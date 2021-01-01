I think Europa League helps this season. I think Bajcetic and Elliott will get game time in this competition in tge 1st half of the season.



I think the issue might be in 18-24 months time if 3-4 of these options emerge as obvious 1st choices and we have CL football.



In the meantime, I think its a great situation to have. Be interesting how we view Thiago and replacing him. Depending on how the younger 5-6 midfield options do over next 6-12 months, itll be interesting if wed want another 20-24 year old to replace Thiago.



I dont think we need any more midfielders, our Thiago replacement is already here, he doesnt have to be an exact copy of Thiago because players like that are incredibly rare, but Gravenberch Macallister and Jones can all offer parts of what Thiago brings to the team at his best.