« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1672140 times)

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19600 on: September 4, 2023, 02:59:34 pm »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19601 on: September 4, 2023, 03:22:55 pm »
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19602 on: September 4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm »
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,766
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19603 on: September 4, 2023, 07:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.

I was going to post the same.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19604 on: September 4, 2023, 08:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.

You could literally name any 3 of the 8 midfield options we have and it could be a balanced midfield. Such a great group of options for Jurgen to choose from.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,788
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19605 on: September 4, 2023, 09:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.
And Jonesy will not be out of place. DOES.NOT.LOSE.THE.BALL
Like I said with Szoboszlai... people surprise us sometimes.

You look at Jonesy and think (like I did) - "Hmmmm, he's okay."
Until you've seen the impact he has on games and how accomplished he is on the ball. Then he grows in estimation.
Playing next to Thiago has rubbed off a bit as well as you can see him pulling off and succeeding with the little subtle things Thiago does- the drop of the shoulder, the shimmy past a player, the way the ball sticks to him sometimes, that Thiago-turn, the way he toe-pokes and controls the ball with little nudges while looking around for an out...

Doesn't do it often, but knows when to pull out one of those from his locker.

Hope those freak injuries are a thing of the past.
« Last Edit: September 4, 2023, 09:39:45 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19606 on: September 4, 2023, 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on September  4, 2023, 08:40:00 pm
You could literally name any 3 of the 8 midfield options we have and it could be a balanced midfield. Such a great group of options for Jurgen to choose from.
There not a combo of MF I dont think would be uncomfortable see playing.
Jones
Szoboszlai-Elliott(Jones at 6 is more the concern(he can do it)) and Bajacetic, With Thiago/Endo(Lack of a true creative player but Thiago could do it) in front might the weakest too and still would be pretty confident to the job vs teams.

It possible to have all 6'1 tall and up Midfield too with 3 of 4 of Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones and Szoboszlai.


Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,788
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19607 on: September 4, 2023, 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September  4, 2023, 09:54:21 pm
There not a combo of MF I dont think would be uncomfortable see playing.
Jones
Szoboszlai-Elliott(Jones at 6 is more the concern(he can do it)) and Bajacetic, With Thiago/Endo(Lack of a true creative player but Thiago could do it) in front might the weakest too and still would be pretty confident to the job vs teams.

It possible to have all 6'1 tall and up Midfield too with 3 of 4 of Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones and Szoboszlai.



5'9 isn't too bad, to be honest. Alexis can hold his own.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Markus_12

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19608 on: September 4, 2023, 11:21:56 pm »
Amazing that weve gone from old and broken to one of the most exciting young midfields in the world in such a short timeframe. Will take time obviously, but the talent is there again. Im really excited to see how this group grows together.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 04:55:05 am »
Quote from: Markus_12 on September  4, 2023, 11:21:56 pm
Amazing that weve gone from old and broken to one of the most exciting young midfields in the world in such a short timeframe. Will take time obviously, but the talent is there again. Im really excited to see how this group grows together.

I've gone from having no idea what to do with our midfield to worrying how we keep them all happy if they develop as we all hope :lmao

Nice problems to have, potentially.
Logged
:D

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 06:41:57 am »
We carried on with that midfield a couple seasons too long. Fabinho was gone after 2021, Henderson has always been a good complement, but his loss of form last season was one step too far.
Milner for all his fitness is not really a premier league midfielder any more. Thiago, Keita and Ox can barely play couple of matches back to back.
It was a miracle we finished where we did last season.

Having legs in midfield suddenly elevates our team to top 3 in the league for me. Catching City this season will be difficult, we need a season's experience and understanding between the midfielders and attackers to be champions. Plus Salah might not be there next season. Getting the Salah replacement is going to be key. He is the main creative and goal scoring outlet of the team.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 07:00:10 am »
Liverpool midfield. 3/10 last season. 8/10 this season so far and looking tremendous
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 07:25:06 am »
I think its great that we have a young talented midfield but you dont have to tear down the old to praise the new. Klopps midfield in the first team he built was the bedrock which won silverware. They were up against the juggernaut that is City and eventually had nothing left to give.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 07:28:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:25:06 am
I think its great that we have a young talented midfield but you dont have to tear down the old to praise the new. Klopps midfield in the first team he built was the bedrock which won silverware. They were up against the juggernaut that is City and eventually had nothing left to give.

Yeah and when they had nothing left to give they were, at best, a 3/10 midfield. Don't think that's tearing down the old, it's just reality. Before that they were much better than 3/10 of course. And in the CL and league winning seasons they were a perfect machine with which to free up the fullbacks and the forwards to rip teams to shreds.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,411
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 07:29:39 am »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 07:54:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:25:06 am
I think its great that we have a young talented midfield but you dont have to tear down the old to praise the new. Klopps midfield in the first team he built was the bedrock which won silverware. They were up against the juggernaut that is City and eventually had nothing left to give.
No one is questioning the most successful midfield in Liverpool's recent history. But, they were not replaced on time. It cost us a place in the champions league this season.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
I'm happy with the midfield. Now it feels like we have enough talent in there to figure out something that works. We also have depth when we do find what works which we haven't. Really curious to see Thiago with Mac and Szoboszlai, get the feeling having more legs around him will lift his performances.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19617 on: Today at 01:39:40 am »
I feel our best possible midfield will be the 3-2-2-3 formation with Trent playing alongside Gravenberch in the deep lying roles.   Gravenberch to use his athelticism to cover whatever side of the pitch our opponents are attacking on.   In front of Trent/Gravenberch would be Szo/Mac.   Szo with the running power alongside Mac who can help defend if needed.  Up front we'll need the 2 wingers to help track back so that's Mo on the right obviously and on the left it would have to be Diaz or if he's not available play Darwin there with his running power. 

Until Gravenberch makes that spot his own I'd be playing Endo alongside Trent.   Alternatives are Mac drops back with Jones replacing him in his advanced midfield spot. 

Ideally we need a left footed CB to make this work.   But for now,  I'd like to see a back 3 of Robbo/Van Dijk/Ibou employed on this formation.


Logged
Klopp that!

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 01:42:33 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 07:54:18 am
No one is questioning the most successful midfield in Liverpool's recent history. But, they were not replaced on time. It cost us a place in the champions league this season.

So much this.   Thiago the only real signing of note since 2020 and he was already bought as a 29 year old at a knock down price.     A few mids last summer would have helped especially considering the record length season in 21/22, ageing midfield and short turnaround time due Qatar 22 being played mid season.


What's done is done though.  Onwards and upwards.    I just hope we aren't waiting until Van Dijk is almost done before replacing him, we need a gradual transformation at the back with Ibou the only CB guaranteed to be at the club long term. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 03:02:17 am »
the midfield that started vs villa was 22,22 and 24. and first game playing together.

I doubt that klopp and pep even knows the strongest midfield trio now and would play according to opposition. Think certain games that clubs sit deep would actually be better if elliot starts as a more attacking and creative block breaker. and we havent seen what gravenberg can do and the return of baj.

not many clubs rebuild a whole midfield in a single transfer window. Hell some clubs are still trying to figure out their midfield season after season. but its not only the ages that impresses, the skill set was actually pretty good and they look like seniors with game experience vs villa.

loved it when klopp throws in endo right at the end as well as the old head and formerly milner figure in the mix. not that the original trio needed it.

Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 07:15:16 am »
https://twitter.com/EBL2017/status/1699012046195483068

This is an excellent piece of analysis about our most recent game.

On a separate note. For all the good against Villa, they were very not good at keeping possession, and let Trent and MacAllister have the ball. I always consider that champions league final against Real Madrid. The Madrid midfield in 2021 is kind of a mental yardstick for me. If pressed like that, and with a midfield that can keep the ball like Madrid could, who can compress play like Madrid could, and can have directness in play like Madrid can; what will be able to do.
Without Thiago at his peak fitness, I still fail to see how we can maintain ball possession effectively against elite opposition.
We need someone at the base of our midfield who can not just break play, but also dictate the game effectively. Maybe, we need to be more brave as Klopp says. Everyone needs to be exceptionally brave and fight and keep showing for the ball. But, will we be able to do that is what I am eager to see in the next 24months.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:02 am by Carra-ton »
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 07:53:27 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:15:16 am
https://twitter.com/EBL2017/status/1699012046195483068

This is an excellent piece of analysis about our most recent game.

On a separate note. For all the good against Villa, they were very not good at keeping possession, and let Trent and MacAllister have the ball. I always consider that champions league final against Real Madrid. The Madrid midfield in 2021 is kind of a mental yardstick for me. If pressed like that, and with a midfield that can keep the ball like Madrid could, who can compress play like Madrid could, and can have directness in play like Madrid can; what will be able to do.
Without Thiago at his peak fitness, I still fail to see how we can maintain ball possession effectively against elite opposition.
We need someone at the base of our midfield who can not just break play, but also dictate the game effectively. Maybe, we need to be more brave as Klopp says. Everyone needs to be exceptionally brave and fight and keep showing for the ball. But, will we be able to do that is what I am eager to see in the next 24months.


I think Klopp is trying to move away from an out-and-out destroyer and instead make the defensive duties be part of a collective. Maybe having three midfielders (4 if you include Trent) who can carry the ball forward if there are no passing options and have the other midfielder drop into the space he vacates may be more devasting than a midfielder who remains rooted to the base of the midfield regards of what is happening around him. Total football.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 07:54:43 am »
Makes you wonder though what would have happened if Henderson & Fab had not been lured away by the Saudi's big money.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19623 on: Today at 07:55:48 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:15:16 am
https://twitter.com/EBL2017/status/1699012046195483068

This is an excellent piece of analysis about our most recent game.

On a separate note. For all the good against Villa, they were very not good at keeping possession, and let Trent and MacAllister have the ball. I always consider that champions league final against Real Madrid. The Madrid midfield in 2021 is kind of a mental yardstick for me. If pressed like that, and with a midfield that can keep the ball like Madrid could, who can compress play like Madrid could, and can have directness in play like Madrid can; what will be able to do.
Without Thiago at his peak fitness, I still fail to see how we can maintain ball possession effectively against elite opposition.
We need someone at the base of our midfield who can not just break play, but also dictate the game effectively. Maybe, we need to be more brave as Klopp says. Everyone needs to be exceptionally brave and fight and keep showing for the ball. But, will we be able to do that is what I am eager to see in the next 24months.

Interesting thread. One thing both Thiago and Keita (at his best) did was offer the ability to slow down play. Keita could get on the ball in the middle of the pitch and keep hold of it for days if he needed to, Thiago likewise. They both demonstrated the ability to 'take the sting' out of a game by recycling possession. Obviously Fabinho also offered control with his 'lighthouse' presence in possession. The risk with inverting Trent is he wants to play the killer pass all the time AND he's not as happy dribbling away from pressure, unlike Keita and Thiago. Plus Macallister isn't, as far as I know, a controlling player. he's never been one to play a highly high volume of passes, he doesn't dictate the game. Thiago at 6 probably solves this in an on the ball sense and then, as per the twitter thread, it enables us to counter press more effectively on the occasions we don't have the ball. Whether Klopp will go for that though remains to be seen, was he so burnt by last season that he'll be reluctant to play an old midfielder who has no pace at 6?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Up
« previous next »
 