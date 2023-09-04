https://twitter.com/EBL2017/status/1699012046195483068



This is an excellent piece of analysis about our most recent game.



On a separate note. For all the good against Villa, they were very not good at keeping possession, and let Trent and MacAllister have the ball. I always consider that champions league final against Real Madrid. The Madrid midfield in 2021 is kind of a mental yardstick for me. If pressed like that, and with a midfield that can keep the ball like Madrid could, who can compress play like Madrid could, and can have directness in play like Madrid can; what will be able to do.

Without Thiago at his peak fitness, I still fail to see how we can maintain ball possession effectively against elite opposition.

We need someone at the base of our midfield who can not just break play, but also dictate the game effectively. Maybe, we need to be more brave as Klopp says. Everyone needs to be exceptionally brave and fight and keep showing for the ball. But, will we be able to do that is what I am eager to see in the next 24months.



Interesting thread. One thing both Thiago and Keita (at his best) did was offer the ability to slow down play. Keita could get on the ball in the middle of the pitch and keep hold of it for days if he needed to, Thiago likewise. They both demonstrated the ability to 'take the sting' out of a game by recycling possession. Obviously Fabinho also offered control with his 'lighthouse' presence in possession. The risk with inverting Trent is he wants to play the killer pass all the time AND he's not as happy dribbling away from pressure, unlike Keita and Thiago. Plus Macallister isn't, as far as I know, a controlling player. he's never been one to play a highly high volume of passes, he doesn't dictate the game. Thiago at 6 probably solves this in an on the ball sense and then, as per the twitter thread, it enables us to counter press more effectively on the occasions we don't have the ball. Whether Klopp will go for that though remains to be seen, was he so burnt by last season that he'll be reluctant to play an old midfielder who has no pace at 6?