Yesterday at 09:34:40 am
« Reply #19560 on: Yesterday at 09:34:40 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Yesterday at 09:17:33 am
Not sure I agree with all this re Fab. Was he good enough to challenge for a title? probably not, but realistically that's not where we're at this season. Would he have been enough to get us into top 4, given the other additions, while nurturing a Lavia who could then step in next season? I really think so.

Opportunity cost of this is ~40m max, but to me that superior than spending 65m on a Doucoure to plug a hole for a season.

He also had a huge wage and we cant just be carrying players who dont perform. There are short term options who wouldnt cost as much.
Yesterday at 09:43:54 am
« Reply #19561 on: Yesterday at 09:43:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:40 am
He also had a huge wage and we cant just be carrying players who dont perform. There are short term options who wouldnt cost as much.

What short term options ?
Yesterday at 09:47:44 am
« Reply #19562 on: Yesterday at 09:47:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:43:54 am
What short term options ?

Someone like Amarabat. £20m for this season and then sell him on for £10-15m next summer.
Yesterday at 10:13:25 am
« Reply #19563 on: Yesterday at 10:13:25 am »
Perhaps, but we're probably limited to guys out of contract or with release clauses, the best of which have gone already. You've then also got to convince the player to accept being a stop gap or that he's part of the long term plan. I'm not saying there wasn't rationale in selling fabinho, but the cost benefit has definitely shifted.

Sounds like Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Lavia. This hurts - he looks like he has such a high ceiling. I really think we're overcomplicating things always trying to get the #1 target or nothing. If there's a DM with world class pedigree, we should pay up. Lavia at 50m is far more 'klopp' than Caicedo at 110m.
Yesterday at 10:25:01 am
« Reply #19564 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Yesterday at 10:13:25 am
Perhaps, but we're probably limited to guys out of contract or with release clauses, the best of which have gone already. You've then also got to convince the player to accept being a stop gap or that he's part of the long term plan. I'm not saying there wasn't rationale in selling fabinho, but the cost benefit has definitely shifted.

Sounds like Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Lavia. This hurts - he looks like he has such a high ceiling. I really think we're overcomplicating things always trying to get the #1 target or nothing. If there's a DM with world class pedigree, we should pay up. Lavia at 50m is far more 'klopp' than Caicedo at 110m.

Is Lavia that player? He hasnt played much to be deemed to have world class pedigree.
Yesterday at 10:30:54 am
« Reply #19565 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:47:44 am
Someone like Amarabat. £20m for this season and then sell him on for £10-15m next summer.
He doesn't win the ball and we desperately need a ball-winner. Non-starter IMO.
Yesterday at 12:02:34 pm
« Reply #19566 on: Yesterday at 12:02:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:25:01 am
Is Lavia that player? He hasnt played much to be deemed to have world class pedigree.

Well that's my point, if we're willing to spend 45m we must think hes in that class ! Else we'd just stick with Bajetic surely. So the haggling over a few million while I can understand it doesn't make a lot of sense, given we'd have to have fairly high confidence the guy can be worth double that in a couple years. Anyway, get that you have to draw the line somewhere, but seems like we'd be missing out on a kid were fairly sure is the real deal over a few mill.
Yesterday at 12:05:18 pm
« Reply #19567 on: Yesterday at 12:05:18 pm »
Quote from: deadsetred on Yesterday at 12:02:34 pm
Well that's my point, if we're willing to spend 45m we must think hes in that class ! Else we'd just stick with Bajetic surely. So the haggling over a few million while I can understand it doesn't make a lot of sense, given we'd have to have fairly high confidence the guy can be worth double that in a couple years. Anyway, get that you have to draw the line somewhere, but seems like we'd be missing out on a kid were fairly sure is the real deal over a few mill.

I dont agree. He is at best at 25-30m player. We already pushed the boat out at 45m but there has to be a line, otherwise it renders all value and negotiation pointless.
Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
« Reply #19568 on: Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:05:18 pm
I dont agree. He is at best at 25-30m player. We already pushed the boat out at 45m but there has to be a line, otherwise it renders all value and negotiation pointless.

In his age group Lavia is absolutely elite. As for valuations they only really matter if there are alternative options that are better value.
Yesterday at 12:10:23 pm
« Reply #19569 on: Yesterday at 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
In his age group Lavia is absolutely elite. As for valuations they only really matter if there are alternative options that are better value.

Thats the point though, Lavia doesnt represent good value.
Yesterday at 12:19:47 pm
« Reply #19570 on: Yesterday at 12:19:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:05:18 pm
I dont agree. He is at best at 25-30m player. We already pushed the boat out at 45m but there has to be a line, otherwise it renders all value and negotiation pointless.

Nah that's the thing, we're not signing 'at best 25-30m' players at that age range. We're only signing guys we think have the potential to become worthy of starting in a title-challenging side (i.e. world class). How much $$ we're willing to throw at a young player scales with the degree of certainty (and risk) we have of them reaching that potential. If we're willing to throw 45m at Lavia, a 19 year old, we clearly think he's right up there in terms of young talent on the market. With that said, I really don't want him to go to Chelsea!
Yesterday at 12:20:10 pm
« Reply #19571 on: Yesterday at 12:20:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:10:23 pm
Thats the point though, Lavia doesnt represent good value.

We need to get away from this idea of always looking for value. Deals like MacAllister should allow you to overpay for the right player.

Lavia is already better than anything we have as a single pivot 6 and has the potential to nail that position down for years. He is also versatile and could play in a number of positions for us.

I could see him as a six as the inverted full-back and even covering as a third centre-back in the future.

The other thing is that players' valuation change in a rising market. Bellingham's fee now looks like a steal for instance.
Yesterday at 04:16:12 pm
« Reply #19572 on: Yesterday at 04:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:20:10 pm
We need to get away from this idea of always looking for value. Deals like MacAllister should allow you to overpay for the right player.

Lavia is already better than anything we have as a single pivot 6 and has the potential to nail that position down for years. He is also versatile and could play in a number of positions for us.

I could see him as a six as the inverted full-back and even covering as a third centre-back in the future.

The other thing is that players' valuation change in a rising market. Bellingham's fee now looks like a steal for instance.
In principle, you're right, Al. But I think we were (still are) ready to overpay for the right player - Caicedo. No one else thinks his value is more then 100m. Brighton valued him at that, Chelsea did too. We overbid for 10m him for the reasons you said.

But Lavia is a different story. Caicedo's "overbid" was ~10%, Lavia's would be ~20%. Why not look elsewhere?
Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm
« Reply #19573 on: Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:47:44 am
Someone like Amarabat. £20m for this season and then sell him on for £10-15m next summer.

He does not want to come to us.
Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm
« Reply #19574 on: Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm »
Having some actual midfielders on the pitch really helped. Dom is an attacking midfielder  and Gapko a forward. Gapko in particular was useless. But Elliot and Jones both got on the ball and got a foot in off the ball.
Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
« Reply #19575 on: Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm »
Band-aid midfield today. Did OK, but can do much better. Shows how much we need a good DM

Yesterday at 06:50:02 pm
« Reply #19576 on: Yesterday at 06:50:02 pm »
We have enough to best Bournemouth but need a senior DM in the team for Newcastle away.

I can see what system were trying to do, when it works I can see how dominant itll be.

But to keep doing it without a specialist DM and a LCB, too highwire of an act.
Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm
« Reply #19577 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm »
It's on the verge of being top quality but we are still searching for that 1 player we've needed for a year now, hopefully he's finally here over the next few weeks. This manager and group of players deserve it.
Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
« Reply #19578 on: Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm »
A proper 6, Macallister, Dom/Jones/ Elliot is a genuinely good midfield. I still think we'll struggle defensively because there are question marks over 4 of the back 5 in one sense or other, but sorting the midfield would help.
Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm
« Reply #19579 on: Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:50:02 pm
We have enough to best Bournemouth but need a senior DM in the team for Newcastle away.

I can see what system were trying to do, when it works I can see how dominant itll be.

But to keep doing it without a specialist DM and a LCB, too highwire of an act.
Wouldn't Thiago be back by then?
Yesterday at 06:58:43 pm
« Reply #19580 on: Yesterday at 06:58:43 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm
Wouldn't Thiago be back by then?

Were back to relying on Thiago been fit?
Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm
« Reply #19581 on: Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:58:43 pm
Were back to relying on Thiago been fit?
We're talking about one game, aren't we? For the season, fuck no!
Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm
« Reply #19582 on: Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm »
Klopp said in his post-match that our defensive issues did not have anything to do with the characteristics of the midfielders, and I get what he's saying to an extent - the press and the structure will always be the key. But then he goes on to say that Gakpo wasn't closing the half spaces. Feels like a contradiction to me. You need midfielders who want to defend and have that instinct to get back, especially in a system like ours. Gakpo doesn't have that. Look at Gallagher for example - not great on the ball but cut out so much. We don't really have many of those midfielders anymore.

I'm not yet giving up on Kone as a good-value player for depth.
Today at 02:42:13 am
« Reply #19583 on: Today at 02:42:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:40 am
He also had a huge wage and we cant just be carrying players who dont perform. There are short term options who wouldnt cost as much.

I agree it was the right move to sell him at 40M but not when we dont have a replacement ready to sign immediately. We have pussyfooted around and made three bids for Lavia when we know very well how obdurate Southampton is to deal with. We already know their price for him and if the club thinks Lavia is not worth that, move on and sign someone who is available at a price the club thinks is worth it. The longer we hem and haw the longer it gives Chelsea time to steal in and thats what they have done with Lavia. In the circs if the end result is us starting the season without a no 6 at all, it was better that we dont sell Fabinho and actually have an experienced though misfiring no 6 than no defensive MF at all.
Today at 02:43:32 am
« Reply #19584 on: Today at 02:43:32 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm
Klopp said in his post-match that our defensive issues did not have anything to do with the characteristics of the midfielders, and I get what he's saying to an extent - the press and the structure will always be the key. But then he goes on to say that Gakpo wasn't closing the half spaces. Feels like a contradiction to me. You need midfielders who want to defend and have that instinct to get back, especially in a system like ours. Gakpo doesn't have that. Look at Gallagher for example - not great on the ball but cut out so much. We don't really have many of those midfielders anymore.

I'm not yet giving up on Kone as a good-value player for depth.

Kone is injured though isnt he?

Being forced to use a juryrigged midfield at the start of the new season when we knew the whole of last season how shot of entire MF was is just inexcusable incompetence on the part of the club.
Today at 02:45:13 am
« Reply #19585 on: Today at 02:45:13 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:58:43 pm
Were back to relying on Thiago been fit?

Thiago sounds like he wants to stay for his last season and go off on a free. But really the club should try tpersuade him to leave and try to sell him ASAP and try to get something at least for him because he is so injury prone that he cannot be relied upon at all. Whats the use of having a possibly world class player when he is injured half the season? It is like he is not even here anyway when he actually is.
Today at 03:57:21 am
« Reply #19586 on: Today at 03:57:21 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:45:13 am
Thiago sounds like he wants to stay for his last season and go off on a free. But really the club should try tpersuade him to leave and try to sell him ASAP and try to get something at least for him because he is so injury prone that he cannot be relied upon at all. Whats the use of having a possibly world class player when he is injured half the season? It is like he is not even here anyway when he actually is.

Sell another midfielder? We need to be purely in buying mode for the rest of this window.
Today at 04:02:30 am
« Reply #19587 on: Today at 04:02:30 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:45:13 am
Thiago sounds like he wants to stay for his last season and go off on a free. But really the club should try tpersuade him to leave and try to sell him ASAP and try to get something at least for him because he is so injury prone that he cannot be relied upon at all. Whats the use of having a possibly world class player when he is injured half the season? It is like he is not even here anyway when he actually is.
I wouldnt be persuading anyone else to leave until we figure out how to persuade some more people to sign. 
