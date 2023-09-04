Liverpools Midfield. Its boss, innit? So boss.



Makes a world of difference having a midfield where every player has good technique and is capable and happy to take the ball under pressure. All able to play on the half turn. Im loving Macca as the six, too, and think he may well end up making that his position. People may say itll take away his quality further up the park but he hasnt got the pace or power of the other midfielders who will play ahead of him. Ive no doubt he will play there on occasion though and also be brilliant there.



I dont even know what my favourite combination would be. I love Jones and think hes a potential superstar but Im salivating at the thought of Thiago, Macca and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.



And Jonesy will not be out of place. DOES.NOT.LOSE.THE.BALLLike I said with Szoboszlai... people surprise us sometimes.You look at Jonesy and think (like I did) - "Hmmmm, he's okay."Until you've seen the impact he has on games and how accomplished he is on the ball. Then he grows in estimation.Playing next to Thiago has rubbed off a bit as well as you can see him pulling off and succeeding with the little subtle things Thiago does- the drop of the shoulder, the shimmy past a player, the way the ball sticks to him sometimes, that Thiago-turn, the way he toe-pokes and controls the ball with little nudges while looking around for an out...Doesn't do it often, but knows when to pull out one of those from his locker.Hope those freak injuries are a thing of the past.