« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1671650 times)

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19600 on: September 4, 2023, 02:59:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19601 on: September 4, 2023, 03:22:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19602 on: September 4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm »
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,766
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19603 on: September 4, 2023, 07:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.

I was going to post the same.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19604 on: September 4, 2023, 08:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.

You could literally name any 3 of the 8 midfield options we have and it could be a balanced midfield. Such a great group of options for Jurgen to choose from.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,786
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19605 on: September 4, 2023, 09:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 07:58:17 pm
Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.

Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.

I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but  Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.
And Jonesy will not be out of place. DOES.NOT.LOSE.THE.BALL
Like I said with Szoboszlai... people surprise us sometimes.

You look at Jonesy and think (like I did) - "Hmmmm, he's okay."
Until you've seen the impact he has on games and how accomplished he is on the ball. Then he grows in estimation.
Playing next to Thiago has rubbed off a bit as well as you can see him pulling off and succeeding with the little subtle things Thiago does- the drop of the shoulder, the shimmy past a player, the way the ball sticks to him sometimes, that Thiago-turn, the way he toe-pokes and controls the ball with little nudges while looking around for an out...

Doesn't do it often, but knows when to pull out one of those from his locker.

Hope those freak injuries are a thing of the past.
« Last Edit: September 4, 2023, 09:39:45 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19606 on: September 4, 2023, 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on September  4, 2023, 08:40:00 pm
You could literally name any 3 of the 8 midfield options we have and it could be a balanced midfield. Such a great group of options for Jurgen to choose from.
There not a combo of MF I dont think would be uncomfortable see playing.
Jones
Szoboszlai-Elliott(Jones at 6 is more the concern(he can do it)) and Bajacetic, With Thiago/Endo(Lack of a true creative player but Thiago could do it) in front might the weakest too and still would be pretty confident to the job vs teams.

It possible to have all 6'1 tall and up Midfield too with 3 of 4 of Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones and Szoboszlai.


Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,786
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19607 on: September 4, 2023, 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September  4, 2023, 09:54:21 pm
There not a combo of MF I dont think would be uncomfortable see playing.
Jones
Szoboszlai-Elliott(Jones at 6 is more the concern(he can do it)) and Bajacetic, With Thiago/Endo(Lack of a true creative player but Thiago could do it) in front might the weakest too and still would be pretty confident to the job vs teams.

It possible to have all 6'1 tall and up Midfield too with 3 of 4 of Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones and Szoboszlai.



5'9 isn't too bad, to be honest. Alexis can hold his own.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Markus_12

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19608 on: September 4, 2023, 11:21:56 pm »
Amazing that weve gone from old and broken to one of the most exciting young midfields in the world in such a short timeframe. Will take time obviously, but the talent is there again. Im really excited to see how this group grows together.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 04:55:05 am »
Quote from: Markus_12 on September  4, 2023, 11:21:56 pm
Amazing that weve gone from old and broken to one of the most exciting young midfields in the world in such a short timeframe. Will take time obviously, but the talent is there again. Im really excited to see how this group grows together.

I've gone from having no idea what to do with our midfield to worrying how we keep them all happy if they develop as we all hope :lmao

Nice problems to have, potentially.
Logged
:D

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,572
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 06:41:57 am »
We carried on with that midfield a couple seasons too long. Fabinho was gone after 2021, Henderson has always been a good complement, but his loss of form last season was one step too far.
Milner for all his fitness is not really a premier league midfielder any more. Thiago, Keita and Ox can barely play couple of matches back to back.
It was a miracle we finished where we did last season.

Having legs in midfield suddenly elevates our team to top 3 in the league for me. Catching City this season will be difficult, we need a season's experience and understanding between the midfielders and attackers to be champions. Plus Salah might not be there next season. Getting the Salah replacement is going to be key. He is the main creative and goal scoring outlet of the team.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 07:00:10 am »
Liverpool midfield. 3/10 last season. 8/10 this season so far and looking tremendous
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,826
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 07:25:06 am »
I think its great that we have a young talented midfield but you dont have to tear down the old to praise the new. Klopps midfield in the first team he built was the bedrock which won silverware. They were up against the juggernaut that is City and eventually had nothing left to give.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 07:28:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:25:06 am
I think its great that we have a young talented midfield but you dont have to tear down the old to praise the new. Klopps midfield in the first team he built was the bedrock which won silverware. They were up against the juggernaut that is City and eventually had nothing left to give.

Yeah and when they had nothing left to give they were, at best, a 3/10 midfield. Don't think that's tearing down the old, it's just reality. Before that they were much better than 3/10 of course. And in the CL and league winning seasons they were a perfect machine with which to free up the fullbacks and the forwards to rip teams to shreds.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,409
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 07:29:39 am »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,572
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 07:54:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:25:06 am
I think its great that we have a young talented midfield but you dont have to tear down the old to praise the new. Klopps midfield in the first team he built was the bedrock which won silverware. They were up against the juggernaut that is City and eventually had nothing left to give.
No one is questioning the most successful midfield in Liverpool's recent history. But, they were not replaced on time. It cost us a place in the champions league this season.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
I'm happy with the midfield. Now it feels like we have enough talent in there to figure out something that works. We also have depth when we do find what works which we haven't. Really curious to see Thiago with Mac and Szoboszlai, get the feeling having more legs around him will lift his performances.
Logged

Online aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19617 on: Today at 01:39:40 am »
I feel our best possible midfield will be the 3-2-2-3 formation with Trent playing alongside Gravenberch in the deep lying roles.   Gravenberch to use his athelticism to cover whatever side of the pitch our opponents are attacking on.   In front of Trent/Gravenberch would be Szo/Mac.   Szo with the running power alongside Mac who can help defend if needed.  Up front we'll need the 2 wingers to help track back so that's Mo on the right obviously and on the left it would have to be Diaz or if he's not available play Darwin there with his running power. 

Until Gravenberch makes that spot his own I'd be playing Endo alongside Trent.   Alternatives are Mac drops back with Jones replacing him in his advanced midfield spot. 

Ideally we need a left footed CB to make this work.   But for now,  I'd like to see a back 3 of Robbo/Van Dijk/Ibou employed on this formation.


Logged
Klopp that!

Online aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 01:42:33 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 07:54:18 am
No one is questioning the most successful midfield in Liverpool's recent history. But, they were not replaced on time. It cost us a place in the champions league this season.

So much this.   Thiago the only real signing of note since 2020 and he was already bought as a 29 year old at a knock down price.     A few mids last summer would have helped especially considering the record length season in 21/22, ageing midfield and short turnaround time due Qatar 22 being played mid season.


What's done is done though.  Onwards and upwards.    I just hope we aren't waiting until Van Dijk is almost done before replacing him, we need a gradual transformation at the back with Ibou the only CB guaranteed to be at the club long term. 
Logged
Klopp that!
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Up
« previous next »
 