was giving energy to the midfield .I'm glad they  are both gone, the new players are far superior upgrades.


the problem is that energy wasn't very sustainable lately - and he was getting roundly beaten regularly.

rare was the game last season where you said - wow Henderson was awesome. or even really good.
Sangria

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19643 on: Today at 02:37:08 pm »
Quote from: sempi on Today at 01:50:33 pm
Probably true for Fabinho, but Henderson's great strength was giving energy to the midfield .I'm glad they  are both gone, the new players are far superior upgrades.

It was, some years ago. Not any more. After last season, I was adamant that Fabinho had to go, but I was resigned to Henderson staying because he was club captain, but wishing he'd be gone too. I anticipated getting maybe £10m if we were lucky. To immediately get rid of both for £50m+ was absolutely fantastic.
Oldmanmick

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19644 on: Today at 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:37:08 pm
It was, some years ago. Not any more. After last season, I was adamant that Fabinho had to go, but I was resigned to Henderson staying because he was club captain, but wishing he'd be gone too. I anticipated getting maybe £10m if we were lucky. To immediately get rid of both for £50m+ was absolutely fantastic.

If I'm not mistaken, our 5 worst defeats last season had Fabinho starting in all 5 games, whilst Henderson started in 3 of them. Pretty damming for both of them.
Scottymuser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19645 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:37:08 pm
It was, some years ago. Not any more. After last season, I was adamant that Fabinho had to go, but I was resigned to Henderson staying because he was club captain, but wishing he'd be gone too. I anticipated getting maybe £10m if we were lucky. To immediately get rid of both for £50m+ was absolutely fantastic.

I wanted us to keep Hendo (more than Milner) for the experienced head - and to use him like as a 7th/8th choice CM to be brought on to give impetus to the side etc.   I still think that he was a brilliant captain (best one ever that I've seen for us at least), and that could be used on the training ground and in the dressing room.  But he was on a decent wage, and we received a decent fee for him so I can understand the club's logic in selling him once the bid was made.  Fabinho was so so poor, that even without the much larger bid for him, I still wanted him gone.  In Jan I'd love us to get Andre T - and to make room for him, Thiago can go if Saudi come back with a bid (or he leaves in the summer anyway for free). 
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19646 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 11:20:16 am
Yeah, having a pure destroyer like what Endo is would be second priority in games. I think once we settle, Endo would become a sub player brought on for the last stages of the game to protect a lead.
If Gravenberch realizes his potential under Klopp and gets his mentality back, we will have a quality midfield. But, will it be capable of wresting possession and keeping it from the likes of City and Real is what I would want to see.
I wish to see a game where we dominate the very best.

i dont have such lofty ambitions for the midfield yet. but it looks like we are at least going in the right direction. To be able to dictate the game vs villa, which i think is a top 6 side and playing under a wily coach in unai looks hugely promising. I guess next step is for the midfield to step up and be consistent in dealing with the different tactical sides the epl have to offer. Whether they will be as dominating and not panic and revert to type when a goal down would be key. For sure, the current midfield personnel have a higher technical ceiling than the one that it replaces.

RedG13

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19647 on: Today at 06:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:14:49 pm
I think Europa League helps this season. I think Bajcetic and Elliott will get game time in this competition in tge 1st half of the season.

I think the issue might be in 18-24 months time if 3-4 of these options emerge as obvious 1st choices and we have CL football.

In the meantime, I think its a great situation to have. Be interesting how we view Thiago and replacing him. Depending on how the younger 5-6 midfield options do over next 6-12 months, itll be interesting if wed want another 20-24 year old to replace Thiago.
The thing is there going be 2 extra CL games at minimum, and possibly 2 more if somehow not top 8.
There like 5-6k Minutes at position and also going be a club world cup the summer of 2025.
I would think the goal is be able to rotate guys where yes there a preferred XI but the drop off not big or the Starters can do the last 30 minute we need to the win game stuff.
Have to be able to rotate basically need 2 per position. CB, Goalie are going be the spots where rotation is less.
Remember the Southampton game at the end of 21/22 season where there 9 changes to the Starting XI and won 1-0, probably going to see that type of thing more(Probably not 9 subs as much but like 5-7) more rotation with 5 subs too.
